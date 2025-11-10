Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe Ex Wife Fanny B Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Fanny B is famous for being the wife of Villarreal star Nicolas Pepe. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Fanny is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Nicolas Pepe for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.
Fans were astonished when Arsenal broke the bank for signing Pepe. Even though he came with a reputation from France, his first season wasn’t as impressive as expected. But the French forward is gradually coping with the pressure and showing good signs.
However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Nicolas Pepe. Without further ado, let’s get started.
Fanny B Childhood and Family
Fanny was born on October 4, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful French lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Nicolas Pepe.
Fanny B Education
Fanny spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Fanny B career
Fanny’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has welcomed children recently, and Fanny likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and visits the Emirates Stadium sometimes to cheer for her husband.
Fanny B Net Worth
Fanny’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Nicolas Pepe has a net worth of €30 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns €5,700,000 per year at Arsenal. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Shaw family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Fanny B and Nicolas Pepe relationship
Nicolas Pepe met with his girlfriend in 2017. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention because they wanted to enjoy hassle-free outings.
After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted together in France. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in French. Only a few close people knew about the wedding; hence the media couldn’t track it down. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They have welcomed a child who has only made their life more joyful. The couple have split as the football player is now in a relationship with the porn star, Teanna Trump.
Fanny B and Nicolas Pepe Children
Anouska gave birth to their first child, a son, Isaïah Pepe, on July 4, 2020. The couple enjoys the company of their child. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds. Recently the couple announced that they are expecting a child again.
Fanny B Social media
Fanny has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nicolas Pepe became public. She is pretty new to social media as she opened her account in 2020. But she already has 10.1k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram.
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Arsenal’s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light as Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute acrobatic equalizer salvaged Sunderland a deserved point. The result leaves the Gunners seven points clear at the summit but highlighted crucial weaknesses ahead of the North London derby.
Read More: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Alessia Russo Delivers Justice After Stina Blackstenius Handball Controversy
Viktor Gyokeres’ Absence Was Clearly Felt
Mikel Merino operated as makeshift striker in Gyokeres’ absence, assisting Bukayo Saka’s equalizer through intelligent movement. However, Arsenal lacked the physical presence and clinical edge their Swedish striker provides when holding up possession and converting chances.
The Gunners created opportunities but missed Gyokeres’ ability to occupy defenders and link play effectively. His injury sustained at Burnley continues causing problems, with his return expected only after the international break. Arsenal’s attack appeared disjointed without a natural focal point.
Read More: FIFA Best Awards Nominees: 3 Reasons Why Aitana Bonmati Will Sweep All the Awards in 2025
Arteta’s Substitution Decisions Backfired Catastrophically
Arteta’s first substitution came in the 85th minute when he replaced Eberechi Eze and Lutsharel Geertruida with Cristhian Mosquera and Eliezer Mayenda. This defensive approach immediately invited Sunderland pressure when Arsenal needed to close out victory.
Removing Eze eliminated Arsenal’s creative outlet in midfield precisely when controlling possession became critical. The timing allowed Sunderland momentum they exploited ruthlessly, with Brobbey’s equalizer arriving nine minutes after these changes. Arteta’s conservative mentality cost Arsenal two points.
The substitutes bench was notably short with several attacking players still injured, but earlier tactical changes could have prevented late drama. Waiting until the 85th minute to make any alterations showed questionable game management.
Arsenal Might Have a Set-Piece Defending Vulnerability?
Arsenal’s extraordinary defensive run of 812 minutes without conceding ended from a set-piece. Robin Roefs’ deep free-kick found Nordi Mukiele, whose knockdown teed up Dan Ballard to rifle home spectacularly in the 36th minute.
This exposes concerning patterns for a team that has invested heavily in attacking set-piece coaching under Nicolas Jover. Arsenal haven’t conceded from open play since facing Newcastle in September, yet defensive set-pieces remain problematic at times. Take it with a grain of salt though, as Arsenal hardly concede goals.
Read More: Arsenal Given £100M January Budget as Mikel Arteta Identifies Three Young Talents to Strengthen Title Push
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Arsenal‘s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light, with Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute overhead kick securing Sunderland a 2-2 draw. Dan Ballard’s opener was cancelled by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard before Brobbey’s stunning intervention denied Arsenal maximum points.
The Standout Performers:
Bukayo Saka – 7.5/10 Struggled initially but responded with captain’s determination. His slick right-footed finish equalized after Declan Rice won possession, demonstrating composure under pressure.
Continued driving at Sunderland’s backline throughout, winning crucial duels and creating opportunities. Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker despite a shaky opening period.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Transformed after forgettable first half. Unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner for Arsenal’s second, carefully sizing up Noah Sadiki before unleashing unstoppable power.
His stunning strike appeared to have secured victory before Brobbey’s late heroics.
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Arsenal’s most consistent performer. Won possession from Enzo Le Fee to initiate Saka’s equalizer after being bullied for Ballard’s opener. Tested Robin Roefs with early free-kick and dominated midfield battles throughout. Struck the crossbar with excellent second-half effort.
The Solid Showings:
Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Highly impressive showing. Dominated Sunderland’s midfield, won over 10 duels, and created multiple chances. Provided the assist for Trossard’s spectacular goal. Continues thriving in high-intensity Premier League matches.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.5/10 Usually dominant but caught out for Brobbey’s equalizer. Failed to react quickly enough as the Dutchman’s acrobatic effort looped over him. Otherwise solid defensively, though missed glorious first-half chance when blazing over from 12 yards.
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Quiet afternoon. Curled decent chance over crossbar in first half and squandered excellent second-half opening. Failed to impose his creativity on proceedings despite Arsenal’s dominance.
William Saliba – 6.7/10 Solid but unspectacular. Couldn’t prevent Brobbey’s late intervention despite positioning himself well initially.
Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10 Finished with bandaged head after first-half knock. Remained solid defensively throughout despite injury concerns.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5/10 Restored after midweek rest. Got forward dangerously on overlap after break but lacked defensive sharpness.
Read More: Arsenal Face Barcelona Competition for 15-Year-Old French Wonderkid Laciné Megnan-Pavé
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Alessia Russo Delivers Justice After Stina Blackstenius Handball Controversy
Arsenal Women salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in a controversy-riddled encounter that saw two late goals disallowed. Alessia Russo’s 87th-minute equalizer cancelled out Alyssa Thompson’s ninth-minute opener, keeping Arsenal within five points of the unbeaten leaders.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 8/10 Delivered when Arsenal needed her most. After a quiet afternoon, swept home the crucial equalizer in the 87th minute despite appearing potentially offside in buildup. Her composed finish rescued a point after Stina Blackstenius’ controversial disallowed goal threatened to define the match.
Beth Mead – 7.5/10 England international struggled initially but delivered dangerous corner that led to Blackstenius’ controversially disallowed strike. Grew into contest as Arsenal dominated possession after Chelsea’s blistering start fizzled out.
Frida Maanum – 7.5/10 Substitute made instant impact off the bench. Thought she’d grabbed stoppage-time winner with composed finish past Hannah Hampton, only for offside flag to deny her what replays suggested was legitimate goal. Provided assist for Russo’s equalizer.
The Solid Showings:
Mariona Caldentey – 7/10 Looked most likely to provide magic to unlock Chelsea’s defense through quick feet and directness. Created opportunities with intelligent movement between lines.
Stina Blackstenius – 7/10 Repeatedly caught offside with poorly timed runs. Appeared to score perfectly good goal in 53rd minute after smashing home from corner, but referee Melissa Burgin controversially ruled it out for inconclusive handball.
Kim Little – 6.5/10 Struggled early as Chelsea dominated opening exchanges. Part of midfield that eventually wrestled control after sluggish first 25 minutes, growing stronger as match progressed.
Daphne van Domselaar – 6/10 Rooted to spot for Thompson’s opener. Fortunate not to concede second when Catarina Macario’s shot nearly squirmed through before bouncing off bar. Improved after shaky opening period.
Katie McCabe – 6/10 Enjoyed attacking moments against Lucy Bronze but struggled defensively with Chelsea’s attack-minded Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Booked for bringing down Bronze before substitution after 60 minutes.
Read More: Granit Xhaka Reveals What Mikel Arteta Did on His First Day at Arsenal That Changed Everything
