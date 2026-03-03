Arsenal Dragon
New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s WSL game away at Brighton has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 6, at 19:45 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. This follows the original game, falling victim to torrential rain last month, which left the pitch waterlogged and unplayable.
The fixture rearrangement gives Arsenal some breathing room in their packed schedule, but could present further complications depending on their Champions League progress. If the Gunners progress past Chelsea in the quarter finals, they will face a scheduling headache as Champions League semi finals are still played at weekends.
Potential Scheduling Problem Ahead
This would require WSL games away at Aston Villa and at home to Everton to be rearranged as well. However, Arsenal will cross that bridge if and when they come to it, as they first need to overcome Chelsea in what promises to be a massive European tie.
The May 6 date gives Arsenal a clear opportunity to fulfill the fixture without any immediate clashes. Renee Slegers will be hoping her side can maintain their push for Champions League qualification through the league, as they currently sit fourth in the table.
Blackstenius Pulls Out of Sweden Squad
Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has pulled out of the Sweden squad and returned home for family reasons, according to the Swedish FA. The Arsenal striker will now remain in London during the international break rather than representing her country.
Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord played for Australia in their Asian Cup opener against Philippines, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross was not involved as she continues to build fitness after her recent injury problems.
The Matildas’ next group game is against Iran at 09:00 UK time on Thursday. All Asian Cup games are free to view on YouTube in the UK, which is brilliant news for supporters wanting to watch their Arsenal stars in action.
Arsenal WFC Teenager Smilla Holmberg Reveals ‘This’ Star Has Been Amazing Since January Move as Swedish Full Back Settles Into Life in England
Smilla Holmberg has revealed how Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius has helped her settle into life in England following her January transfer from Sweden. The 19 year old fullback made her debut for the Gunners shortly after arriving at the club and credits her Swedish compatriots Blackstenius and Frida Maanum for making the transition smooth during what is her first experience living abroad.
Holmberg admitted she was extremely nervous about moving to a different country with a different culture and language. However, having teammates who speak Swedish has made the adjustment far easier than expected, with Blackstenius going above and beyond to make the teenager feel welcome at Arsenal.
Blackstenius Drives Holmberg to Training Every Day
The Arsenal striker has taken Holmberg under her wing since her arrival, providing practical support alongside emotional encouragement. “Stina, especially, has been great with everything. We knew each other a little bit before, but we get on so well now,” Holmberg explained. “She picks me up and drives me home every day and helps me with the big and small things. Stina’s amazing.”
This level of care from Blackstenius highlights the strong culture within the Arsenal women’s squad under Renee Slegers. The Swedish forward has become far more than just a teammate, acting as a mentor and friend during what could have been an isolating period for Holmberg.
Blackstenius Always Been Role Model for Young Defender
Holmberg confessed that Blackstenius has long been an inspiration for her, particularly highlighting the striker’s winning goal in last year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona. “I’ve always supported Arsenal. I was so impressed by how they played,” the teenager admitted. “It was very cool that Stina scored the winner, and her development here at Arsenal has honestly inspired me. She’s always been a role model for me.”
Holmberg expressed gratitude at now being part of the same squad as her role model, calling the Champions League victory a special moment that showed the quality within the Arsenal group.
Arsenal Star Leah Williamson Makes Her Stance on Strike Action Known
Leah Williamson has said that players would never rule out strike action if football’s governing bodies fail to address growing concerns over scheduling and player welfare in the women’s game. The Arsenal defender made clear the issue centres on players’ recovery time as fixture demands continue to increase for those competing across domestic and international competitions.
Speaking while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Williamson explained that the modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk. Teams progressing deep into tournaments face heavier workloads without extended rest periods, putting their bodies under enormous strain.
Not Asking for a Holiday
“It’s mainly around rest periods and trying to get all governing bodies to align. It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case. I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do by my managers. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?” Williamson stated.
Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition. Injuries have since affected a number of senior players, including Williamson herself.
Accumulated Workload Reflected in Injury Data
Williamson stressed that players are not raising concerns lightly but because accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level. “We’ll never know for sure, but I don’t think people argue against the scheduling for fun. If you listen to the players’ group, of course, we want to play all the time, but the more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury.”
Would Never Take It Off the Table
Asked whether strike action could realistically happen, she added, “I’ve not had any conversations, but if people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what could prove decisive for the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions. Arsenal sit top of the table with 61 points from 28 matches, five points clear of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, while Chelsea occupy 7th with 45 points after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
This represents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack before facing Brighton away on Wednesday. Chelsea arrive at the Emirates in patchy form under Liam Rosenior, who has won just two of his eight league matches since replacing Enzo Maresca in January despite an encouraging start to his tenure.
Kick-off: 4:30 GMT, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports
Kai Havertz Returns to Haunt Former Club
Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Kai Havertz will train on Saturday ahead of the Chelsea clash, giving the German a chance to feature against his former employers. Havertz has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early February, but scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea earlier this month.
The 26 year old has endured a nightmare campaign with injuries limiting him to just 158 Premier League minutes this season, though he has still managed two goals and two assists when available. Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Havertz’s absence, scoring twice in the 4-1 North London Derby demolition of Tottenham last weekend.
Rosenior Yet to Face Top Six Opposition
Liam Rosenior faces his first test against a top six side in the league since taking charge of Chelsea, having only faced teams sitting 7th or lower during his opening eight matches. His winning run needs proper context, given the quality of opposition, with recent dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge exposing serious vulnerabilities.
Arteta has beaten Rosenior twice already this season in the two legged Carabao Cup semi final, and the Spanish manager will fancy his chances of completing a treble over the Chelsea boss. Bukayo Saka should be fit despite limping off late against Spurs, while Ben White remains doubtful with a niggle.
Predicted Lineups: Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
