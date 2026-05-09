Naomi Girma Ruled Out of Women’s FA Cup Semi Final as Chelsea Face WSL Champions Manchester City

Chelsea head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City without star defender Naomi Girma, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.

Girma missed Chelsea’s final WSL fixture of the season, a 3-1 victory over Leicester, and Sonia Bompastor confirmed ahead of the cup tie that the setback has not cleared up in time for the American international to feature this weekend.

Naomi Girma sidelined as Chelsea face Man City in FA Cup semi-finals https://t.co/yV6PmFbmCd — Ireland Live (@IrelandLiveNew) May 8, 2026

Hampton Fit and Ready Despite Being Rested

There is better news on the goalkeeping front. Hannah Hampton, who was named on the bench against Leicester with Livia Peng given the starting spot, is fully fit and available for selection. Bompastor was clear that Hampton’s omission from the starting lineup was a rotation decision rather than an injury concern, with Peng having earned her opportunity through her performances across the season.

City Riding High After WSL Title Triumph

Chelsea’s opponents arrive in extraordinary form. Manchester City were confirmed as WSL champions earlier this week after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday made it mathematically impossible for them to be caught. It is their first league title since 2016 and Andree Jeglertz’s side will be looking to carry that momentum directly into cup competition.

‼️ Sonia Bompastor says Naomi Girma will miss Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City due to a setback with her calf.



Hannah Hampton is completely fine, she was dropped against Leicester to give some minutes to Livia Peng. pic.twitter.com/OiPM7dE8cH — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 7, 2026

Jeglertz spoke about the psychological benefit of winning a title, making clear his belief that success breeds the kind of mentality that can sustain a team across multiple competitions in quick succession.

The Wider FA Cup Picture

Sunday’s semi final between Chelsea and City is the second of two ties on the day. Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier fixture, with both winners booking their places in the Women’s FA Cup final. The competition now enters its most decisive stage with only four teams remaining in contention for the trophy.

🔜 𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙐𝙋

🆚 Man City

🏆 FA Cup | Semi-final

📆 Sunday 10 May

⏰ 3:30pm (UK)

🏟️ Stamford Bridge

📺 TNT Sports pic.twitter.com/77CkviQ802 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 5, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure