Natalia Loewe: Alisson wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Natalia Loewe is a successful paediatrician known as the wife of Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson. Let us explore their relationship and more.
Loewe comes from Italy, and she is known for being the long-time partner of the UEFA Champions League winner and the recipient of the inaugural Yashin Trophy, Alisson Becker of Liverpool. Her partner has also represented the brazil national football team in more than 70 matches.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Families
Natalia was born on December 28 1990, in Italy. Nothing much information has been disclosed about her parents. It is revealed that she was brought up in Brazil.
Alisson was born on October 2 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil to his mother Magali Lino de Souza Becker and his father Jos Agostinho. He also has an older sibling Muriel Gustavo.
Natalia Loewe husband Alisson Becker
Alisson began his career at Internacional, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Campeonato Gaucho. In 2016, Allison was transferred for 8 million dollars to Roma. In July 2018, Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record fee of $74 million for a goalkeeper. In the very first season, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.
He was an integral part of the Liverpool team, which won the 2019-20 Premier League and ended the team’s drought of 30 years. In addition, Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score a match-winner in a Premier League fixture.
Alisson extended his Liverpool deal through 2027 on August 2021. In May 2022, he assisted Liverpool in winning the FA Cup, but they lost the Champions League final. Alisson established a keeper contribution record for the Premier League. In May 2023, he recorded 100 clean sheets despite Liverpool just missing out on qualifying for the Champions League.
Alisson was connected to Al Nassr during the 2023–24 preseason, but he made it clear that he was committed to Liverpool. In a game against Newcastle United in August 2023, he made noteworthy stops.
Alisson represented Brazil, made his international debut in 2015, and won the 2019 Copa America, in which he was named as the best goalkeeper. He also participated in the 2021 Copa América for Brazil and was selected for the 2022 World Cup team, however Croatia defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Kids
Natalia and Becker started dating in 2012 and have been together ever since, and at that time, Nataliya was studying for medical. They finally tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony with only close family and friends.
They welcomed their first child Helena in April 2017 and Matteo’s son on June 14 2019. The couple welcomed their third child on May 11, 2021.
Natalia Loewe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Natalia is excellent in her studies and a trained physician. She studied at the Catholic University of Pelotas and later worked at UBS as a paediatrician. She was appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed goodwill ambassador to promote stronger health workforces in May 2019.
She is very active on social media, with 280k followers on Instagram and over 12k followers on Twitter. Natalia has a net worth of $8 million based on reports.
Vanessa Martins – Willian Wife, her Family and more
Vanessa Martins is famous for being the wife of Brazilian forward Willian. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Vanessa Martins is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is a dedicated mother as well. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. She is supported by her footballer husband Willian. Her husband won the Copa América with Brazil and he was a legendary player for the club Chelsea.
However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Willian makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Before joining Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal in the 2019–20 season, Willian was one of the West London team’s star players.
Although he achieved many professional accolades while playing for the Blues, our focus is on his personal achievements. We’ll also dive deep into Willian’s wife’s life.
Vanessa Martins Childhood and Family
Vanessa’s date of birth is May 19, 1982, and she was born in Brazil. Her parent’s name is unknown as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much about them. Vanessa’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together.
We are looking for more information about Vanessa’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Willian. We will update them whenever they are available on the platform.
Vanessa Martins Education
Vanessa completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Vanessa Martins career
Vanessa was passionate about building a business from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a marketing company named WV Agency.
Her parents also helped her financially. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable marketing strategies for footballers and football teams. Vanessa’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Vanessa is also a social media star. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Vanessa Martins Net Worth
Vanessa hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Vanessa’s boyfriend, Willian, got his big breakthrough after signing for Chelsea. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Currently, he has a huge net worth which helps the family enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Vanessa Martins and Willian relationship
Willian met his wife in 2007 while the Brazilian forward wasn’t a big star. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.
Vanessa had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Chelsea job, it was a complete victory for both of them. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo keeps a healthy line of communication. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long.
After four years of dating, they decided to make their bond official and got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family members in 2011. They have remained inseparable since then.
Vanessa Martins and Willian Children
Vanessa and Willian Martins are parents to two gorgeous kids. Most significantly, they are proud parents of twins. Valentina da Silva and Manuella da Silva, two daughters of Willian, were born in February 2012. The twins are their world and they do everything to support them.
Vanessa Martins Social media
Vanessa has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Vanessa Martins travels a lot and she is often seen clicking with her husband.
Natalia Regina- Alex Sandro Wife, her family and more
Who Is Natalia Regina? Meet The Wife Of Alex Sandro
Natalia Regina is famous for being the wife of former Juventus star Alex Sandro. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Natalia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Despite being the wife of a famous football star she barely indulges in interviews and other media activities. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.
Since signing for Juventus in 2015, Alex Sandro has become one of the most reliable stars of the Old Lady squad. With growing age, he might be slowing a little, but still, his dribbling skills and game awareness makes him a top-level full-back. The Brazilian has a beautiful wife with whom he has been sharing all his grief and happy moments. So let’s find out more about the mysterious life of Natalia Regina, the wife of Alex Sandro.
Natalia Regina Childhood and Family
We couldn’t fetch Natalia’s date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Brazilian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Alex Sandro.
Natalia Regina Education
Natalia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Brazil. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. She moved in with Alex Sandro at a pretty young age; hence we believe she might have skipped further studies to stay with the love of her life.
Natalia Regina career
Natalia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the Allianz stadium to cheer for her husband.
Natalia Regina Net Worth
Natalia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Natalia’s partner Alex Sandro earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.
Natalia Regina and Alex Sandro Relationship
Alex Sandro has been with his wife since childhood. Even though we don’t know the exact year they met, we believe they have been dating when the Brazilian was still playing in Brazil. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and their love story has crossed every barrier.
The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Alex Sandro finally married his childhood sweetheart. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know when they tied the knot, but we believe the occasion happened around 2015.
Natalia Regina and Alex Sandro Children
The duo has a beautiful daughter, but they haven’t shared the name of the child yet. We believe they don’t want excessive media attention to disrupt their daughter’s life.
Natalia Regina Social media
Natalia has earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Joe Gomez became public. However, she is not a big fan of social media. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. Natalia Regina doesn’t even attend events and doesn’t give interviews as well.
We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Instead of posting snaps of her activities, she likes to enjoy the moments. She enjoys her time with her lovable husband and cute kids.
Who Is Carol Cabrino? Meet The Wife Of Marquinhos
Carol Cabrino is famous for being the wife of PSG star Marquinhos. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carol did hard work for everything she has achieved in life. Coming from a humble Brazilian family, she earned fame due to her appearances in a hit Brazilian TV show. That show was also the reason she met with Brazilian football star Marquinhos. He is currently the captain of PSG and over the years, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world at this moment. Due to his headliner performances, he constantly attracts media attention. But, his love life still remains a secret for many people. That’s why we have gathered all the information about the beautiful wife of Marquinhos. Follow this article to know more about the intriguing life of the singer.
Carol Cabrino Childhood and Family
Carol was born on July 29, 1993. She hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood in any public appearances. That’s why we don’t know the name of her father and mother and the jobs they do. Due to the lack of information, we are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for the missing reports and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Marquinhos.
Carol Cabrino Education
Carol completed her education at local institutions in Brazil. She hasn’t revealed any information about her education. That’s why we don’t know the name of the high school she went to. We are uncertain whether she enrolled in a university programme. We are investigating more on the topic. So check back later in order to find relevant information.
Carol Cabrino career
Carol had very humble beginnings. She always dreamed of becoming a singer, but the path wasn’t easy for her. She started her singing journey by performing at many karaoke bars in Brazil. She got her big breakthrough when she performed at the Brazilian TV show Jovens Talentos which aired on Programa Raul Gil. She sang Katy Perry’s famous song “Roar.’ You can watch her performance here. Her singing was an instant hit, and she got many opportunities after that.
After his marriage to Marquinhos, she got a massive boost of followers on her Instagram account. She is also a vlogger as she regularly posts vlogs on her YouTube account. She is on course to create her influencer journey, and she could even achieve great heights in that industry.
Carol Cabrino Net Worth
Carol’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. She has a successful singing career. We believe she has gathered a handsome amount of money. But we couldn’t confirm the exact number. She is also gaining fans on social media and very soon could start using her influencer power to earn money. Carol Cabrino’s estimated net worth is $500k.
Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos relationship
After Marquinhos saw Carol on the reality show Jovens Talentos, he instantly attracted her personality and beautiful voice. He reached out to her through Facebook to congratulate her and appreciate her voice. Well, the matter didn’t stop there. The duo started talking at length and found out they had many common interests. They fell into love and started dating in 2014. Marquinhos proposed Carol Cabrino near the Eiffel tower and the couple got engaged in May 2015. After two years of dating, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2016, which was attended by most of their friends and family.
Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos Children
Marquinhos and Carol are proud parents of two beautiful children. At first, she gave birth to a daughter named Maria Eduarda Cabrino Corrêa on November 2, 2017. They welcomed their second child, a son named Enrico Cabrino Corrêa, on December 6, 2019. The couple lost their fourth child due to a miscarriage.
Carol Cabrino Social media
Carol is very famous on social media. She has 488k followers on her Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures with her family. She also has a Twitter account which you can check here.
