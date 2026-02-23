Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United

Naomi Girma has spoken about scoring her first goal for Chelsea in Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup victory over Manchester United. The USA international headed home in extra time to send the Blues through to the quarter finals with a 2-1 win at Kingsmeadow.

Naomi Girma got her first Chelsea goal over the weekend 🤩



Catch up on all the FA Cup and UWCL ties in this week’s TWG newsletter!



📧 Subscribe here: https://t.co/OHsTsBHO2i pic.twitter.com/gg6Qvlv4gC — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) February 23, 2026

Girma joined Chelsea in January 2025 for a then record transfer fee, becoming the first women’s player to be sold for over one million dollars. The 25 year old defender has had a tricky run with injuries since arriving, but has become a mainstay of Sonia Bompastor’s backline since returning to full fitness last November.

Heartbreak in extra time. 💔



Manchester United fall 2-1 to Chelsea in the FA Cup 5th round. A massive effort from Marc Skinner’s side, but Naomi Girma’s goal sends the holders through.#MUWFC #AdobeWomensFACup #MUFC https://t.co/yzlZ7OjDvW — TheDailyMU (@TheDailyMU) February 23, 2026

Very Happy to Score First Goal

“I’m just very happy and very excited to have scored my first goal. It was such an important match for us to win going into the international break as well. We wanted to leave on a good note and I’m happy we were able to do that,” Girma explained after the match.

Naomi Girma on her first Chelsea goal and importance of the FA Cup https://t.co/SgpNtRACCi via @NewsNowUK — Lynn Hamer (@evilbluebird) February 23, 2026

The American added, “I think we stayed patient for a lot of the game, tried to keep moving the ball, tried to attack where we could and not force the ball down the field. I think that patience paid off, and we were able to get ourselves to some pretty good places.”

Rematch of Last Year’s Final

This fifth round tie was a rematch of last year’s Wembley final, where Chelsea beat Marc Skinner’s side 3-0. Sunday’s victory after extra time proved a much tighter affair, but Chelsea held on to keep their defence of the trophy alive.

Naomi Girma with her first goal for Chelsea and a Star of the Match performance! 👏#CFCWpic.twitter.com/VEqxe1DyRK — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) February 23, 2026

The Blues are aiming for a seventh FA Cup trophy as they head towards the quarter finals. Despite only playing in England for just over a year, Girma understands the significance of this historic competition.

Special to Win at Wembley

“Getting to experience the first taste of the FA Cup last season and winning at Wembley was special. As soon as I came in, I just learned how important the competition is. We knew going into this game was really important, and we knew we’d have to give our best to get a result.”

Naomi Girma grabs the lead in extra time with her first goal for @ChelseaFCW! 😱



📺 Watch live on @footballontnt and @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/K4N20jfyaz — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) February 22, 2026

Also read: Marc Skinner Reveals How to Maximise Jess Park’s Talent as Manchester United Women Boss Explains Freedom Given to England Star Has Unlocked Her Quality