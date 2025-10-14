Who is Nicky Pearson? Meet the wife of Nigel Pearson

Nicky is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson. In this article, se will share everything about Nicky Pearson.

Nicki Pearson also comes from Nottingham, England, and she is known for being the partner of former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson. She is a supportive wife who takes care of her husband and kids. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nicky and Nigel Pearson Families

Nicky was born in 1971 in Nottingham, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. We couldn’t find anything as she does not have a social media account. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. Nicky doesn’t appear on the media and she is yet to give an interview as well.

Nigel Pearson with his wife Nicky (Twitter)

Nigel was born on 21 August 1963 in Nottingham, England. His grandfather Percy Mills also played football for Notts County. Unfortunately, his mother passed away on 3 January 2020 at 84, but he took charge of Watford’s FA Cup game the following day. He had a successful stint with Premier League clubs like Leicester City, Hull City, and Southampton.

Nicky Pearson husband, Nigel Pearson

Nigel began his playing career with non-league Heanor Town before joining Second Division Shrewsbury Town in November 1981. After a while, he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1987, where he won the League Cup as a captain and was also selected as the Man of the Match in the final at Wembley.

Nigel Pearson, Manager of Watford prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He was then signed by Middlesbrough in 1994. Pearson captained them to promotion twice and to three domestic cup finals. He retired from playing in 1998. In 1999 he was recruited as Stoke City’s first-team coach by Gary Megson but was sacked a year later.

Pearson was then moved to West Bromwich Albion in November 2004 as an assistant manager to Bryan Robson and took over as caretaker manager when Robson left the club in September 2006. He then went on to become the coach of Southampton as well.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City jumps on the shoulders of Nigel Pearson, manager of Leicester City as he celebrates winning the Championship. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

On 20 June 2008, Pearson was appointed as the manager of Leicester City. He promoted them back to the Championship as League One champions and finished the season racking up their highest ever points tally of 96 points.

He took charge as Hull City’s manager but, after only one season, was returned to Leicester City. He was re-appointed as manager on 15 November 2011, with Leicester sitting 12 in the Championship. He got them a promotion to the Premier League. He was sacked from the club on 30 June 2015.

After doing some managerial roles at his former club, Middlesbrough and Watford, he signed a three-year contract on April 29, 2021, with Bristol City. He has also managed England u-21 and Newcastle United.

Nigel Pearson, Manager of Bristol City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Bristol City at Bramall Lane on November 28, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Nicky and Nigel Pearson Kids

Nicky and Nigel have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them. It is reported that they have two kids, but nothing has been confirmed by the couple.

Nigel Pearson with his daughter Hannah, wife Nicky and Father (Twitter)

The couple met in Nottingham and tied the knot after some years of relationship. They gave birth to a daughter Hannah and a former professional footballer, James.

Nicky Pearson Profession, Career, Net Worth

Nicky Pearson does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Nigel has an estimated net worth of around $7 million approx. This includes his earnings as the manager of clubs. Both have invested business ventures like real estate.

Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends: