Should Arsenal Be Worried? Key Arsenal Staff Set to be Involved with Saudi National Team
Arsenal supporters have reason for concern as key coaching staff Nicolas Jover prepares to take on additional responsibilities with Saudi Arabia’s national team during crucial periods of the season.
The Timing Concern
Nicolas Jover has already been present at Saudi Arabia’s training camp in Ta’if and will join the Green Falcons during October’s international break for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and Iraq. Arsenal are set to lose the key figure for “at least for a week or two” during a critical period.
The timing raises questions about Arsenal’s priorities, with the Gunners facing a packed fixture schedule including Champions League commitments. Losing their set-piece specialist during international breaks could impact preparation for crucial matches.
Arsenal’s Set-Piece Dependence
Jover has revolutionized Arsenal’s dead-ball situations since arriving from Manchester City in 2021. The Frenchman’s tactical innovations have made Arsenal one of the Premier League’s most dangerous teams from corners and free-kicks, with numerous goals directly attributed to his methods.
His temporary absence could disrupt Arsenal’s meticulous set-piece preparation, particularly concerning given how integral these situations have become to Arteta’s tactical approach.
The Saudi Connection
Saudi Arabia will host both October fixtures at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah – Indonesia on October 9 and Iraq on October 12. These World Cup 2026 qualifying matches represent Saudi Arabia’s attempt to reach a seventh World Cup finals since 1994.
While the consultancy role appears temporary rather than permanent, it establishes a concerning precedent. Arsenal may need to question whether key staff should be dividing their attention during competitive periods, especially with Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global football.
Who Is Amy Hale? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney Girlfriend Amy Hale Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amy Hale is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Kieran Tierney. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amy loves dancing and she has been doing it for years. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Arsenal star Kieran Tierney a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a small family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Amy Hale.
Kieran Tierney has shown that he could be a top player in the years to come. With great potential and hunger for the game, the Arsenal star is wreaking havoc in the Premier League. Despite earning such success and fame, he always maintained a low-key profile.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about his love life. The beautiful girlfriend of Kieran Tierney, Amy Hale is a pretty interesting person. So let’s find out what she is up to nowadays.
Amy Hale Childhood and Family
Amy was born in 2000 in Kirkintilloch, Scotland. She is a Scottish citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Scottish beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked.
Her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Kieran Tierney.
Amy Hale Education
Amy completed her education in Scotland. She was enrolled in a local high school. She was an ambitious student from childhood and had big dreams. She gave herself a good head start in the journey by excelling in academic purposes. After finishing high school, she went to the University of Strathclyde to study Primary Teaching.
Amy Hale career
Amy is a professional dancer. As soon as she fell in love with dancing, she decided to give it a shot. She participated in several dance competitions and excelled, which gave her the boost to pursue art as a profession.
She studied the skills required to be a better dancer in detail and gathered knowledge about modern dance forms. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including big reality shows.
Due to her impressive performance, she qualified for the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin.
Amy Hale Net Worth
Amy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing roles. She is pretty young and has a whole career ahead of herself. We think with her professional growth, her earnings would also increase. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s boyfriend, Kieran Tierney, has a net worth of over €33.5 Million. Tierney’s current yearly wage is €110,000. The couple’s added income is very significant. But as they like to live a simple life, they might be saving a lot.
Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney relationship
Kieran Tierney met his girlfriend when he was 17 years old. Amy is three years younger than his boyfriend, so it started as a teenage love for them. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting.
They shared numbers to take the relationship forward. When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. The incredible trust between them has grown to become the strength of their bond. They like spending time together without the intervention of the paparazzi. That’s why they keep their relationship pretty private. There is no information about their marriage.
Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have enough time to take that big decision.
Amy Hale Social media
Amy is not a social media person. She has an account on Instagram, but she has kept it private. She barely remains active on the platform as she likes to spend her time in the real world rather than on the internet.
Arsenal vs. Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Opener
Arsenal travel to Athletic Bilbao‘s intimidating San Mamés stadium for Tuesday’s Champions League opener with the chance to make European history.
The Gunners could become the first side ever to beat Spanish teams six games in a row in European Cup/Champions League competition.
Injury Crisis Deepens
Martin Ødegaard is a major doubt for tomorrow’s Champions League opener after missing today’s training session at London Colney. The captain aggravated a shoulder problem during Saturday’s 3-0 Forest victory and was forced off in the 18th minute – the second successive home game he’s failed to reach half-time.
Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury was “very similar” to the shoulder issues that have plagued Ødegaard recently, though he sounded optimistic about the Norwegian’s chances of featuring against Athletic. William Saliba trained after his ankle scare, providing much-needed defensive relief.
The Spanish Challenge
Arsenal enters the Champions League as one of the favorites following their semi-final run last season – their best finish in over a decade. However, Athletic Bilbao present a formidable test at La Catedral, with their passionate home support creating one of Europe’s most hostile atmospheres.
Athletic have struggled in La Liga, losing seven of their last ten games, but European nights at San Mamés offer a different proposition entirely. This marks Athletic’s sixth Champions League participation compared to Arsenal’s 24th.
Key Absences
Arsenal remain without several key players including Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL). Athletic face their own issues with Nico Williams out and Yeray Álvarez suspended.
With both teams dealing with selection dilemmas, Tuesday’s encounter promises tactical intrigue as European football returns to Arsenal’s calendar.
City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You
Pep Guardiola has reached a significant Premier League milestone, becoming just the second manager in the competition’s history to secure 10 victories against Manchester United.
This achievement places the Manchester City boss in exclusive company alongside legendary French tactician and current Arsenal manager.
Pep Guardiola in Elite Company
The statistics reveal Guardiola’s remarkable record against United, with his 10 Premier League wins trailing only the former Arsenal manager who accumulated 12 victories during his lengthy tenure at the Emirates Stadium.
The Frenchman’s superior tally reflects his 22-year stint in North London, where he regularly faced United during some of the Premier League’s most competitive periods.
Guardiola’s achievement becomes even more impressive when considering the timeframe. The Spanish tactician has accumulated his 10 victories in significantly fewer opportunities compared to his predecessor, highlighting the consistency of his tactical approach against United.
Current Arsenal Boss Also Features
The current Arsenal manager sits third on this exclusive list with 8 Premier League victories against United. Having spent time as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, he learned valuable tactical lessons that have translated into success against the Old Trafford outfit.
These statistics demonstrate the tactical evolution within the Premier League, with modern coaches consistently finding ways to overcome traditional powerhouses. Guardiola’s methodical approach and possession-based philosophy have proven particularly effective against United’s various tactical setups over recent seasons.
The milestone represents another chapter in Guardiola’s already impressive Premier League legacy, cementing his status among the competition’s most successful tacticians against historically dominant opponents.
