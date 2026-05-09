Chelsea Dragon
Naomi Girma Ruled Out of Women’s FA Cup Semi Final as Chelsea Face WSL Champions Manchester City
Chelsea head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City without star defender Naomi Girma, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.
Girma missed Chelsea’s final WSL fixture of the season, a 3-1 victory over Leicester, and Sonia Bompastor confirmed ahead of the cup tie that the setback has not cleared up in time for the American international to feature this weekend.
Hampton Fit and Ready Despite Being Rested
There is better news on the goalkeeping front. Hannah Hampton, who was named on the bench against Leicester with Livia Peng given the starting spot, is fully fit and available for selection. Bompastor was clear that Hampton’s omission from the starting lineup was a rotation decision rather than an injury concern, with Peng having earned her opportunity through her performances across the season.
City Riding High After WSL Title Triumph
Chelsea’s opponents arrive in extraordinary form. Manchester City were confirmed as WSL champions earlier this week after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday made it mathematically impossible for them to be caught. It is their first league title since 2016 and Andree Jeglertz’s side will be looking to carry that momentum directly into cup competition.
Jeglertz spoke about the psychological benefit of winning a title, making clear his belief that success breeds the kind of mentality that can sustain a team across multiple competitions in quick succession.
The Wider FA Cup Picture
Sunday’s semi final between Chelsea and City is the second of two ties on the day. Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier fixture, with both winners booking their places in the Women’s FA Cup final. The competition now enters its most decisive stage with only four teams remaining in contention for the trophy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Semi Final: Match Preview + Prediction
Chelsea Women face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 3.30 pm UK time.
The Blues secured their semi-final spot after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the quarterfinals while City progressed by defeating WSL2 side Birmingham City 1-0. TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the match live across the United Kingdom.
Kick-off: 15:30 BST, Sunday, May 10, 2026
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
TV: TNT Sports and HBO Max
Form Guide
Chelsea have demonstrated exceptional form winning five of their last six matches across all competitions heading into the semi final clash. The Blues beat Tottenham 2-1 on April 6 with Chloe Kelly and Catarina Macario combining to secure victory. They enter as heavy favourites given their consistent performances and home advantage at Stamford Bridge this weekend.
Manchester City showed inconsistency with four wins, one draw and one defeat in their equivalent six match period. However, their 5-1 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad in February proved they possess the attacking firepower to trouble any defence when clicking properly. City must demonstrate that performance level can be replicated away from home.
Team News
Chelsea have no major injury concerns heading into the semi final. Their squad appears healthy and available for selection. Manchester City similarly arrive with a full complement of available players despite their recent inconsistent results across the campaign. Both sides can field their strongest possible lineups for this knockout fixture.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Charles; Bronze, Bright, Nusken; Kaptein, Leupolz, James, Harder; Sam Kerr, Reiten, Alex
Manchester City: Keepers, Alyssa Naeher; Parris, Aluko, Hemp; Chloe Kelly, Rodallega, Bunny Shaw, Rose Lavelle, Alex Greenwood, Manchester City
Also read: Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other
Chelsea Dragon
Sam Kerr Becomes Chelsea All Time WSL Top Scorer as Lauren James Double Secures Champions League Qualification With 3-1 Victory Over Leicester
Sam Kerr made history by becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading WSL goalscorer as the Blues secured Champions League football for next season with a 3-1 victory over bottom side Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
The Australian striker’s early header took her tally to 64 goals in the top flight, surpassing the previous club record.
Kerr gave Chelsea the perfect start after just 13 minutes when she rose to nod home Niamh Charles’ cross, etching her name into the club’s history books. The 32-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to NWSL expansion team Denver Summit this summer, admitted the achievement would probably sink in years down the line when she retires from playing.
Lauren James Produces Moment of Magic
If Kerr does depart west London, Chelsea will not be short of goals with Lauren James at her brilliant best to add the second and third before halftime.
The England winger first took a touch 20 yards out before bending a stunning strike beyond goalkeeper Katie Keane, then six minutes later beat the youngster again with an unstoppable free kick from inside the D, which cannoned in off the crossbar.
James joked about her run-up afterwards, saying she was looking where the keeper was positioned before picking her spot in the top corner.
Leicester Pull One Back Before Break
The game threatened to become another rout following Leicester’s 7-0 hammering at Arsenal on Wednesday, until Shannon O’Brien intercepted Lucy Bronze’s blind backpass and finished smartly past Livia Peng before halftime.
However, the Foxes failed to seriously test the Chelsea goalkeeper after the interval as Sonia Bompastor’s side ran out comfortable winners to cement a top-three finish.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Chelsea Dragon
Former Sheffield United Player Millie Bright Announces Retirement From Professional Football After Glittering 17 Year Career With Chelsea and England
Chelsea defender and England international Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football after a glittering 17-year career that saw her win 19 trophies at club and international level. The 32-year-old will go down as one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s football following her exploits with both Chelsea and the Lionesses.
Bright became synonymous with Emma Hayes’ all-conquering Chelsea side that dominated English women’s football for over a decade, winning eight WSL titles and 10 domestic cup competitions during her time at Stamford Bridge. The defender also captained the Blues on numerous occasions and established herself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.
Instrumental in England Euro Triumphs
For many supporters, Bright will be remembered most fondly for her performances with England as the Lionesses claimed back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. The defender started all six matches during the first triumph under Sarina Wiegman and also captained England throughout the 2023 World Cup campaign in Leah Williamson’s absence, helping the team reach the final before losing narrowly to Spain.
Bright earned 88 caps for her country across her international career, cementing her status as an England legend. Wiegman paid tribute to the retiring star, stating it’s hard to put into words the impact she has had on the women’s game.
Sheffield Roots Shaped Success
Born in Chesterfield, Bright began playing football aged nine at local side Killamarsh Dynamos before being scouted by Sheffield United women as a teenager. She spent time with The Blades until age 16 before moving to Doncaster Belles in 2009.
Bright will remain at Chelsea in two off-pitch roles as a foundation trustee and club ambassador.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
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