Who Is Natalia Leteri? Meet the ex Wife Of Jorginho
Natalia Leteri is the ex-wife of Footballer Jorginho. Here is everything about her.
Natalia Leteri Biography
Natalia Leteri is the former wife of Chelsea star Jorginho. The Italian couple is currently divorced, but they have shared a beautiful relationship for many years. Right after their divorce, Natalia chose to keep a shallow profile and kept information about her life and whereabouts very secret from the public eye. That was very strange for the fans in the initial years, given that she often liked posting pictures with Jorginho when they were together. The couple married in 2017 and had a happy life. It was reported that Jorginho and Natalia Leteri separated in 2019. Jorginho is in a relationship with Catherine Harding, a singer and model. Catherine Harding is a professional stylist as well and she accompanies the footballer everywhere.
If you follow European football, you might very well know about Jorginho. The midfield star rose to fame for his exceptionally productive spell at Napoli. His rapid growth was tracked by the Chelsea board, who signed him in 2018. The story after that only has gone upwards for the Italian. The Italian star achieved a lot during last year. It all started with Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, where the deep-lying midfielder played an influential role.
But the silverware didn’t stop coming as the Blues star also won the prestigious EURO 2020 with the Italian national football team. Furthermore, for his incredible output in the last season, Jorginho was considered a leading competitor for the Ballon d’Or, the highest individual prize in football. He joined Arsenal in 2023.
Jorginho’s achievements made him one of the most celebrated football personalities in the world. But, very few know about the unsuccessful wedding of the Italian star. So today, we will discuss his incredible love story with Natalia which started back in 2009.
Natalia Leteri Childhood and Family
Natalia Leteri was brought into the world in 1991 by her Italian parents. Even when she was the wife of a celebrity in Italy, Natalia chose to keep her private life secret. Therefore, we could not extract a lot of information about the identity of her father and mother. The whereabouts of her siblings are unknown.
Natalia completed her high school graduation and University studies from local institutions in Italy. We currently don’t know the exact name and address of the institutions.
Natalia Leteri Profession and Career
Natalia isn’t a fan of stardom and excessive public interest. So, she mostly kept her professional details away from the public eye. We were unable to find any LinkedIn profile or Facebook bio from where we could have been able to extract the information. But we will continue our hunt and search for relevant data related to Natalia’s career.
A beautiful love story tumbled right after marriage
Natalia started dating Jorginho back in 2009. It is still unknown how they met, but spending eight long years together isn’t a sign of dispute between their opinions. The pair finally decided to make their relationship official and got married in 2017. However, only after two years of their marriage, everything collapsed. Jorginho started a new family then, which could be termed a viable reason for the breakup. Still, we could not confirm exactly why the pair decided to separate. The couple also have 2 beautiful children.
Jorginho was a budding Chelsea star at the time of their divorce. Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was the person who helped Jorginho to adapt to English football. The Italian star enjoyed a good spell under axed manager Frank Lampard, but his deep-lying skills were still undiscovered. The situation completely changed after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel on the side. With years of managerial experience, the German manager extracted the best out of the former Napoli star.
The importance of the central midfielder has immensely increased in the Blues side for the last two years, primarily because of his ability to control the game from midfield and his excellent penalty-taking skills. He soon became the ‘penalty king’ of the Premier League after his hop, and shoot technique earned emphatic results.
After ten years of relationship, the separation might have been rigid on the Italian star. But it didn’t hamper his on-field performances.
Natalia Leteri and Jorginho’s children
Natalia got pregnant for the first time even before she tied the knot with Jorginho. Their first child was a baby boy named Vitor. She was blessed with another girl child in 2018.
However, these two are not the only children of Jorginho. The Italian star got involved in a relationship with famous singer Catherine Harding, and currently, they have a son together.
We could not find any information on whether Natalia is taking care of both of her children solely after the divorce. She is focusing on her life and is said to be dating another celebrity.
Emerson Palmieri Girlfriend Thaiany Xavier Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Thaiany Xavier? Meet The Girlfriend Of Emerson Palmieri
Thaiany Xavier is famous for being the girlfriend of Ligue 1 club Marseille, Emerson Palmieri. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thaiany has been the biggest supporter of Emerson for several years. The Chelsea loanee was going through heartbreak when he met with his girlfriend. However, they only focused on the present and enjoyed every moment together.
The Italian star has experienced a love-hate relationship with the West London club. In August 2021, they shipped him to Lyon on a loan move as Thomas Tuchel’s team didn’t require him at that time. However, after the injury to their prime left-back, Ben Chilwell they became desperate to call back Emerson who has given high-level performances in his stint at the French club. Emerson moved to the Ligue 1 club, Marseille where he will get €700,000 along with a bonus fee of €300,000. He will play for the club for another 2 seasons and might make a move to the English Premier League again.
In the end, he decided to stay and focus on the project at hand, rather than going back to Stamford Bridge. Still, 31 years old, the Italian player can achieve massive success in the coming years. Whatever he does, his partner, Thaiany will always be by his side as she has been for several years.
Today we are going to reveal many intriguing facts about the Brazilian beauty. So stay tuned to know everything about the girlfriend of Emerson Palmieri.
Thaiany Xavier Childhood and Family
Thai (nickname) was brought into the world on June 28, 1994. The Brazilian beauty likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. She has a brother named Hudson Xavier. The siblings have a great relationship and often spend time together. However, we will continue our search and update the article if we find any relevant data. So stay tuned!
Thaiany Xavier Education
Thaiany completed her high school graduation from a local institution. Whether she joined a university after her graduation is a mystery to us as she remains to keep everything private. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas. She was also interested in doing masters.
Thaiany Xavier career
Thaiany’s career information is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared many details about her job and the source of her earnings. But our guess is that she is a housewife. Taking care of the children and managing all the house chores is very challenging, and she has excelled in her role. We don’t have much information currently; hence we couldn’t verify our claim.
Thaiany has a large Instagram audience and fans love her reels. Even though she hasn’t taken any step to use her influencer power, she has the ability to generate handsome revenue through her social media promotions. She has a great fashion sense, so she could use her knowledge to educate her audience positively.
Thaiany Xavier Net Worth
Thaiany hasn’t disclosed her net worth yet. If our claim about her being a housewife is valid, then she might not have a significant source of income. However, considering his partner’s considerable earnings, she doesn’t face any challenges in enjoying a luxurious life. Emerson Palmieri has a net worth of €14 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €3 Million per yea.
Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri relationship
Emerson Palmieri met with his girlfriend at some point around 2017. The duo didn’t want to attract excessive attention towards their love life, and hence they maintained secrecy while dating. Many fans didn’t know anything about their relationship until they publicly announced it in late 2020. The couple have three children.
The couple is currently madly in love, and nothing is stopping them from tying the knot. However, we believe they might want to take some time before taking the big decision. Thaiany is not Emerson’s first love. He was in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Isadora Nascimento.
However, things didn’t work out between them as planned, and they separated before 2017. Emerson has avoided sharing any details regarding his breakup with his former girlfriend.
Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri Children
Thaiany Xavier gave birth to Emerson Palmieri’s son Bernardo on September 28, 2019. This was the second time the Italian star became a father as he already has a daughter, Manuela Xavier, from his previous relationship.
Thaiany Xavier Social media
Thaiany is very active on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 189k followers on Instagram. Mainly she posts pictures of herself with her husband, children and friends. Through her social media activities, we noticed that she loves travelling a lot and often flaunts her bikini body while on beach vacations. She showcases her strong fashion sense through her Instagram channel.
Who is Djordje Petrovic’s Girlfriend?
Djordje Petrovic is one of the rising stars of the Premier League, gaining recognition as a key player for Chelsea. Originally slated as a backup to Robert Sanchez, Petrovic’s chance came due to Sanchez’s injury and Kepa Arrizabalaga being on loan to Real Madrid. In the 2025 EPL season, he moved to Bournemouth. His new deal is worth €25 Million and he will play for the franchise for the next 5 years.
Petrovic has impressed as a goalkeeper in recent months, earning praise and raising the possibility of securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup. However, for many fans, Petrovic’s meteoric rise has also sparked fan interest in his life beyond the pitch.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Serbian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Djordje Petrovic | Early Life and Family
Djordje Petrovic, born on September 22, 1984, hails from the small mining town of Požarevac in Serbia. His parents are Zlatan Petrovic, a former goalkeeper, and Gordana Petrovic. Djordje has a sister named Katarina. Described as a shy and quiet child, soccer became his true passion. The family later moved to the nearby town of Kostolac.
Djordje Petrovic, despite being a bit chubby during childhood, transformed into a fit and accomplished player due to his passion for soccer. His father played a significant role in instilling a love for the game and personally training him.
Djordje is married to Djina Petrovic, a former Miss Serbia winner. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and shared glimpses of their lives with fans on social media. They were blessed with their first daughter in 2024.
Djordje Petrovic | Club Career
FK Čukarički
Djordje Petrovic began his early career at FK Čukarički, a local club in Serbia. He joined their academy in 2014 and gradually grew up in their ranks. He was loaned to another Serbian club FK IMT in 2019, where he made his professional debut in the Serbian SuperLiga. Upon returning to Čukarički, Petrovic continued to impress, making four appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
In the summer of 2022, Djordje Petrovic secured a big move to Major League Soccer (MLS), joining the New England Revolution for an undisclosed fee. His time with the club was marked by noteworthy performances, showcasing his skills as a goalkeeper. Petrovic made impressive saves, including a notable six-save performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a crucial 0-0 draw. He achieved the remarkable feat of keeping four clean sheets in a single month, not conceding any goals. Despite his outstanding debut season, Petrovic was nominated for both the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award but did not secure either.
He continued his form in the 2023 season, earning recognition by being included in the MLS All-Star Team. Notably, he led the season in the number of saves. His standout performances drew attention from European clubs, with Manchester United expressing interest. Despite bids from clubs such as FC Nantes and Nottingham Forest, they were rejected. Petrovic expressed a desire to leave, and Chelsea ultimately secured his services with a substantial but undisclosed offer.
Chelsea
Chelsea signed him in August 2023, and he was given a big 7-year contract worth up to £14 million. On December 20, 2023, he made his debut for the club in a Premier League game against Everton. He was substituted on the field when the main goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got injured.
He soon made his first start for the team in a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United, which was also his first clean sheet. Petrovic endeared himself to the fans when he saved a crucial penalty in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United to keep the game 1-1. He then helped the team to a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.
Djordje Petrovic | International Career
Djordje Petrovic made his U21 debut for Serbia in a match against Poland. He later made his senior international debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic in 2021. Starting the game, he kept a clean sheet in his debut. Despite this promising start, Petrovic has not been included in the national squad since then, accumulating only two caps for his country.
Djordje Petrovic | Records and Statistics
Djordje Petrovic is in the early stages of his career but has already achieved notable recognition. In 2023, he was part of the MLS All-Star team and led the season with the most saves, totaling 160.
While he has yet to secure a trophy in his career, his achievements suggest a promising future. Petrovic has made 148 career appearances, keeping an impressive 53 clean sheets.
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals Conceded
|Clean Sheets
|FK Cukaricki
|86
|85
|33
|New England
|48
|58
|15
|Chelsea
|11
|9
|4
|Revolution II
|1
|4
|0
|Serbia
|2
|1
|1
Djordje Petrovic | Net Worth and Salary
Djordje Petrovic has an estimated net worth of about $3 million in 2026. The player earns £5 million annually and with his climbing popularity, his financial standings are also expected to rise.
Too Early to Discuss Noni Madueke’s Improved Stats? Arsenal Numbers Tell Different Story From Chelsea Days
The question of whether it’s premature to analyze Noni Madueke and his statistical improvement at Arsenal becomes irrelevant when the numbers speak this loudly. His transformation from Chelsea to Arsenal represents one of the most dramatic positional upgrades in recent Premier League history.
The Numbers Don’t Lie
Madueke’s per-90 statistics reveal a player reborn under Mikel Arteta‘s tactical system. His chances created have nearly doubled from 1.41 at Chelsea to 2.76 at Arsenal, demonstrating increased involvement in the final third and better positioning to influence attacking sequences.
The take-ons completed metric shows significant improvement, rising from 1.98 to 2.41 per 90 minutes. This suggests greater confidence in one-on-one situations and improved decision-making about when to attempt dribbles versus when to pass.
Perhaps most impressively, his duels won have increased from 4.66 to 5.86, indicating enhanced physicality and defensive contribution – crucial elements in Arsenal’s high-pressing system.
The Only Concerning Decline? Or is it?
However, one statistic raises questions about his role adaptation. Shots per 90 have dropped dramatically from 3.52 at Chelsea to just 1.03 at Arsenal. This could indicate either tactical instruction to prioritize creativity over goal-scoring, or potentially reduced confidence in shooting situations.
His final third passes attempted have increased marginally from 12.84 to 13.45, suggesting similar involvement but in different areas of the pitch.
System Impact
These numbers reflect Arsenal’s tactical approach compared to Chelsea’s. Madueke appears more involved in build-up play and creative phases, though his goal threat has diminished significantly. Whether this represents optimal utilization of his talents remains the key question for Arteta’s tactical planning.
