Nelson Semedo Wife Marlene Alvarenga Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Marlene Alvarenga is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahçe star Nelson Semedo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marlene is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. Currently, she is a fashion blogger and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she always had Nelson Semedo by her side.

After ending a long-term partnership with FC Barcelona, the Portuguese full-back joined Wolves in the summer of 2020. Since joining the Premier League side, he has earned the support and respect of the fans by performing extensively. He joined the Super Lig team Fenerbahçe in 2025.

But we believe you are not here to hear more about his career, but you want to learn everything about his love life. We have curated all the information about the stunning wife of Nelson Semedo. So without further ado let’s get started!

Marlene Alvarenga Childhood and Family

Marlene was born on May 18, 1996. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her.

Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still searching for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Nelson Semedo.

Marlene has an in-depth knowledge of fashion. (Picture was taken from WTFoot)

Marlene Alvarenga Education

Marlene went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.

Marlene Alvarenga career

As Marlene was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.

Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence in the fashion community. So she started educating other enthusiasts through her blog. She is determined to take the venture forward, and Semedo’s arrival in her life has assisted her in getting a considerable fanbase.

Nelson Semedo celebrating La Liga triumph with family. (Credit: Barcelona)

Marlene Alvarenga Net Worth

Marlene’s net worth currently stands at $100,000, primarily representing the earnings from her successful modelling and influencer role. We are now not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her terms, and the significant amount she earns allows her to do precisely that.

Semedo earns a handsome amount of £5, 000,000 every year from his Wolves contract. His net worth stands at $19 million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo’s relationship

It’s a dream for many people to have their childhood sweetheart as their life partner. Well, Marlene and Smaedo are one lucky couple from that manner. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether they are from the same neighbourhood.

But they have known each other since 2010 when Samedo was 17 years of age. Even though it wasn’t love at first sight, they built their relationship based on trust and commitment, and it’s flourished over the years. The duo dated for a long time before being sure about the long-term allegiances.

After 11 years of dating, finally, in 2021, the Portuguese star proposed to the love of her life and received a positive response. Their marriage took place in June 2023 at the Palácio de Seteais in Sintra.

Nelson Semedo started dating Marlene in 2010. (Credit: Instagram)

Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo Children

The pair is the proud parents of two beautiful children. Marlene gave birth to their first child, Luana, in May 2016. Three years later, in 2019, they welcomed their second child, Thiago.

Nelson Semedo with wife and children. (Picture was taken from WTFoot)

Marlene Alvarenga Social media

Marlene has earned massive fame on Instagram, with 163k followers highly interested in her content. She mostly shares photos of herself with her boyfriend and children. From her Instagram feeds, it’s clear that she has excellent taste in fashion. The Portuguese beauty also likes to travel to beaches and has shared photos of her bikini body. She frequently posts pictures on her account.

