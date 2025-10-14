Bristol City
Who is Nicky Pearson? Meet the wife of Nigel Pearson
Nicky is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson. In this article, se will share everything about Nicky Pearson.
Nicki Pearson also comes from Nottingham, England, and she is known for being the partner of former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson. She is a supportive wife who takes care of her husband and kids. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicky and Nigel Pearson Families
Nicky was born in 1971 in Nottingham, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. We couldn’t find anything as she does not have a social media account. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. Nicky doesn’t appear on the media and she is yet to give an interview as well.
Nigel was born on 21 August 1963 in Nottingham, England. His grandfather Percy Mills also played football for Notts County. Unfortunately, his mother passed away on 3 January 2020 at 84, but he took charge of Watford’s FA Cup game the following day. He had a successful stint with Premier League clubs like Leicester City, Hull City, and Southampton.
Nicky Pearson husband, Nigel Pearson
Nigel began his playing career with non-league Heanor Town before joining Second Division Shrewsbury Town in November 1981. After a while, he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1987, where he won the League Cup as a captain and was also selected as the Man of the Match in the final at Wembley.
He was then signed by Middlesbrough in 1994. Pearson captained them to promotion twice and to three domestic cup finals. He retired from playing in 1998. In 1999 he was recruited as Stoke City’s first-team coach by Gary Megson but was sacked a year later.
Pearson was then moved to West Bromwich Albion in November 2004 as an assistant manager to Bryan Robson and took over as caretaker manager when Robson left the club in September 2006. He then went on to become the coach of Southampton as well.
On 20 June 2008, Pearson was appointed as the manager of Leicester City. He promoted them back to the Championship as League One champions and finished the season racking up their highest ever points tally of 96 points.
He took charge as Hull City’s manager but, after only one season, was returned to Leicester City. He was re-appointed as manager on 15 November 2011, with Leicester sitting 12 in the Championship. He got them a promotion to the Premier League. He was sacked from the club on 30 June 2015.
After doing some managerial roles at his former club, Middlesbrough and Watford, he signed a three-year contract on April 29, 2021, with Bristol City. He has also managed England u-21 and Newcastle United.
Nicky and Nigel Pearson Kids
Nicky and Nigel have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them. It is reported that they have two kids, but nothing has been confirmed by the couple.
The couple met in Nottingham and tied the knot after some years of relationship. They gave birth to a daughter Hannah and a former professional footballer, James.
Nicky Pearson Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nicky Pearson does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Nigel has an estimated net worth of around $7 million approx. This includes his earnings as the manager of clubs. Both have invested business ventures like real estate.
Ryan Fredericks Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Hammersmith, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|£1.7 Million
|Age
|31
|Birthday
|10 October 1992
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Right-back
|Senior Clubs
|Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Fulham, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Ryan Fredericks’s Net Worth and Salary
The thirty-year-old English football player Ryan Fredericks was born in England. He earns £33,000 a week (£1,716,000 a year) playing for Bournemouth. Fredericks has a net worth of £11,809,200, and his contract expires on June 30, 2024. Because of his skill set and performances on the pitch, he is presently valued at €1.50 million in the competitive world of football.
Ryan Fredericks Career
Ryan Marlowe Fredericks started his club career with Tottenham Hotspur, joining their academy in July 2009. In July 2010, after rising through the ranks, he inked a professional deal. Fredericks demonstrated his versatility as a right-back during loan stints at Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Brentford.
He moved to Bristol City in 2015, however in August of the same year, he signed a three-year contract to join Fulham. Fredericks had a big impact despite having ailments, receiving recognition for his efforts at right-back and right-midfield. During the 2017–18 season, his performances were essential in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.
Fredericks signed a four-year contract with West Ham United on June 5, 2018, after securing a free transfer. On August 12, 2018, he made his debut in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool. A few days later, in the EFL Cup, he scored a memorable goal to lead his team to an 8-0 victory over Macclesfield Town.
Fredericks made football history in February 2021 when he replaced a player who had sustained a concussion during an FA Cup match against Manchester United. Fredericks made three goals and six assists in his 77 games for West Ham, but it was revealed in May 2022 that he would be departing the team after his contract expired in June 2022.
Fredericks signed a two-year contract with AFC Bournemouth on June 22, 2022, as a free agent. He made his Bournemouth debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, entering as a substitute in the 69th minute. Fredericks has proven his adaptability, defensive strength, and goal-scoring ability from the right back position throughout his career.
Ryan Fredericks Family
Born on October 10, 1992, Ryan Fredericks is an Englishman from Hammersmith. Details about his parents, siblings, and relatives are kept confidential, despite the public focus on his football skills. The football maestro’s personal life remains mysterious, which helps him to remain private in the face of the sports world’s fervor and concentrate attention on his accomplishments on the pitch.
Ryan Fredericks’s Girlfriend
Ryan Fredericks is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about his personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favor of his career as a young, bright athlete.
Ryan Fredericks Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Ryan Fredericks’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Ryan Fredericks Cars and Tattoos
The left hand of Bournemouth football sensation Ryan Fredericks is covered with tattoos that showcase his style off the pitch. Fans are intrigued by the meaning and backstories of Fredericks’ tattoos, which lend a unique touch to his appearance even though the specifics of his car are still unknown.
FAQs about Ryan Fredericks
|What is the net worth of Ryan Fredericks?
|The net worth of Ryan Fredericks is £1.7 million.
|How many clubs have Ryan Fredericks played for?
|Ryan Fredericks has played with eight clubs at the senior level – Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Fulham, West Ham United, and AFC Bournemouth.
|How old is Ryan Fredericks?
|He is 31 years old.
|Nationality of Ryan Fredericks?
|He is English.
|Has Ryan Fredericks ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Brighton
Lewis Dunk 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Dunk is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back and leads the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Lewis Carl Dunk popularly known as Lewis Dunk got promoted to the senior squad of Brighton from the youths in 2010 and has been playing for the squad at the top level. His impressive performances earned him a cap on the national team.
He has played every single minute in the first 10 matches of the 2022/23 Premier League for Brighton and continues to lead by example for the youths. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Dunk Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Brighton, England
|Father’s Name
|Mark Dunk
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|£19.5 Million
|Age
|32
|Birthday
|21 November 1991
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Center-Back
|Senior Clubs
|Brighton & Hove Albion, Bognor Regis Town and Bristol City.
|Achievements
|1x English 3rd tier champion
|Wife
|Abi Yaxley
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Lewis Dunk’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis has been one of the richest and most influential players in the club. The player has an estimated net worth of £19.5 Million. The market value of the player is valued at €16 million. The senior player is reported to earn a whooping salary of 4.1 Million Pounds per year which seems to be decent for a mid-Premier League team.
Lewis Dunk Club Career
Lewis started to play football at the Wimbledon youth academy. He joined Brighton and Hove Albion’s U12 academy in 2003 after getting released by Wimbledon due to liquidation and relocation to Milton Keynes.
He progressed so well as a player, and in his early times he went to attend the trial at Crystal Palace being impressed by the player’s performance, the club offered a contract but Lewis rejected it saying it was tough traveling 3 times to London. He got promoted to the U18 team of Brighton in November 2007.
By seeing the captain of the youth’s team Lewis perform with the youth, the club offered him a two-year contract in 2010 which he couldn’t reject. The following day after signing the contract with the club, he made his professional debut by starting in a 0–0 draw against Milton Keynes Dons. That became the only match he played in that season.
In July 2014, Lewis signed a four-year contract extension with the club that would allow the club to keep him until 2018. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup match against Cheltenham Town which resulted in 2-0 in 2014.
Dunk played the entire 90 minutes in Brighton’s first-ever Premier League match against Manchester City in 2017 and unfortunately scored an own goal. He captained the side in the absence of Bruno in the 2017/18 season. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Dunk was given the captain armband to lead the entire season.
Lewis Dunk International Career
Lewis did not play for England’s youth team but received the call-up for the U21 side for their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium in November 2011 but failed to make an appearance. He made his first appearance and played the entire 90 mins for the Nation in a friendly match against the United States at Wembley Stadium which resulted in a 3-0 home win.
Lewis Dunk Family and Early Life
Lewis was born on 21 November 1991 in Brighton, England. His father Mark Dunk was a former Sussex non-league player. He went to Varndean School in Brighton for his primary education. His mother, whose name still remains unknown, went through a lot of struggles before Lewis turned professional and now she is a happy mother.
Lewis Dunk’s Wife – Abi Yaxley
Lewis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Abi Yaxley in 2019. They got married later and they both share a happy life together. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy, and a girl with whom he loves spending time.
Lewis Dunk Endorsement and Sponsorships
Lewis has made more than 300 appearances for the club and it is surprising that he doesn’t have a primary boot sponsor. It certainly didn’t affect the player’s performance and he still remains to be a top professional in football.
Lewis Dunk Cars and Tattoos
Lewis is a fan of automobiles and has many fancy cars in his garage. One of the most expensive cars he has is the Porsche 911 Carerra which is certainly not a family car. Lewis is a great tattoo addict as well, he has his right arm tattooed and also has a big tattoo on his chest.
FAQs about Lewis Dunk
|What is the net worth of Lewis Dunk?
|The net worth of Lewis Dunk is £19.5 Million.
|How many clubs have Lewis Dunk played for?
|Lewis Dunk has played with three clubs at the senior level – Brighton & Hove Albion, Bognor Regis Town, and Bristol City.
|How old is Lewis Dunk?
|He is 31 years old.
|Nationality of Lewis Dunk?
|He is English.
|Has Lewis Dunk ever won a Premier League?
|No, he has never won a Premier League.
Bristol City
Wayne Hennessey 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Wayne Hennessey is a Welsh professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Wayne Hennessey is a talented goalkeeper who has played for a number of top football clubs during his career. He has also been a regular player for the Welsh national team and has been involved in charitable causes off the field. While he has faced controversy during his career, he remains a respected player in the world of football.
Wayne Hennessey is a professional football player who was born on January 24th, 1987, in Bangor, Wales. He is a goalkeeper who has played for a number of football clubs during his career, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and currently, Burnley.
Wayne Hennessey Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Bangor, Wales
|Father’s Name
|Paul Hennessey
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£11.9 Million
|Age
|36
|Birthday
|24 January 1987
|Nationality
|Welsh
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City, Stockport County, Yeovil Town, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Nottingham Forest.
|Achievements
|1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH 3RD TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|Kirsty Lee
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Wayne Hennessey’s Net Worth and Salary
Wayne Hennessey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £11.9 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £832 k per year playing for Nottm Forest as a Goalkeeper.
Wayne Hennessey Club Career
Hennessey started his football career at the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, and he made his first-team debut in 2006. He quickly established himself as a key player for the club, and he helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2009. He played over 160 games for the club before moving to Crystal Palace in 2014.
At Crystal Palace, Hennessey became the first-choice goalkeeper, and he played an important role in helping the club avoid relegation in the 2014/15 season. He continued to be a consistent performer for the club over the next few years, and he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup final in 2016/17.
Hennessey joined Burnley on a free transfer for two years but only played in two games due to being a backup to Nick Pope. Burnley got relegated. In July 2022, Hennessey signed a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest and made his debut in a 3-0 win against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. He played his first league game on December 27th, replacing on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson and losing 3-0 to Manchester United.
Wayne Hennessey International Career
Hennessey is a Welsh footballer who has played at various levels for Wales, including under-17, under-19 and under-21. He made his full international debut for Wales in 2007 and has since become their first-choice goalkeeper. Hennessey played in all of Wales’ qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals. He broke Neville Southall’s clean sheet record for Wales in 2020 and earned his 100th cap in 2022. Hennessey played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Wales but was sent off in the second group game, which Wales lost 2-0.
Wayne Hennessey Family
Wayne Hennessey was born on 24 January 1987 in Bangor, Wales. His father’s name is Paul Hennessey and his mother’s name is unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Wayne Hennessey’s Girlfriend
The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his Girlfriend Kirsty Lee. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and has been a joyful pair. Let’s hope that the beautiful couple gets married soon.
Wayne Hennessey Sponsors and Endorsements
Wayne Hennessey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Wayne Hennessey Cars and Tattoos
Wayne Hennessey has a Mercedes Benz (white colour, SUV-model) car. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Wayne Hennessey has inked on his left hand, exactly in his left forearm.
FAQs about Wayne Hennessey
|What is the net worth of Wayne Hennessey?
|The net worth of Wayne Hennessey is £11.9 million.
|How many clubs have Wayne Hennessey played for?
|Wayne Hennessey has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City, Stockport County, Yeovil Town, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Wayne Hennessey?
|He is 36 years old.
|Nationality of Wayne Hennessey?
|He is Welsh.
|Has Wayne Hennessey ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
