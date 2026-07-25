Chelsea Sign England Youth International Nelly Las From Leicester City on Four Year Deal

Chelsea have secured England Under-20 international Nelly Las from Leicester City on a four year contract, completing their acquisition of promising defensive talent. The attacking full-back arrives following recent professional contract establishment in 2025, bringing versatile positional capability across both fullback flanks alongside wing-back functionality, providing tactical flexibility within Chelsea’s evolving defensive structures.

Chelsea FC Women have announced the signing of England youth international Nelly Las from Leicester City on a four-year contract.



– @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/huhJyAJIWk — XabiInBlue (@XabiInBlue) July 24, 2026

Las brings proven elite-level youth development pedigree through Under-17 Euros Team of the Tournament recognition despite England’s runners-up finish, combined with subsequent Under-17 World Cup participation demonstrating consistent selection within elite youth structures. Her competitive exposure across multiple youth tournaments suggests proven resilience and capability competing against world-class youth opposition.

“It is a Dream Come True to Sign for Chelsea”

Las expressed genuine emotional connection regarding her Chelsea appointment, specifically identifying the club’s sustained success and elite status as fundamental motivators throughout her childhood football development. Her language suggests authentic lifelong aspiration realisation rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating genuine emotional investment in Chelsea’s continued competitive trajectory.

https://twitter.com/Missionqa/status/2080579470663307539

The youngster’s emphasis upon watching Chelsea’s success during formative years suggests deep club attachment, providing foundation for sustained commitment during her anticipated long-term tenure.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW/status/2080595557123252380

Versatile Defender Provides Long-Term Defensive Depth

Las becomes Chelsea’s latest investment in young defensive development, following her Leicester experience combined with Ipswich loan exposure providing practical competitive exposure at elite level. Her versatility across multiple defensive positions provides tactical flexibility within Chelsea’s squad construction while her youth profile ensures significant development runway throughout her four year contract term.

https://twitter.com/LCFC_Women/status/2080578745325527508

This signing feels strategically important for Chelsea’s long-term defensive planning. Rather than pursuing exclusively established performers, they invest systematically in promising young talent capable of developing into future elite performers. Las’ combination of youth international recognition alongside demonstrated elite-level capability suggests Chelsea identify genuine prospect deserving sustained investment and patient development rather than immediate competitive demands.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW/status/2080583972250325183

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