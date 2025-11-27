Google News
Nayef Aguerd – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nayef Aguerd is a Moroccan professional footballer who currently plays for for Ligue 1 club Marseille as a centre-back and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Nayef Aguerd joined the Premier League Club West Ham United in 2022 and the defender is yet to make his debut for the new club due to injury. He has represented Morocco at the national level. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Nayef Aguerd Net Worth and Salary
Nayef’s primary source of income comes from his footballing career. Nayef is said to have an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 30 million euros. The player earns a decent salary of 4 Million Pounds per year at Marseille.
Nayef Aguerd Club Career
Nayef began footballing at Mohammed VI Football Academy in 2012 and then later moved to FUS Rabat in 2014 where he began his senior career. He scored his debut goal for the club on 15 February 2015 against Wydad AC and the game ended in a 3-1 victory.
Nayef joined Ligue 1 team Dijon after spending 4 years with FUS Rabat appearing in 106 matches. He played for the reserve team before joining the first team. He made his professional league debut with the team against Nice on 25 August 2018 and the game ended in a 4-0 win where he scored a goal in his debut game.
In August 2020, Nayef was signed by the Ligue 1 club Rennes for reported transfer fees between €4m and €5m. In September 2020, he scored the first goal with Rennes against Nîmes which resulted in a 4-2 win.
The Premier League club West Ham United got impressed by the player’s growth and signed him in August 2022 for a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £30m making him the fourth most expensive signing of the club following Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Kurt Zouma. He is yet to make the debut appearance for the club in the 2022/23 season as he is still recovering from injury. Nayef Aguerd moved to Real Sociedad on loan for the 2024 season. He then moved to Ligue 1 club, Marseille. He will totally earn €23 million for the next 5 years at the club.
Nayef Aguerd International Career
Nayef represented the Morocco National team at the U23 level before breaking into the senior team. He was included in the Moroccan National team for the friendly against Albania on 31 August 2016 and made his debut in the match resulting in a 0-0 draw. He got the call-up for Morocco to represent the nation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and played every match in the group stage.
Nayef Aguerd Family
Nayef was born on 30 March 1996 in Kenitra, Morocco. His father Youssouf Hadji Aguerd supported him the entire time till he made it professional. His mother is known for the struggles she faced to help her son to become a footballer yet her name still remains unknown.
Nayef Aguerd Wife
Nayef is said to be married and his wife’s name is not known. He seems to be a religious guy and by the ethics of religion, he keeps his private life under wraps. Everyone hopes that the player leads a happy life with his family.
Nayef Aguerd Sponsorship and Endorsements
Nayef has been playing at a top level and hopes to continue his form. The player has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. But it’s clear that the player will get sponsors any time soon and with his talent, he might even create a fight between sponsors to sponsor him.
Nayef Aguerd Cars and Tattoos
Nayef has not been spotted in the streets of Europe driving a car but might own some luxury cars to roam around the city with his partner. The player seems to be afraid of needles and doesn’t have any tattoos, unlike many footballers.
Read more:
AC Milan
Asmir Begovic – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Asmir Begovic is a Bosnian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Leicester City and for the Bosnian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Asmir Begovic joined the Premier League club Everton from Italian club AC Milan in 2021. He is a talented and experienced goalkeeper who has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League and Europe. He is currently the backup goalkeeper for the English keeper Jordan Pickford at Everton.
Asmir represents Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team and has been a great leader for the team with experience over 50 appearances for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Asmir Begovic’s Net Worth and Salary
Asmir is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22 m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Leicester City.
Asmir Begovic Club Career
Asmir began his career at Portsmouth, before moving to Stoke City in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Potters, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.
In 2015, Begovic joined Chelsea as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, but still managed to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including starting in the Premier League and Champions League. He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, where he played for two seasons before joining AC Milan in 2019.
After a loan period with AC Milan for 6 months, he joined the Premier League club Everton on 20 July 2021 on a 12-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. He made his premier league for Everton debut against Aston Villa on 18 September 18 and the match resulted in a 3-0 loss. The footballer moved to Leicester City for the 2025 EFL Championship season.
Asmir Begovic International Career
Begovic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2008, earning over 50 caps and serving as their captain. He played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, their first major tournament as an independent nation.
After the World Cup, Begovic continued to be a regular starter for the national team, helping them qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was also appointed as the team’s captain, a role he held for several years. The goalkeeper was a part of the national team for 11 years.
Asmir Begovic Family
Asmir was born on 20 June 1987 in Trebinje, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. His parents are Amir and Ajnija Begovic. His father Amir, was also a goalkeeper who played for Leotar and Iskra Bugojno whilst his mother, Ajnija, hails from Stolac.
The Begović family fled the Bosnian War to Germany when Asmir was four years old, where he began to play organized football with the local youth club FC Kirchhausen in Heilbronn. When he was 10, his family moved to Edmonton in Canada. Throughout Asmirs football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Asmir Begovic’s Wife – Nicolle Begovic
Asmir Begovic is married to Nicolle Begovic. She is a dedicated equestrian athlete with a resolute approach and commitment to the much-loved sport of Dressage. With a strong commitment and high expectations of the sport to which she has dedicated herself full-time, Nicolle demands high expectations of herself and her approach to the discipline she loves with a passion. The couple also has two daughters. the name of the eldest daughter is Taylor. The youngest one’s name is not available.
Asmir Begovic Sponsors and Endorsements
The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. But Asmir is the founder of the Asmir Begovic Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that has been created to help needy children. It also helps to build and rebuild recreational facilities in England and Bosnia.
Asmir Begovic Cars and Tattoos
Asmir Begovic has been spotted driving a Jeep in the streets of Bournemouth. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Arsenal
Rob Holding – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Robert Holding is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Rob Holding is a highly skilled English footballer, born on September 20, 1995. He is an accomplished centre-back who currently plays for Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League. Holding has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills and ability to read the game. He is a player who is always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his tenacity on the field has earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the fans.
In addition to his success at the club level, Holding has also represented his country at the under-21 level, demonstrating his potential as a rising star in English football. Despite his young age, Holding has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his continued development promises great things for both Arsenal and the English national team.
Rob Holding Net Worth and Salary
As of 2025, Rob Holding’s estimated net worth stands at €1.8 million. Holding signed a contract with Arsenal FC worth £13 million, with an annual salary of £2 million. Prior to joining Arsenal, Holding played for Bolton Wanderers, where he earned a weekly wage of only £250. He is now a part of the Major League Soccer club, Colorado Rapids, earning £780,000.
Holding’s current market value is estimated at €10 million, a decrease from its peak of €18 million in June of 2021. Despite the fluctuation in his market value, Holding remains a valuable player for his club with his impressive defensive skills and dedication to the team.
Rob Holding Club Career
Rob Holding started his football career with Stalybridge Celtic Juniors and later joined Bolton Wanderers’ youth system at the age of seven. He made his professional debut for Bolton in August 2015 and was voted as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Holding was signed by Arsenal in July 2016 for around £2 million.
He made his debut for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 2016 and went on to become a regular member of the team. Holding won his first FA Cup with Arsenal in May 2017 and scored his first goal for the club in September of that year. Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018 but returned to the team in September 2019.
He has since made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2021. Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022 but was also sent off for the first time in his career in a match against Tottenham Hotspur. He is now playing for the Colorado Rapids.
Rob Holding International Career
In May 2016, Holding was added to the England under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament to replace Brendan Galloway. He made his debut for the team against Guinea on May 23, 2016. Holding played two matches and was an unused substitute in the final, which England won 2-1 against France.
He was later chosen for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad in Poland but did not feature in any of the matches as England was knocked out in the semi-final. Between 2016 and 2017, Holding played five times for the under-21 team.
Rob Holding Family
When Rob Holding completed his move from Bolton Wanderers to Arsenal in 2016, it was a moment of great pride for his father Stuart. Stuart had watched his son progress through the ranks of Bolton Wanderers, and to see him make the jump to a top Premier League club like Arsenal did a dream come true. Stuart had always believed in his son’s abilities and had supported him throughout his journey as a footballer.
Rob Holding Girlfriend
Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. Paige used to play for UNLV and is currently a member of SC Braga. The couple first met in 2018 and have been together ever since. Holding and Almendariz often share pictures of each other on social media, showing their love for each other.
Rob Holding Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Rob Holding wears Nike apparel during matches but does not have a formal sponsorship deal. Despite this, he has been known to collaborate with Nike on social media, posting pictures and videos in their gear. While some players rely heavily on sponsorship deals for income, Holding’s focus remains on his on-field performance and he has not actively pursued any major endorsement deals.
Rob Holding Cars and Tattoos
As of 2023, it appears that the player is the owner of a Range Rover car. However, tattoos are not currently a concern for him. While some footballers are known for their intricate and sometimes controversial tattoos, the player seems to have chosen to focus on other aspects of his life and career.
Read More:
Barcelona
Who is Nuria Cunillera? Meet the wife of Xavi Hernandez
Nuria is a social media influencer, and She is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best players Spain has ever produced, Xavi Hernandez.
Cunillera comes from Sabadell, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of World Cup winner and current head coach of FC Barcelona Xavi Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Families
Nuria was born on November 9 1981, in Sabadell in Spain, but there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Xavi Hernandez was born on January 25 1980, in Terrassa, Spain, to parents Joaquim Hernandez and mother Maria Merce Creus. However, there is not much about his family as they maintain a really private life.
Nuria Cunillera husband, Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez needs no introduction, probably one of the greatest midfielders of all time and now a football manager of FC Barcelona. He is mainly known for his precision passing, vision and positioning.
He joined La Masia, the Barcelona youth academy, at 11 and made his first debut against Mallorca in August 1998. Xavi is the first player in the club’s history to play 150 European and FIFA Club World Cup matches combined. With Barcelona, his records are impeccable, with eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.
Xavi is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1000 professional career appearances. With Spain, he won FIFA World Youth Championship in 1999. He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain and UEFA Euro 2008 and UEFA Euro 2012. Player of the tournament at UEFA Euro 2008.
Hernandez was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award in2012, and he won 32 trophies in his career, making him the second most decorated Spanish player in history. After retirement, he started coaching and became the manager at Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd where he won seven titles in less than three years. IN November 2021, Xavi was appointed as the manager at his former club Barcelona.
Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Kids
Nuria and Xavi met each other back in 2012, and only after a year did they decide to tie the knot. So on July 13 2013, the couple got married in Girona, Spain.
Since then, Nuria has been a strength and support for Xavin in every thick and thin of his life. She has travelled across continents and countries with him.
They have one beautiful daughter named Asia, born in January 2016 and Dan, born in November 2019. The couple enjoy their time with their kids.
Nuria Cunillera Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nuria’s professional background or education record has not been revealed. But she did a degree in Journalism and was interested in fashion Journalism. We don’t have information about her university. She has not shared it on social media.
However, she can be called a full-time social media influencer with more than 100k followers on Instagram. Other than that, there is not much information about her charity or foundations. She has an estimated net worth of $4 million approx. Whereas his husband has a net worth of around $40 million.
