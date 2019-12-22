Newcastle report: Magpies beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to get important win

Miguel Almiron finally opened his Newcastle account with a precious winner as Newcastle United defeated Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.

The Paraguay international, a January signing from Atlanta, marked his 27th appearance for the club with his first goal, an 83rd-minute close-range strike which proved enough to claim a 1-0 victory.

Newcastle United might have taken the lead twice in the opening six minutes, with Joelinton seeing an early shot hacked away and Isaac Hayden slipping after rounding keeper Vicente Guaita from Almiron’s fine threaded through ball.

Almiron might have broken his Magpies duck when he turned smartly on Paul Dummett’s pass and curled in a shot which Guaita had to dive to his left to claim.

Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring for Newcastle against Crystal Palace. (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Palace had started to make in-roads through Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Benteke, who glanced a header well wide from Patrick van Aanholt’s cross three minutes later.

However, it took a 39th-minute save from Dubravka to keep out Zaha’s firmly-hit shot after he had linked well with Benteke. The Slovakia international also saw Luka Milivojevic’s late free-kick fly just wide.

The second half started with a flurry at both ends, with Dubravka called into action. It was the Eagles who almost broke the deadlock with 16 minutes remaining when Benteke was played into space on the right but saw his powerful strike blocked by Dubravka.

However, it was Newcastle who snatched the victory with seven minutes remaining. Schar’s ball in saw Carroll head a deep cross back across goal and Almiron blasted home despite Guaita’s best efforts.

After a gritty 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, here’s how some Newcastle United fans reacted on Twitter.

