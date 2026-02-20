Newcastle United
Newcastle United Midfielder Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Magpies Move to Secure Services of Rising Star Amid Promotion Push
Newcastle United midfielder Jasmine McQuade has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 23 year old has become a household name for The Magpies in the Women’s Championship and has been rewarded for her impressive performances with an extended deal.
McQuade initially joined Newcastle’s development team after impressing with Tyne-Tees neighbours Middlesbrough. She has since broken into the senior squad and established herself as a key player for Newcastle in their promotion push. The midfielder was part of the side that won the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title back in 2023-24.
Twelve Appearances This Season
McQuade has made 12 appearances for Newcastle United in the Championship this season, scoring two goals. She has helped the club mount a serious bid for promotion to the Women’s Super League, with The Magpies sitting in the playoff positions as they chase a return to the top flight.
Newcastle have clearly identified McQuade as having a big future in the game and have therefore moved quickly to retain her services for an extended period. This is smart business from the club that cannot afford to lose its best young talent.
Over the Moon to Extend Stay
After signing her new contract, McQuade said, “I’m over the moon. I love being at this club, and to extend my stay is amazing. The club is so ambitious, we just strive for success. The club has no limits, and I love being part of it.”
These are exactly the kind of words Newcastle supporters want to hear from one of their rising stars. McQuade’s commitment to the project shows she believes in what the club are trying to achieve.
Newcastle United will return to action following the March international window. They face Sheffield United in their next Championship match at Bramall Lane on Saturday March 14, 2026.
Also read: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils
Newcastle United
Newly-Appointed Manager Urges Newcastle Players to “Embrace the Chaos” Ahead of Managerial Debut
Tanya Oxtoby prepares to take charge of her first match as Newcastle United Women manager when Southampton visit the Gateshead International Stadium on Monday night.
The 43-year-old Australian was appointed on November 24 following Becky Langley’s dismissal in October, signing a contract until June 2029 that reflects Newcastle’s long-term ambitions under PIF ownership.
Excited to Be on the Grass Again – Tanya Oxtoby
Oxtoby admitted she has missed daily contact with players during her two years managing Northern Ireland’s national team, describing being back in club management as giving her “the biggest smile and buzz.”
She emphasized her passion for player development, stating that helping both players and staff improve represents a genuine privilege that drove her return to club football.
The former Chelsea assistant has spent recent days implementing her philosophy across training sessions at Newcastle’s Gateshead base, telling players to be brave, forward-thinking and embrace the chaotic nature of football: “My main message has been to be brave but also be forward-thinking and embrace the chaos, because football isn’t pretty all the time.”
Immediate Improvements Already Visible
Despite only conducting a handful of sessions since officially starting work, Oxtoby confirmed she has already witnessed improvements from the Newcastle squad. She praised the players for embracing her coaching methods and enjoying the challenges she sets, noting everyone at the club shares massive ambitions for where Newcastle Women can progress.
The Magpies sit fourth in the Women’s Championship after nine matches, though they have played fewer games than promotion rivals Charlton and Birmingham City due to League Cup commitments. Newcastle’s most recent home league fixture came on October 12, making Monday’s clash their first competitive match at GIS in nearly two months.
Tanya Oxtoby set for first game as Newcastle United Women boss— UNLEASH THE MAGPIE TV (@_UTMTV) December 4, 2025
Bringing a wealth of experience from her time as manager of the Northern Ireland national team and as an assistant coach at Chelsea Women.
Tanya “‘THIS TEAM WILL BE BRAVE”#nufcwomen #newcastleunited #wsl2 pic.twitter.com/Kt3FXbU324
Also read: Who is Tanya Oxtoby? Australian Quits Northern Ireland Job to Move to Newcastle United
Bristol Rovers
Fraser Forster – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for England national football team and here, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster, born on March 17, 1988, is a professional football player from England who primarily plays as a goalkeeper. Known for his towering height and exceptional shot-stopping abilities, Forster has had a notable career at both the club and international levels.
Off the field, Forster is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. He has earned respect from fans and teammates alike for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. Fraser Forster’s career trajectory and achievements serve as a testament to his talent and commitment as a goalkeeper. With his imposing presence, remarkable shot-stopping abilities, and international experience, he continues to be a valuable asset to his club and country.
Fraser Forster Net Worth and Salary
The English keeper Fraser Forster plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League and now receives a salary of £4,004,000 annually. Forster’s salary has been increased by 10% and this will help the youngster as well. His estimated net worth of £33 million is mostly due to his successful profession. Forster has committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the fact that his current contract with the team is due to end on June, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the goalkeeper would leave the club after his contract ends.
Fraser Forster Club Career
Forster initially signed with the Scottish team on a loan basis in 2010, but his effect was so great that Celtic opted to make the move permanent. Forster had a great deal of success while playing for Celtic, winning several Scottish Premier League championships and receiving praise for his remarkable work in UEFA Champions League and other European events.
Forster moved to the south coast in 2014 when Southampton of the English Premier League were interested in his strong performances. He immediately made himself the Saints’ first-choice keeper by putting on reliable performances and showcasing his shot-stopping skills.
Forster spent time on loan at Celtic while he was at Southampton in order to restore his form and confidence. For the 2019–2020 season, he rejoined the Scottish club and once more showed his remarkable goalkeeping abilities. Forster made a second loan return to Celtic in 2021. Even though an injury ended his loan period early, he never stopped showcasing his talent anytime he was on the pitch.
Forster made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season, helping them secure an 8-0 victory against Newport County in the EFL Cup. He continued to feature in the EFL Cup games until Southampton were eliminated by Chelsea on penalties. Due to injuries, Southampton signed Willy Caballero, but Forster made his Premier League return in December, contributing to wins against West Ham and a draw against Tottenham.
Forster joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in June 2022 and made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. He later played in the Premier League draw against Brentford and achieved a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth. In February 2023, Forster received more playing time following Lloris’ injury against Manchester City.
Fraser Forster International Career
Forster’s performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, and he made his international debut in 2013. Forster has represented England on several occasions, participating in international tournaments such as the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, he possesses excellent aerial ability and has made numerous crucial saves for his country.
Fraser Forster Family
Fraser Forster was born in Hexham, Northumberland. His father, Brian Clive Forster QC, went on to become a circuit judge. It’s interesting that he prioritised rugby union and cricket before switching to goalkeeping at the age of 13. Forster joined the neighbourhood junior team Stocksfield and eventually the elite Wallsend Boys Club despite early reservations about his size. He had a noticeable growth spurt when he was 15 and later signed with Newcastle United.
Fraser Forster Girlfriend
Fraser keeps a laser-like focus on his football profession, and the public knows very little about his love life or partner. Forster seems to give his professional obligations top priority and invest a lot of time and effort into growing as a custodian. As a result, information regarding his private life, such as his marital status, has not been publicly publicised, underscoring his commitment to his sport.
Fraser Forster Sponsors and Endorsements
Fraser Forster has kept a quiet profile on social media and hasn’t been spotted publicly advocating any one particular business or brand. Forster has opted to concentrate mostly on his football career rather than pursuing extensive commercial relationships, although some players actively participate in sponsorships and endorsements.
Fraser Forster Cars and Tattoos
Fraser Forster is known for his clean-cut appearance, devoid of any visible tattoos. He has not been spotted driving publicly, and there is limited information available regarding his car preferences or ownership. Forster’s focus has primarily been on his football career, dedicating his time and energy to training and matches rather than extravagant displays of personal style or possessions.
Read More:
Blackburn Rovers
Alan Shearer – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United legend who is currently an English football Pundit. Here, we will see more about his net worth, current job, former clubs, salary, wife, and more
Alan Shearer is a retired English International who played as a striker for the English club Newcastle United and for the England National Football team. He is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and as one of the best players in Premier League history. He has not won any trophy, but was one of the greatest footballers from England during his time.
The forward has the record for the most goals scored (260) in the Premier League. He was also the interim manager for the Newcastle United club. We will see more about him in this blog without delay.
Alan Shearer Net Worth
Alan Shearer has an estimated net worth of around $54 Million as reported by Goal. As he is a retired football player his salary details are unavailable. Alan Shearer currently works as a football pundit on BBC. Besides his punditry duties, Shearer has also served as an interim manager for Newcastle United in the 2008-09 season. It is revealed that he earns around $670,000 at BBC, but it has not been confirmed.
Alan Shearer Club Career
Alan Shearer started his professional footballing career at Southampton in 1998 after joining the youth squad two years prior. There he made 112 appearances in 4 years’ time before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1992.
Shearer scored 123 goals in just 162 appearances and went on to win the League in the 1995 season. He later joined his childhood club Newcastle United for a record fee in 1996. Shearer was already a legend there in Newcastle and played for 10 years before announcing his retirement in 2006.
He is the record goal-scorer in the Premier League with 260 goals to his name. Wayne Rooney is second with 208 and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur currently looks like the person closest to beating his record.
Alan Shearer International Career
Alan Shearer had a successful career with England as a player. He made his debut in 1992 against France and scored a goal. Euro 1996 was where the Newcastle legend really came into his element, where he scored five goals on home soil to win the competition’s Golden Boot award.
He ended his career with 30 goals in 63 games. His last appearance at a major tournament came in Euro 2000, where he captained England to a group-stage exit. He did, however, manage to score twice – one each against Germany and Romania.
He only ever played at one World Cup – 1998. He managed two goals in four matches and scored against Argentina in the round of 16. However, La Albiceleste beat the Englishmen 6-5 on penalties to progress to the last 8.
Alan Shearer Family
Shearer was born to Anne and Alan Shearer on 13 August 1970 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His father Alan Shearer was a sheet-metal worker and both his parents were from the working class. Alan has a sister, Karen Shearer.
There is no other information available on his family.
Alan Shearer’s Wife – Lainya Shearer
Lainya Shearer is the stunning woman who married the Newcastle star, Alan Shearer in 1991. She is a very private person and tries to avoid the media’s attention. Both Lainya and Shearer gave birth to 3 kids Hollie Shearer, Chloe Shearer, and Will Shearer. There are not many other details available about her.
Alan Shearer Sponsorship and Endorsements
The retired English International might have had some sponsorship during footballing times. But there is no information available on it. Alan Shearer has joined many sports stars to endorse Lucozade Sport. He was seen recently in the ad that was unveiled during the France vs England game.
Alan Shearer Tattoo and Cars
Unlike most footballers, Alan Shearer does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. Alan Shearer has been spotted many times driving a Range Rover and 1996 XK8 Coupe.
Home » Teams » Newcastle United »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”