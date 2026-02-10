NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Part of Chelsea Women Ownership Group as Two Time MVP Joins Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian in Latest Investment

Two time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a part of Chelsea Women’s Football Club’s ownership group. The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed his new stake acquisition on the Women’s Super League club on February 8 in a post via social media, joining Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian as the latest investor in Chelsea Women after he acquired a 10% stake in the club in May 2025.

I'm proud and honored to partner with my friend @alexisohanian, joining the ownership group of @ChelseaFCW, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture. Chelsea’s history speaks for itself, and I’m excited to contribute to the future by supporting… pic.twitter.com/LEzNakL9Rd — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 8, 2026

“I’m proud and honoured to partner with my friend Alexis Ohanian, joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture,” said Antetokounmpo. This is a significant coup for Chelsea Women, bringing in one of basketball’s biggest global stars at a time when they need fresh investment and ideas.

Latest Football Investment for Greek Freak

Chelsea Women becomes the latest football team the Greek Freak has invested in recent years. Antetokounmpo, alongside his three brothers Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, acquired an undisclosed stake in Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC in March 2023.

Prior to this in August 2021, following his NBA Championship victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Major League Baseball franchise. The NBA star clearly has a passion for sports ownership beyond basketball.

Controversial Kalshi Deal Sparks Criticism

In addition to his investment in Chelsea Women, Antetokounmpo also announced he has become an investor in the prediction markets company Kalshi. The announcement was met with widespread criticism, given potential conflicts of interest with an active NBA player investing in a betting related company.

Kalshi allows users to buy and sell event contracts to make predictions on sports outcomes. While Kalshi stated Antetokounmpo would be forbidden from trading on NBA related markets, serious questions remain about the appropriateness of this investment.

