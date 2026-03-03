New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date

Arsenal Women’s WSL game away at Brighton has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 6, at 19:45 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. This follows the original game, falling victim to torrential rain last month, which left the pitch waterlogged and unplayable.

The fixture rearrangement gives Arsenal some breathing room in their packed schedule, but could present further complications depending on their Champions League progress. If the Gunners progress past Chelsea in the quarter finals, they will face a scheduling headache as Champions League semi finals are still played at weekends.

Potential Scheduling Problem Ahead

This would require WSL games away at Aston Villa and at home to Everton to be rearranged as well. However, Arsenal will cross that bridge if and when they come to it, as they first need to overcome Chelsea in what promises to be a massive European tie.

The May 6 date gives Arsenal a clear opportunity to fulfill the fixture without any immediate clashes. Renee Slegers will be hoping her side can maintain their push for Champions League qualification through the league, as they currently sit fourth in the table.

Blackstenius Pulls Out of Sweden Squad

Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has pulled out of the Sweden squad and returned home for family reasons, according to the Swedish FA. The Arsenal striker will now remain in London during the international break rather than representing her country.

Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord played for Australia in their Asian Cup opener against Philippines, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross was not involved as she continues to build fitness after her recent injury problems.

The Matildas’ next group game is against Iran at 09:00 UK time on Thursday. All Asian Cup games are free to view on YouTube in the UK, which is brilliant news for supporters wanting to watch their Arsenal stars in action.

