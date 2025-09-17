Too Early to Discuss Noni Madueke’s Improved Stats? Arsenal Numbers Tell Different Story From Chelsea Days

The question of whether it’s premature to analyze Noni Madueke and his statistical improvement at Arsenal becomes irrelevant when the numbers speak this loudly. His transformation from Chelsea to Arsenal represents one of the most dramatic positional upgrades in recent Premier League history.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Madueke’s per-90 statistics reveal a player reborn under Mikel Arteta‘s tactical system. His chances created have nearly doubled from 1.41 at Chelsea to 2.76 at Arsenal, demonstrating increased involvement in the final third and better positioning to influence attacking sequences.

The take-ons completed metric shows significant improvement, rising from 1.98 to 2.41 per 90 minutes. This suggests greater confidence in one-on-one situations and improved decision-making about when to attempt dribbles versus when to pass.

Perhaps most impressively, his duels won have increased from 4.66 to 5.86, indicating enhanced physicality and defensive contribution – crucial elements in Arsenal’s high-pressing system.

The Only Concerning Decline? Or is it?

However, one statistic raises questions about his role adaptation. Shots per 90 have dropped dramatically from 3.52 at Chelsea to just 1.03 at Arsenal. This could indicate either tactical instruction to prioritize creativity over goal-scoring, or potentially reduced confidence in shooting situations.

Arsenal players celebrate Martin Zubimendi’s goal against Nottingham Forest (via Arsenal/IG)

His final third passes attempted have increased marginally from 12.84 to 13.45, suggesting similar involvement but in different areas of the pitch.

System Impact

These numbers reflect Arsenal’s tactical approach compared to Chelsea’s. Madueke appears more involved in build-up play and creative phases, though his goal threat has diminished significantly. Whether this represents optimal utilization of his talents remains the key question for Arteta’s tactical planning.

