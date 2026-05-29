Brighton
Nadine Noordam Says Winning FA Cup Final at Wembley Would Be Career-Defining Moment for Brighton Women
Nadine Noordam has set her sights on what would be the defining achievement of her career. The Brighton midfielder wants to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy that would rank above everything she has won at Ajax and cement this season as unforgettable for the south coast club.
Brighton have never played in an FA Cup final before, making this Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City genuinely historic. Noordam came off the bench in the semi-final against Liverpool and scored in the fifth minute of added time to send Brighton through 3-2. That kind of moment changes seasons. She has now earned the chance to add to it.
The Wembley Dream Made Real
Noordam visited Wembley as a kid with her mother a decade ago. She remembers the size of the stadium, remembers understanding even then what it would mean to play there. Now she gets that chance. She is right that the FA Cup’s appeal in English football lies in its willingness to let underdogs win.
That tradition matters. Brighton arriving as a team that finished seventh in the WSL are absolutely the underdog here, but underdogs have won at Wembley before.
Two Weeks to Get Ready
Brighton have had a fortnight between the end of the WSL season and this final, which Noordam says allows everyone to properly prepare both physically and mentally. Some players have international commitments waiting for them after Sunday.
Noordam does not, which means she can switch off completely after the final whistle and head on holiday. She can put everything into getting ready for one last moment.
This Means Everything
For Brighton as a club, this is genuinely transformative. For Noordam personally, winning this would trump her entire trophy cabinet at Ajax. That is how big this moment is for everyone involved.
Also read: Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton
Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
Brighton face Manchester City in the 2026 Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at Wembley Stadium with kick-off at 16:00 BST. City arrive as WSL champions chasing a domestic double while Brighton enter the biggest match in their entire history, targeting their first major trophy. This should be a genuinely compelling occasion.
Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday, May 31, 2026
Venue: Wembley Stadium
London TV: BBC One, TNT Sports, HBO Max, Viaplay
Form Guide
Manchester City won the WSL title by seven points over Arsenal and defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-finals. Their 4-2-3-1 system with Yui Hasegawa controlling tempo and Khadija Shaw leading the attack has been devastatingly effective all season. Sam Coffey remains absent after knee surgery while Rebecca Knaak is a doubt.
Brighton finished the WSL campaign strongly, beating City 3-2 in their final league encounter in April through goals from Madison Haley and Kiko Seike. That result gives Dario Vidosic’s side genuine belief. Veteran Fran Kirby, Player of the Season at Brighton, brings cup final experience nobody else in the squad possesses. Vidosic has no confirmed fresh injury concerns ahead of Wembley.
Team News
Vivianne Miedema returned for City during their final WSL fixture. Sam Coffey misses out, creating a midfield void City must address. Brighton have a full complement available with Kirby expected to anchor their midfield creativity.
Predicted Lineups
Brighton (4-4-2): Baggaley; Mpome, Hayes, Minami, Vanegas; Seike, Symonds, Cankovic, Olislagers; Kirby, Haley
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Cumings; Ouhabi, Greenwood, Rose, Beney; Hasegawa, Blindkilde; Hemp, Fujino, Fowler; Shaw
Prediction
Brighton have the tactical blueprint to cause problems. City have the quality to win anyway. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City.
Also read: PUMA and Vintage Threads Create Upcycled Champions Bomber Jackets for Manchester City Women to Celebrate Historic WSL Title
Brighton
Chiamaka Nnadozie Named in WSL Team of the Season After Brilliant Brighton Debut Campaign as Super Falcons Star Eyes FA Cup Final Glory
Chiamaka Nnadozie has been included in the WhoScored.com Women’s Super League Team of the Season, and honestly it is a selection that nobody should argue with.
The Nigeria international has been one of the genuine revelations of the 2025/26 WSL campaign, arriving from Paris FC last summer with a reputation and proceeding to back it up every single week.
The 25-year-old kept six clean sheets across 19 league appearances as Brighton finished seventh, prevented an average of 3.7 goals per game, made 44 saves from inside the box and 18 from outside the area. Those are the numbers of a goalkeeper who kept her team in matches they had no right to be in, and Brighton’s final league position would look considerably worse without her.
A Team of the Season Dominated by Champions
Manchester City’s WSL title win is reflected heavily in the overall XI, with six of their players making the cut. Kerstin Casparij, Alex Greenwood, Vivianne Miedema, Kerolin, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw all feature, which is a fair representation of just how dominant City were across the campaign.
Arsenal contribute two players, while Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa each have one representative. Nnadozie’s inclusion alongside that level of company tells you exactly where she stands right now in the WSL.
Now for Wembley
The timing of this recognition could not be better. Nnadozie heads into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 31 with momentum, confidence and form behind her. Brighton reaching the final is a story in itself, and the Super Falcons goalkeeper will be central to any upset.
Nigeria Has a World Class Goalkeeper
The Super Falcons should feel genuinely excited about what Nnadozie is becoming. She is no longer a prospect. She is one of the best goalkeepers in the best women’s league in the world.
Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Brighton
Fran Kirby hails historic infrastructure plans as Brighton announces bespoke women’s stadium
The experienced forward has praised the ambition of the club following the announcement of a dedicated new home for the women’s team.
A Massive Statement
Fran Kirby has expressed her excitement regarding the recent announcement that Brighton and Hove Albion will construct a bespoke stadium for their women’s team.
The new ground is slated to open by the 2030 to 2031 season and marks a significant leap forward for the entire club. The forward highlighted that having facilities designed specifically for female athletes is an incredible show of ambition. Kirby told Hayters that seeing the plans come to life is a very big statement from the club hierarchy.
Moving In The Right Direction
The veteran attacker joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2024 and has already seen the team achieve their highest ever league finish. She noted that professional players want to feel part of an organization that actively pushes the sport forward rather than standing still.
Kirby further emphasized that anyone observing the club can see they are consistently moving in the right direction. The project is expected to cost up to £80m and will sit adjacent to the American Express Stadium to create a unified football hub.
Backing The Vision
The unwavering commitment from chairman Tony Bloom has been absolutely instrumental in driving this ambitious project forward over the recent months. Bloom has openly stated his immense desire for the women’s squad to secure top four finishes and eventually break into European competitions.
Kirby firmly believes that having this new infrastructure in place will be absolutely crucial in helping the team achieve those lofty goals. This dedicated approach should also allow the club to attract elite talent in the coming years.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
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