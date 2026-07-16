Everton Sign Noémie Mouchon on Free Transfer as Leicester’s WSL2 Departure Begins Reshaping Women’s Football Landscape

Everton have completed the signing of French forward Noémie Mouchon on a free transfer from Leicester City, with the 23-year-old arriving at Goodison Park following the Foxes’ relegation to Barclays WSL2 at the end of last season. Mouchon becomes Everton’s first summer signing and joins a club rebuilding after their own disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth in the WSL.

🤝 Done Deal



🇫🇷 @EvertonWomen have signed France Under-23s international forward Noémie Mouchon on a free transfer from #LCFC



🗣️ Speaking to the club, the 23-year-old said: "I feel really excited to start with the team and this new club.



"I am the type of player who can bring… pic.twitter.com/9krAF7VlQs — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) July 14, 2026

Leicester’s drop to WSL2 represents a seismic shift in English women’s football. A club with genuine historical foundations and significant recent investment has collapsed into the second tier, and a cascade of departures like Mouchon’s will only accelerate that decline as players seek top flight football elsewhere. This is what happens when structural instability meets unforgiving economics at the elite level.

https://twitter.com/EvertonWomen/status/2077053005518516546

Profile and Ambitions

Mouchon spent two years at Leicester following her arrival from France, making 24 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals. She has represented France at youth level up to and including Under 23, suggesting a player with genuine international pathway potential that Leicester could no longer offer once relegated. Her pace and goal scoring appetite are the qualities she highlighted in her unveiling statement, describing herself as someone who can make an immediate impact.

Building the Kramžar Effect

Everton also confirmed the permanent signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar from AS Roma following the successful completion of her loan spell in the second half of last season. The club activated an obligation to purchase clause that was built into the loan agreement, bringing immediate certainty to their midfield composition heading into the new campaign.

https://twitter.com/EvertonWomen/status/2077045704741241135

These signings suggest Everton are attempting to move beyond their eighth place finish last season through targeted acquisitions of players who either failed to get Premier League opportunities or proved their quality in loan spells. Whether that strategy succeeds or merely papers over deeper structural problems remains to be seen.

Ready to impress as a Toffee. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/D4YwiF4FL3 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 14, 2026

Also read: Bristol City Sign Finland International Lotta Lindström From London City Lionesses on Permanent Deal