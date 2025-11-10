Nicolas Pepe Ex Wife Fanny B Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Fanny B is famous for being the wife of Villarreal star Nicolas Pepe. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Fanny is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Nicolas Pepe for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.

Fans were astonished when Arsenal broke the bank for signing Pepe. Even though he came with a reputation from France, his first season wasn’t as impressive as expected. But the French forward is gradually coping with the pressure and showing good signs.

However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Nicolas Pepe. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Fanny B Childhood and Family

Fanny was born on October 4, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful French lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Nicolas Pepe.

Fanny B was born in France. (Credit: Instagram)

Fanny B Education

Fanny spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Fanny B career

Fanny’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has welcomed children recently, and Fanny likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and visits the Emirates Stadium sometimes to cheer for her husband.

Fanny B is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Fanny B Net Worth

Fanny’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Nicolas Pepe has a net worth of €30 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns €5,700,000 per year at Arsenal. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Shaw family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Fanny B and Nicolas Pepe relationship

Nicolas Pepe met with his girlfriend in 2017. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention because they wanted to enjoy hassle-free outings.

After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted together in France. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in French. Only a few close people knew about the wedding; hence the media couldn’t track it down. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They have welcomed a child who has only made their life more joyful. The couple have split as the football player is now in a relationship with the porn star, Teanna Trump.

Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe with wife Fanny B during vacation time. (Credit: Instagram)

Fanny B and Nicolas Pepe Children

Anouska gave birth to their first child, a son, Isaïah Pepe, on July 4, 2020. The couple enjoys the company of their child. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds. Recently the couple announced that they are expecting a child again.

Nicolas Pepe with his wife and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Fanny B Social media

Fanny has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nicolas Pepe became public. She is pretty new to social media as she opened her account in 2020. But she already has 10.1k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram.

Read More: