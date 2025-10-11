Birmingham City
Nathan Redmond – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Redmond is an English professional footballer who played as a winger for the Premier League club Burnley and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond is an English professional footballer known for playing as a winger. He is of Irish and Jamaican ancestry and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England’s West Midlands. Redmond spent his formative years in Birmingham’s Kitts Green neighbourhood, where he attended the Oval Primary School and later Sheldon Heath Community Arts College.
Redmond is a significant asset for whatever club he plays for because of his fast pace, creativity, and ability to challenge defenders. He has received acclaim for his achievements on the pitch, earning numerous Player of the Year honours while playing for Southampton and Birmingham City.
Nathan Redmond’s Net Worth and Salary
Nathan Redmond has had a lot of success both on and off the pitch. He is an attacking midfielder and forward for Besiktas and received an amazing weekly wage of £40,000, or £2,080,000 annually during his stint with Burnley.
He has an impressive net worth of £25,000,000. Nathan Redmond’s net worth will increase once he is signed by another club.
Nathan Redmond Club Career
Nathan’s football journey began with Birmingham City’s Academy when he was noticed by their scouts at the age of eight. At just 16 years and 173 days old, he made his first-team debut for Birmingham City in a League Cup game against Rochdale in August 2010. He was then the club’s second-youngest player. As Redmond rose through the ranks and represented England at various young levels, from under-16 to under-21, his brilliance became clear.
He came to Southampton in 2016, where he had a big impact on the squad and helped them avoid relegation, after joining Norwich City in 2013 offseason. Prior to the 2019–2020 campaign, Redmond agreed to a new four-year contract with Southampton. In 2022, Redmond made a move to the Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş, and then, in 2023, he signed with Premier League club Burnley. After the 2024 season, Redmond left Burnley and he awaits his new club.
Nathan Redmond International Career
Redmond has demonstrated versatility throughout his career by being able to play on both the right and left wings while mostly using his right foot. On occasion, he has positioned himself in the centre, behind a lone striker. He also briefly played for the senior England national team in 2017, making one appearance.
Nathan Redmond Family
Nathan Redmond was raised in a close-knit family and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England. His mother, Michelle Redmond, has been a huge support for him throughout his football career. While nothing is known about his father, Nathan and his brother Niall Redmond have a close relationship. Niall is a gifted person who works as a radio DJ and a club DJ and is well-known for his engaging podcasts. The strong bonds within the Redmond family have been essential in fostering Nathan’s love and aptitude for the game.
Nathan Redmond’s Girlfriend
Nathan Redmond’s private life is filled with love and happiness because he lives with his girlfriend, Emma Milton. The pair cherishes their time together, enjoys going out, and enjoys spending time together. They don’t share that much on Social media. Many people wish to see them take the next step and get married soon because their love and admiration for one another are evident.
Nathan Redmond Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Nathan Redmond’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Nathan Redmond Cars and Tattoos
When it comes to tattoos, Nathan Redmond favours a blank slate and refrains from having any on his body. He travels in style in a gorgeous silver Bentley Bentayga, which perfectly captures his sense of elegance and luxury. His success as a football player is nicely complemented by his sleek and potent vehicle.
Auston Trusty Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Media, Pennsylvania, United States
|Father’s Name
|Walt Trusty
|Mother’s Name
|LeeAnn Trusty
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|$5 Million
|Age
|24
|Birthday
|August 12, 1998
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Bethlehem Steel, Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sheffield United.
|Achievements
|1X CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE WINNER
|Girlfriend
|Emily Berardino
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Auston Trusty’s Net Worth and Salary
Auston Trusty has had a successful career financially. His on-field accomplishments have earned him acclaim and a market value of €10.00 million, despite having an estimated net worth of $5 million. Even though his exact compensation is unknown, his high market worth in the cutthroat football market is a testament to his talent and future.
Auston Trusty’s Club Career
Trusty’s journey began in Media, Pennsylvania, where the Nether United Soccer Club helped him develop his soccer abilities. Later, he attended Penncrest High School before enrolling in the Philadelphia Union’s SockerClub for young people in 2011.
His club career took off when, in 2016, he inked an amateur deal with Bethlehem Steel, a USL Championship affiliate of the Philadelphia Union. He got experience rapidly and faced the New York Red Bulls II on his professional debut. Having played in 44 games over the course of two seasons, Trusty became an important member of the Bethlehem Steel squad.
He joined the Philadelphia Union in 2016 as a homegrown player, and in 2018 he made his club debut. He played every minute of his rookie season, and even scored his first career goal against the Montreal Impact, demonstrating his determination. In 2019, Trusty’s skills brought him to the Colorado Rapids, where he continued to shine. He extended his contract with the Rapids through 2023 following a memorable first season with the team.
Trusty’s club career reached its pinnacle in 2022 when he joined Premier League team Arsenal. Trusty had a big impact on English football, even though he continued to play on loan with the Colorado Rapids and was then loaned to Birmingham City for the 2022–23 campaign.
He played a crucial role for Birmingham City, impressing fans and earning the title of Player of the Season. On August 3, 2023, Trusty made another significant move, signing with newly-promoted Premier League club Sheffield United.
Auston Trusty International Career
Trusty represented the United States at various youth levels, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup and U-20 World Cup. He received his first senior call-up in 2018 and made his senior debut in March 2023 during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Grenada.
Auston Trusty Family
Walt and LeeAnn Trusty, who gave birth to Auston Trusty on August 12, 1998, in Media, Pennsylvania, gave him a solid foundation. Despite the lack of information regarding his siblings, it is clear that Auston’s family has had a significant impact on his life and football career, helping to mould him into the accomplished player he is today. His career on the pitch and off has significantly benefited from their support and advice.
Auston Trusty’s Girlfriend
Football star Auston Trusty and his partner Emily Berardino have a lovely personal relationship. They frequently post pictures of their love on social media while sharing happy memories and vacations together. The couple’s devoted relationship and upbeat approach have inspired followers to wish them happiness and even marriage in the future.
Auston Trusty Sponsors and Endorsements
Nike, a well-known apparel company, is supporting Auston Trusty as its sponsor. He embraces the collaboration and enthusiastically supports Nike on the pitch by sporting their gear and demonstrating his football skills. Auston’s social media posts emphasize his relationship with Nike even more and illustrate how much he values their support and high-quality apparel.
Auston Trusty Cars and Tattoos
Auston Trusty has a clean-cut appearance and doesn’t have any tattoos, allowing his performance to speak for itself. While there is no information accessible about his car, his priority is developing his football talents, demonstrating his devotion to the game, and his determination to succeed on the pitch.
FAQs about Auston Trusty
|What is the net worth of Auston Trusty?
|The net worth of Auston Trusty is $5 million.
|How many clubs have Auston Trusty played for?
|Auston Trusty has played with six clubs at the senior level – Bethlehem Steel, Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal, Birmingham City, and Sheffield United.
|How old is Auston Trusty?
|He is 24 years old.
|Nationality of Auston Trusty?
|He is English.
|Has Auston Trusty ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Birmingham City
Reda Khadra 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Reda Khadra is a German professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ligue 1 club Reims and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Reda Khadra is a talented German professional footballer known for his impressive skills and versatility on the field. He is set to join Reims from the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2023.
His impressive performances on the pitch have made him a valuable asset to his teams, and he continues to hone his skills and make his mark in the world of professional football. He has also represented Germany at various youth levels since 2018, showcasing his exceptional abilities and promising future in the sport.
Reda Khadra Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Berlin, Germany
|Father’s Name
|N/A
|Mother’s Name
|N/A
|Star Sign
|Cancer
|Net Worth
|£580K
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|4 July 2001
|Nationality
|German
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Reims
|Achievements
|N/A
|Girlfriend
|N/A
|Children
|N/A
|Social Media
Reda Khadra Net Worth
Reda Khadra is a young professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be around £582,400. Khadra was born in Germany in 2001 and began his youth career at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2020. His salary and contract details are yet to unveiled to the fans.
Reda Khadra Club Career
Reda Khadra started his youth football journey with CFC Hertha 06 and TeBe Berlin, before joining Borussia Dortmund’s youth team in 2016. He made his senior debut for Borussia Dortmund in a friendly game against Energie Cottbus on 9 June 2019 and scored the first goal in a 5-0 win.
He joined Brighton & Hove Albion on 1 October 2020 and made his Premier League debut on 13 January 2021. He signed a new contract until June 2023 and was loaned to Blackburn Rovers for the 2021-22 season. On 26 July 2022, he joined Sheffield United on loan and scored his first goal for the club on 13 September.
On 10 January 2023, he marked his Birmingham City debut with a goal in a 4-2 defeat against Bristol City. He is set to join the Ligue 1 club Reims on a four-year deal for undisclosed transfer fee in July 2023 leaving the Seagulls.
Reda Khadra International Career
Reda Khadra is a professional football player born in Berlin, Germany. He is of Lebanese descent and is eligible to play for the Lebanese national team, but has expressed his desire to represent the German national team. He has made several appearances for Germany at the under-18 and under-21 levels, playing three times for the under-18 team between 2018 and 2019. His impressive performances have caught the attention of football fans around the world, and many are eager to see which national team he will choose to represent.
Reda Khadra Family
Khadra’s parents escaped from their hometown of Tyre, Lebanon due to the ongoing civil war and eventually settled in Berlin, Germany. Khadra and his brother were both born in Berlin, while his two older sisters were born in Lebanon.
Reda Khadra Girlfriend
Khadra has managed to keep his personal life private and away from the media, which is respectable as it is his right to do so. Regardless of his relationship status, Khadra’s primary focus will be on his career and he will continue to work hard to improve his skills and achieve his goals. Fans of Khadra can continue to support him as an athlete and respect his privacy when it comes to his personal life.
Reda Khadra Sponsors and Endorsements
Reda Khadra is a rising young footballer who has not yet announced any official sponsors or endorsements. However, as his career progresses and he gains more exposure, it is possible that he may be approached by companies looking to tap into his growing fan base. It is unclear which brands, if any, Khadra will work with in the future.
Reda Khadra Cars and Tattoos
Reda Khadra is a footballer who has not publicly shared any details about his tattoos or car collection. It is unclear if Khadra has any tattoos or if he shares his love of luxury cars.
FAQs about Reda Khadra
|What is the net worth of Reda Khadra?
|The net worth of Reda Khadra is £580K.
|How many clubs have Reda Khadra played for?
|Reda Khadra has played with 5 clubs at the senior level – Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Birmingham City
|How old is Reda Khadra?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Reda Khadra?
|He is English.
|Has Reda Khadra ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Aston Villa
Matija Sarkic 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Matija Sarkic is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and for the Montenegro national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Matija Sarkic is a talented Montenegrin goalkeeper who has made a name for himself in the world of football. Born on July 23, 1997, in England, Sarkic possesses dual nationality, with a Montenegrin father and an English mother. His multicultural background has contributed to his versatility and adaptability on and off the field.
At just 25 years old, Matija Sarkic has already showcased his talent and potential as a goalkeeper. With his impressive performances and determination to succeed, he is poised to continue making strides in his career and contribute to both club and country in the years to come.
Matija Sarkic Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Grimsby, England
|Father’s Name
|Bojan Šarkić
|Mother’s Name
|Natalie Šarkić-Todd
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£1.5 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|23 July 1997
|Nationality
|Montenegrin
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant & Waterlooville, Livingston, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Stoke City
|Achievements
|1X ENGLISH 3RD TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Matija Sarkic Net Worth and Salary
Matija Sarkic’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. However, information about his salary is not available. Professional footballers’ salaries can vary significantly based on factors such as their club, contract terms, performance, and endorsements.
Matija Sarkic’s Club Career
Sarkic’s professional career began when he joined the Anderlecht development system in Belgium. He began to really make an impact, though, at Aston Villa. He entered into a three-year contract with Villa in 2015 and rose through the ranks fast. As the custodian for Villa’s under-21 squad during the 2015–2016 season, he demonstrated his abilities and helped the team get to the Division Two play-off final.
Through a number of loan periods, Sarkic acquired significant experience throughout his career. Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant & Waterlooville, and Livingston were some of the organisations he briefly worked for. He was able to increase his playing time and sharpen his talents thanks to these loan moves.
Sarkic moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and signed a three-year deal with the Premier League team. He was first hired by Wolves as a backup keeper but was later loaned to League One team Shrewsbury Town.
Sarkic obtained a second loan deal after his time on loan at Shrewsbury Town, this time to Championship team Birmingham City. He was chosen as Birmingham City’s Player of the Season for the 2021–22 season despite sustaining a shoulder injury that caused his loan to end early.
Sarkic returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers following his productive loan stints and inked a new three-year deal. He faced contention for the starting position, but in August 2022, he made his Wolves first-team debut against Preston North End in the EFL Cup.
Matija Sarkic’s International Career
Sarkic’s skills and potential have also been recognized on the international stage. He has represented Montenegro at various youth levels and made his senior debut in a friendly match against Belarus in November 2019. He later made his first competitive appearance for Montenegro in a World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.
Matija Sarkic’s Family
Matija hails from the charming town of Grimsby, England. Born to a family of diverse backgrounds, his father, Bojan Sarkic, is a distinguished Montenegrin diplomat who has held prominent positions such as the country’s Ambassador to the European Union. Bojan has also served as an Ambassador to both Belgium and the United Kingdom. Matija’s mother, Natalie Sarkic-Todd, contributes to the field of media, employed at a European media group. Notably, Matija shares a special bond with his twin brothers, particularly Oliver Sarkic, who accompanied him on their football journey during their time at Anderlecht.
Matija Sarkic’s Girlfriend
Matija Sarkic’s relationship status is currently single, and he is not dating anyone. There is limited information available about his past relationships or any previous engagements. According to the available data, he does not have any children.
Matija Sarkic’s Sponsors and Endorsements
There is currently no knowledge of any specific sponsors or endorsements for Matija Sarkic. He does not currently appear to have any recognised sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It is typical for some athletes or people working in the sports sector to operate with no apparent sponsorship deals. It can be presumed that Matija Sarkic’s professional career does not involve any major sponsorships or endorsements in the absence of additional information or public statements.
Matija Sarkic’s Cars and Tattoos
It’s possible that Matija Sarkic owns some amazing and fashionable cars, despite the lack of concrete information about his car collection. There is no evidence to support Matija Sarkic’s tattoo denial. It is completely possible that he does not currently have any tattoos.
FAQs about Matija Sarkic
|What is the net worth of Matija Sarkic?
|The net worth of Matija Sarkic is $1.5 million.
|How many clubs have Matija Sarkic played for?
|Matija Sarkic has played with nine clubs at the senior level – Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant & Waterlooville, Livingston, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, and Stoke City.
|How old is Matija Sarkic?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Matija Sarkic?
|He is Montenegrin.
|Has Matija Sarkic ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
