(Photos) Not For the Faint-Hearted: Nasty Head-On Collision in Manchester Derby Leaves Stars With Lumps

The big games keep on coming for Manchester United Women, with Saturday afternoon’s crosstown trip to Manchester City now the focus for Marc Skinner’s side.

Saturday’s 13:30 GMT kick-off at the Etihad Stadium marks a return to action in the Barclays Women’s Super League for the Reds, following Wednesday’s statement European victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

That 2-1 triumph was the perfect follow-up to last weekend’s defeat against Aston Villa, our first of the WSL season, with Skinner’s team looking to get back to winning ways in the domestic competition.

United won last season’s corresponding fixture at the Etihad Stadium 4-2 – our first away win over City in the WSL, but will face a different Blues team this Saturday. Swedish head coach Andree Jeglertz took charge at the start of this season and has since guided his Citizens to the top of the top-flight table, with seven successive wins.

Jeglertz’s side are the division’s top scorers with 20 goals, narrowly ahead of United on 19, but have won tight games against West Ham (1-0) and Everton (2-1) since the October international break. Star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw scored the winner in the latter at Goodison Park, her fifth strike of the WSL season, which sees her level at the top of the league’s goal standings for 2025/26, with United’s Melvine Malard.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is set to be assessed ahead of the derby, after the goalkeeper missed her first game of the season in midweek with a facial knock. If she remains unavailable, Safia Middleton-Patel will continue between the sticks.

Malard was withdrawn in the second half against PSG but Skinner suggested afterwards that the France international, who scored a brilliant goal on the night, should be okay for the weekend.

Dominique Janssen is set to return to the fold after a one-match European suspension prevented her from being involved against PSG, while Celin Bizet Donnum is a recent absentee (back injury) whom Skinner may provide the latest on in Friday’s pre-match press conference. Centre-back Millie Turner isn’t expected to be back from a knee issue until the new year.

As for City, Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy aren’t available, but former Red Grace Clinton could face her old club for the first time since departing in the summer, after a recent spell on the sidelines. Lauren Hemp, Rebecca Knaak and Sydney Lohmann are also in contention to play a part as they work their way back to full fitness.

Standout Stats

United are the only side to have a 100 per cent record away from home in the Women’s Super League this season (played four, won four), and are looking to win five in a row for just the second time across a single top-flight campaign, something they previously achieved in their opening five on the road in 2020/21.

Ella Toone has made more appearances in WSL Manchester derbies than anyone (11), while no player has been directly involved in more Manchester derby goals than Toone (five – three goals, two assists, the same as City forward Shaw).

The Reds have scored 27 goals in their 10 away league games in 2025, the most of any team, while no side has picked up more away wins in the WSL this calendar year (seven – level with Chelsea and City).

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup: Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Blindkilde, Miedema; Fujino, Hemp, Shaw

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup: Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Malard, Terland

Streaming Details

For those not heading over to the Etihad Stadium, the game will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, while United fans can enjoy global live radio commentary on MUTV, ManUtd.com and in the United App.

You will also be able to find the team news, score updates and post-match reaction in the app and via our dedicated women’s account on X, @ManUtdWomen.

