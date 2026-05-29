Nadine Noordam Says Winning FA Cup Final at Wembley Would Be Career-Defining Moment for Brighton Women

Nadine Noordam has set her sights on what would be the defining achievement of her career. The Brighton midfielder wants to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy that would rank above everything she has won at Ajax and cement this season as unforgettable for the south coast club.

Ready for Wembley. 👊 pic.twitter.com/NQQavNBoCn — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) May 29, 2026

Brighton have never played in an FA Cup final before, making this Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City genuinely historic. Noordam came off the bench in the semi-final against Liverpool and scored in the fifth minute of added time to send Brighton through 3-2. That kind of moment changes seasons. She has now earned the chance to add to it.

What a journey so far… 🥹 pic.twitter.com/pYH4d2eHwM — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) May 26, 2026

The Wembley Dream Made Real

Noordam visited Wembley as a kid with her mother a decade ago. She remembers the size of the stadium, remembers understanding even then what it would mean to play there. Now she gets that chance. She is right that the FA Cup’s appeal in English football lies in its willingness to let underdogs win.

Our FA Cup finalists. 🙌 We need you at Wembley, Seagulls – be there for @BHAFCWomen! 🤩 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 21, 2026

That tradition matters. Brighton arriving as a team that finished seventh in the WSL are absolutely the underdog here, but underdogs have won at Wembley before.

Two Weeks to Get Ready

Brighton have had a fortnight between the end of the WSL season and this final, which Noordam says allows everyone to properly prepare both physically and mentally. Some players have international commitments waiting for them after Sunday.

The late show ⏰



Khadija Shaw and Nadine Noordam delivering when it mattered most 💪 pic.twitter.com/Vr1ZJL3kLg — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 23, 2026

Noordam does not, which means she can switch off completely after the final whistle and head on holiday. She can put everything into getting ready for one last moment.

This Means Everything

For Brighton as a club, this is genuinely transformative. For Noordam personally, winning this would trump her entire trophy cabinet at Ajax. That is how big this moment is for everyone involved.

'That was crazy' – Nadine Noordam breaks Brighton curse for Man City FA Cup final https://t.co/9i9d76IrTj — SussexWorld (@Sussex_World) May 29, 2026

Also read: Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley