Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?

Arsenal will be without new signing Noni Madueke for approximately two months after the England international suffered a knee injury during the team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old winger is expected to be sidelined for around two months with the knee problem, though reports indicate he has avoided any damage to his ACL.

Read More: (PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City

Noni Madueke Injury Details and Timeline

Madueke picked up the injury early in the first half against City but played through the discomfort before being substituted at halftime.

Noni Madueke in action against Manchester City (via X/BenJacobs)

Following the match, it was announced that Madueke would undergo scans on his right knee. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that the winger had suffered an injury, explaining the halftime substitution that saw Bukayo Saka replace him.

Read More: 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Breaks Arsenal U21 Premier League 2 Scoring Record, Displaces ‘This’ Star Who Just Left the Club

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

The injury represents a significant blow for Arsenal, particularly given Madueke’s impressive start to life at the Emirates. The winger joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2025 for £52 million on a five-year contract, and had been Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker in the first half against City before his substitution. The injury is likely to provide teenager Max Dowman with more opportunities during what promises to be his breakout season.

Declan Rice and Max Dowman (via BBC)

Madueke’s absence will test Arsenal’s attacking depth as they continue their Premier League campaign without one of their key summer signings during a crucial period of the season.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?