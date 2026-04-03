Newcastle United
Newcastle United Announce $24 Million Sponsorship Deal With ‘This’ Brand as Magpies Secure Training Ground Naming Rights and Sleeve Partnership
Newcastle United have secured an $8 million per year agreement with KNOX Hydration for naming rights to their Darsley Park training ground and sleeve sponsorship on training wear, the club announced on Thursday. The three-year deal begins on July 1 and runs until 2029, marking the club’s first-ever training ground naming rights partnership.
KNOX is a South African sports drinks company and is not affiliated with Newcastle’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The agreement is worth around $24 million across its three-year duration and represents the first step in chief executive David Hopkinson’s plan to expand the club’s commercial revenue streams.
PSR Restrictions Force Commercial Push
“Is (PIF) the world’s richest owner? Yes,” Hopkinson explained in January. “But we’re in the self help business, they can’t use that money under PSR, which has now evolved to SCR. We’re only going to be able to spend on salaries a proportion of what we generate in revenue. You want more points earned, you’ve got to generate more revenue and you have to do it on your own efforts.”
This is the stark reality facing Newcastle despite their wealthy ownership. The Magpies cannot simply spend their way to success and must generate their own commercial income to compete with the Premier League’s elite.
Commercial Income Still Trails Big Six
Newcastle’s commercial income has risen significantly since the 2021 takeover, yet it still trails the Premier League’s so called Big Six by a considerable margin. A more lucrative front of training wear sponsor is still being sought, with interest registered from multiple parties.
What the KNOX deal signals is a clear Newcastle shift toward aggressively monetising previously unused commercial space as they attempt to close the gap on England’s highest earners.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
Newcastle United
Heidi Hills Hat Trick Helps Tottenham Women’s Under 19s to Big Win Over Newcastle as Young Forward Takes Season Tally to 10 Goals in Emphatic 7-2 Victory
Heidi Hills’ hat trick inspired Tottenham Women’s Under 19s to a big 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the Professional Game Academy League on Wednesday afternoon. The young forward got Spurs off to the perfect start at Hotspur Way as she curled home from distance inside four minutes at the training ground.
Although Casi Gregson grabbed a leveller for the visitors midway through the first period, Spurs showed a clinical edge in the second half to score six of their seven goals in the emphatic win. This is absolutely brilliant from Sabiha Jamal’s side, who have now extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.
Wonderful Strike From Nife Aramide Reinstated Lead
A wonderful strike from Nife Aramide reinstated the lead minutes after the restart before Ruby Mace opened her account for the season to create a two goal advantage. Although the Magpies halved the deficit once again just before the hour mark, four goals in a 13 minute spell put any doubt of a late Newcastle comeback to an end.
Hills headed home the fourth before setting up Grace Bellwood for the fifth of the afternoon, making it four consecutive games with a goal for the young forward. She then grabbed a second shortly after to make it 6-2, which demonstrated the striker’s instinct.
Converted From Penalty Spot to Complete Hat Trick
Then, with four minutes remaining in the clash, Hills was brought down inside the area, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The versatile youngster stepped up and calmly slotted away for her hat trick, which is frankly exceptional for a player of her age.
It was Hills’ second hat trick of the campaign, following her treble against Gwalia United in the FAWNL Cup in October, and saw her move to double figures for goals in all competitions. Head coach Sabiha Jamal named Evie Northwood in the starting XI for her first start since October 2024.
Also read: Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’
Newcastle United
Newcastle United Midfielder Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Magpies Move to Secure Services of Rising Star Amid Promotion Push
Newcastle United midfielder Jasmine McQuade has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 23 year old has become a household name for The Magpies in the Women’s Championship and has been rewarded for her impressive performances with an extended deal.
McQuade initially joined Newcastle’s development team after impressing with Tyne-Tees neighbours Middlesbrough. She has since broken into the senior squad and established herself as a key player for Newcastle in their promotion push. The midfielder was part of the side that won the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title back in 2023-24.
Twelve Appearances This Season
McQuade has made 12 appearances for Newcastle United in the Championship this season, scoring two goals. She has helped the club mount a serious bid for promotion to the Women’s Super League, with The Magpies sitting in the playoff positions as they chase a return to the top flight.
Newcastle have clearly identified McQuade as having a big future in the game and have therefore moved quickly to retain her services for an extended period. This is smart business from the club that cannot afford to lose its best young talent.
Over the Moon to Extend Stay
After signing her new contract, McQuade said, “I’m over the moon. I love being at this club, and to extend my stay is amazing. The club is so ambitious, we just strive for success. The club has no limits, and I love being part of it.”
These are exactly the kind of words Newcastle supporters want to hear from one of their rising stars. McQuade’s commitment to the project shows she believes in what the club are trying to achieve.
Newcastle United will return to action following the March international window. They face Sheffield United in their next Championship match at Bramall Lane on Saturday March 14, 2026.
Also read: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils
Newcastle United
Newly-Appointed Manager Urges Newcastle Players to “Embrace the Chaos” Ahead of Managerial Debut
Tanya Oxtoby prepares to take charge of her first match as Newcastle United Women manager when Southampton visit the Gateshead International Stadium on Monday night.
The 43-year-old Australian was appointed on November 24 following Becky Langley’s dismissal in October, signing a contract until June 2029 that reflects Newcastle’s long-term ambitions under PIF ownership.
Excited to Be on the Grass Again – Tanya Oxtoby
Oxtoby admitted she has missed daily contact with players during her two years managing Northern Ireland’s national team, describing being back in club management as giving her “the biggest smile and buzz.”
She emphasized her passion for player development, stating that helping both players and staff improve represents a genuine privilege that drove her return to club football.
The former Chelsea assistant has spent recent days implementing her philosophy across training sessions at Newcastle’s Gateshead base, telling players to be brave, forward-thinking and embrace the chaotic nature of football: “My main message has been to be brave but also be forward-thinking and embrace the chaos, because football isn’t pretty all the time.”
Immediate Improvements Already Visible
Despite only conducting a handful of sessions since officially starting work, Oxtoby confirmed she has already witnessed improvements from the Newcastle squad. She praised the players for embracing her coaching methods and enjoying the challenges she sets, noting everyone at the club shares massive ambitions for where Newcastle Women can progress.
The Magpies sit fourth in the Women’s Championship after nine matches, though they have played fewer games than promotion rivals Charlton and Birmingham City due to League Cup commitments. Newcastle’s most recent home league fixture came on October 12, making Monday’s clash their first competitive match at GIS in nearly two months.
Tanya Oxtoby set for first game as Newcastle United Women boss— UNLEASH THE MAGPIE TV (@_UTMTV) December 4, 2025
Bringing a wealth of experience from her time as manager of the Northern Ireland national team and as an assistant coach at Chelsea Women.
Tanya “‘THIS TEAM WILL BE BRAVE”#nufcwomen #newcastleunited #wsl2 pic.twitter.com/Kt3FXbU324
Also read: Who is Tanya Oxtoby? Australian Quits Northern Ireland Job to Move to Newcastle United
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