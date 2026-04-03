Newcastle United Announce $24 Million Sponsorship Deal With ‘This’ Brand as Magpies Secure Training Ground Naming Rights and Sleeve Partnership

Newcastle United have secured an $8 million per year agreement with KNOX Hydration for naming rights to their Darsley Park training ground and sleeve sponsorship on training wear, the club announced on Thursday. The three-year deal begins on July 1 and runs until 2029, marking the club’s first-ever training ground naming rights partnership.

KNOX is a South African sports drinks company and is not affiliated with Newcastle’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The agreement is worth around $24 million across its three-year duration and represents the first step in chief executive David Hopkinson’s plan to expand the club’s commercial revenue streams.

We have signed a transformative multi-year partnership with KNOX Hydration, the world’s fastest-growing hydration brand.



Effective from 1 July 2026, our Training Centre at Darsley Park will be officially renamed The KNOX. In an historic first for the club, the partnership also… pic.twitter.com/mAKGwF0v9y — Newcastle United (@NUFC) April 2, 2026

PSR Restrictions Force Commercial Push

“Is (PIF) the world’s richest owner? Yes,” Hopkinson explained in January. “But we’re in the self help business, they can’t use that money under PSR, which has now evolved to SCR. We’re only going to be able to spend on salaries a proportion of what we generate in revenue. You want more points earned, you’ve got to generate more revenue and you have to do it on your own efforts.”

This is the stark reality facing Newcastle despite their wealthy ownership. The Magpies cannot simply spend their way to success and must generate their own commercial income to compete with the Premier League’s elite.

Commercial Income Still Trails Big Six

Newcastle’s commercial income has risen significantly since the 2021 takeover, yet it still trails the Premier League’s so called Big Six by a considerable margin. A more lucrative front of training wear sponsor is still being sought, with interest registered from multiple parties.

What the KNOX deal signals is a clear Newcastle shift toward aggressively monetising previously unused commercial space as they attempt to close the gap on England’s highest earners.

🗣️ John Schaefer, CEO of @knoxhydrate speaking after becoming the clubs Training Ground Sponsor.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/Eq94gv0eML — NUFC360 (@NUFC360) April 2, 2026

Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss