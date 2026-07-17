Newcastle United Women Confirm Ambitious Pre-Season Schedule Including Spanish Training Camp

Newcastle United Women have unveiled comprehensive pre-season preparation featuring seven friendlies spanning from July through August ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Head Coach Tanya Oxtoby’s squad will commence behind-closed-doors fixture against Scottish Women’s Premier League side Rangers on July 19 before progressing toward competitive testing against elite opposition.

All In for every minute! 💪



26/27 season tickets are on sale! Get yours now to secure your spot for every home game at both of our home venues, get priority seat choice for SJP games and access to exclusive events! 🎟👇 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 14, 2026

The Magpies will face consecutive Women’s Super League fixtures against newly promoted Birmingham City and Everton during back-to-back weekends, providing immediate competitive exposure against established top flight quality.

🚨 Preseason for MUWomen



Manchester United Women will head to Spain this summer for a pre-season camp that will form part of the team's preparations for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.



Marc Skinner's Reds will have the opportunity to train on the continent and pick up match… pic.twitter.com/gBXiBlenF3 — Jayde-Maya-Hinata 🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇯🇵 (@JaydeMayaHinata) July 16, 2026

The squad will subsequently travel to Spain for week-long training camp featuring matches against Manchester United and Valencia, maximizing preparation intensity during crucial pre-season development phase.

Spanish Camp Provides Elite Competitive Environment

Newcastle’s week-long Spanish sojourn represents significant investment in comprehensive preparation beyond domestic fixtures. The camp structure enables sustained training focus combined with international competitive exposure, creating optimal conditions for squad cohesion development and tactical implementation ahead of competitive season commencement.

Pre-season locked in 🔒📅



Confirmation of our schedule as we prepare for 26/27 👇 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 17, 2026

Valencia fixture at Estadio Antonio Puchades on August 23 will provide supporters with rare opportunity to attend free of charge on first-come-first-served basis, enabling traveling supporters genuine international experience without prohibitive financial barriers.

Supporter Engagement Through Accessible Fixture Schedule

Newcastle have structured their pre-season specifically to maximise supporter accessibility through the VisitMalta Weekender featuring Inter Women’s visit to St. James’ Park on August 16. Season Ticket Holders and Mags Members receive early-bird pricing advantages covering all three weekender fixtures, demonstrating deliberate fan engagement strategy.

9am | 21st July@adidasfootball



Sign up to be the first to hear about our 26/27 Away Kit Launch and for a chance to win a signed 26/27 away shirt 👇 — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 17, 2026

Final pre-season fixture against Burnley at Gateshead International Stadium on August 30 features accessible pricing starting at £8 for adults alongside 50 percent discounts for season ticket holders, ensuring genuine affordability across supporter demographics. This comprehensive approach suggests Newcastle prioritise community engagement alongside competitive preparation.

Newcastle United Women will play Man United Women in La Manga next month as part of their pre-season preparations in a behind closed doors friendly.



Eddie Howe & his squad are due to fly out for up to a week long training also at La Manga, later this month. pic.twitter.com/BOQGWVPSZR — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) July 16, 2026

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