Nicolas Jackson ended Ange Postecoglou’s short Tottenham Hotspur dominance back in November 2023, and they are yet to recover from it

Nicolas Jackson ripped Tottenham Hotspur to shreds the last time Chelsea visited the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, during the 2023/24 season

After a very promising start under new manager Ange Postecoglou back in 2023, Tottenham Hotspur were flying high. Despite Arsenal and Manchester City asserting their dominance like in the 2022/23 season, the Aussie manager had his own tricks up his sleeve.

Having been unbeaten for three months, that also saw them come unscathed at the Emirates Stadium in a heated North London derby, Spurs were looking like title contenders, come November 2023. However, things went awry, or in fact, have gone awry, ever since that wretched night at their home ground in early November.

Welcoming a struggling Chelsea, not many gave the Blues a chance in this London derby. Their newly-bought striker, Nicolas Jackson was firing blanks, and looked far from clinical (low on confidence too), even when he had the easiest of chances.

And once the match began, it looked like there was going to be only one winner. Dejan Kulusevski cut into the edge of the box, and his attempted shot took a deflection and found its way into the back of the net, putting Spurs 1-0 up. However, Tottenham Hotspur’s highline began gaving themselves troubles, as Chelsea’s pacy attack began a wave of attacks after the 20th minute.

Raheem Sterling put the back of the net after an impressive run and a scrambling finish, only to be ruled out for a handball. However, this was only a sign of things to come. A few minutes later Moises Caicedo struck an impressive long-ranger, which was once again ruled out for offside (obstruction). In the process, in a major turn of things, the VAR found Cristian Romero guilty of committing a red-card offense inside the box.

The Argentine was sent off, and the penalty conceded was converted by the in-form Cole Palmer, who was getting into his groove back then. Spurs then saw off the half, with the scores level at 1-1.

Further chaos and Nicolas Jackson bursts into life

Just when it looked like Spurs could indeed put up a fight with 10-men, Destiny Udogie got his second yellow card in the 55th minute, and they were down to 9-men. Despite the setback, Postecoglou persisted with a high-line. Surprisingly, Chelsea’s attack remained neutralized until the 75th minute when Nicolas Jackson scored a tap-in, to make it 1-2 Chelsea. All hell brooke lose, fifteen minutes later as Jackson scored two more easily worked goals, to complete his hattrick.

The destruction of Spurs was complete. Since that loss, Spurs lost track of their then-successful season and their campaign soon derailed. They ended up finishing outside the top 4, and even until today, December of the 2024/25 season, they have not recovered, or have found form.