Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish

Aston Villa Women will keep faith with Natalia Arroyo despite a difficult season that has seen the club sit ninth in the WSL with three games remaining.

Women’s football expert Megan Feringa of The Athletic insists Arroyo is the right person to lead Villa forward, with more investment coming in the summer to strengthen a squad that has punched above its weight in several departments this term.

One year of Natalia Arroyo in charge 🫡💜 pic.twitter.com/owGngN1iwq — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) January 22, 2026

Villa’s current standing represents a step backwards from their sixth place finish last season, though the table remains extremely tight. The Villans sit just one point behind Brighton in sixth and 11 points clear of the relegation zone, meaning the final three fixtures against Arsenal, West Ham and London City could yet define how the season is remembered entirely.

Wishing Natalia Arroyo a very happy birthday 🎉💜 pic.twitter.com/66ofgzz8Ft — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 14, 2026

Hanson Carrying Villa Almost Single Handedly

Kirsty Hanson has been extraordinary this season and deserves enormous credit for keeping Villa competitive throughout. The Scottish forward has scored 12 WSL goals, making her the second highest scorer in the division behind Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, while her conversion rate of 21.4 per cent ranks second among players with more than 20 shots.

Chloe Kelly has the most goals per 90 in the WSL this season ⚽️



🥇1.08 Chloe Kelly 🔫

🥈1.05 Kerolin 🌊

🥉0.96 Bunny Shaw 🌊

0.91 Stina Blackstenius 🔫

0.75 Kirsty Hanson 🟣

0.63 Kelly Gago 🍬

0.62 Viv Miedema 🌊

0.61 Sam Kerr 🔵

(2+ scored)#BarclaysWSL #AWFC pic.twitter.com/ep1msFlTMg — Sam Biccarino (@stattorino) April 13, 2026

Hanson is genuinely propelling Villa beyond what most people expected from them this campaign.

Feringa was blunt about the broader picture, stating Villa are a team in transition still working out where they belong in the WSL ecosystem, similar to Tottenham and Brighton around them in the table.

Villa to Feature in World Sevens London Tournament

Villa have confirmed their participation in the inaugural World Sevens Football London edition at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium between May 28 and 30. Eight WSL clubs will compete in the tournament, which carries a £1.16 million prize pool across 30 minute matches on a reduced natural grass pitch with rolling substitutes.

World Sevens Football is coming to London from 28-30 May. 🎟️ Get your tickets now at https://t.co/DOKmGE4GT3



Don’t wait. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YvutAKBioI — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) April 14, 2026

Manchester United are among the other confirmed participants ahead of what promises to be a genuinely exciting end of season showcase for the women’s game.

Also read: Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection

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