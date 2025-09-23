Connect with us

Arsenal

Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?

2 hours ago

Noni Madueke Injury Update

Arsenal will be without new signing Noni Madueke for approximately two months after the England international suffered a knee injury during the team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old winger is expected to be sidelined for around two months with the knee problem, though reports indicate he has avoided any damage to his ACL.

Noni Madueke Injury Details and Timeline

Madueke picked up the injury early in the first half against City but played through the discomfort before being substituted at halftime.

Noni Madueke
Noni Madueke in action against Manchester City (via X/BenJacobs)

Following the match, it was announced that Madueke would undergo scans on his right knee. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that the winger had suffered an injury, explaining the halftime substitution that saw Bukayo Saka replace him.

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

The injury represents a significant blow for Arsenal, particularly given Madueke’s impressive start to life at the Emirates. The winger joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2025 for £52 million on a five-year contract, and had been Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker in the first half against City before his substitution. The injury is likely to provide teenager Max Dowman with more opportunities during what promises to be his breakout season.

Declan Rice and Max Dowman Arsenal Newcastle
Declan Rice and Max Dowman (via BBC)

Madueke’s absence will test Arsenal’s attacking depth as they continue their Premier League campaign without one of their key summer signings during a crucial period of the season.

Arsenal

3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Is On Course to Winning the League This Season

17 hours ago

September 22, 2025

Mikel Arteta Secret Weapon Liverpool Manchester City

Despite Liverpool‘s status as reigning Premier League champions and early season favorites, the statistical comparison between Arsenal and Manchester City since 2022/23 reveals why Mikel Arteta’s side could challenge for their first title in over two decades.

Sometimes it takes perspective, Arteta has coached a league and trophy winning side and it shows just how fine the margins are.
byu/FudgingEgo inGunners

Proven Parity with Manchester City

Arsenal’s record since 2022/23 demonstrates they have matched City’s elite standards consistently. With 77 wins from 118 matches versus City’s 79, Arsenal have operated at championship-winning levels over multiple seasons. Their 257 goals scored compared to City’s 270 shows minimal attacking disparity.

Arsenal Manchester City Preview Predicted Lineups
Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (via Tribuna.com)

Most impressively, Arsenal’s defensive record surpasses City’s during this period – conceding 107 goals versus City’s 115. This eight-goal difference suggests Arsenal have developed the defensive foundation necessary to challenge Liverpool’s title defense.

Statistical Foundation for Title Success

Arsenal accumulated 256 points from 118 matches while City managed 287 – a gap of just 31 points across multiple campaigns. This represents less than one point per game difference, indicating Arsenal consistently perform at levels required to challenge Liverpool’s supremacy.

The marginal differences between Arsenal and the previously dominant City suggest they possess the underlying quality to compete with Liverpool throughout a full campaign rather than just individual matches.

Breaking the Trophy Drought

The crucial difference remains major trophies won – City’s six compared to Arsenal’s zero during this period. However, with Liverpool having ended City’s domestic dominance, Arsenal’s statistical parity with City suggests they can challenge the new champions.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

Arsenal’s performance metrics indicate they have closed the gap on elite competition. With Liverpool now the team to beat, Arsenal’s established consistency against City-level opposition positions them as genuine contenders to dethrone the reigning champions this season.

Arsenal

3 Reasons Why This €55 Million Star Is Important for Arsenal Even Ahead of New Signings

20 hours ago

September 22, 2025

Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Over New Signings

Gabriel Martinelli‘s value to Arsenal extends far beyond his €55 million market valuation, with the Brazilian winger proving indispensable despite the club’s significant summer investment in attacking reinforcements.

Gabriel Martinelli is the Most Productive Arsenal Player Against Manchester City Under Guardiola

Martinelli has been directly involved in four Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – recording two goals and two assists. This represents more contributions than any other Arsenal player since the Spaniard’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, highlighting his ability to perform in crucial fixtures against elite opposition.

Arsenal Manchester City 3 things learned
Gabriel Martinelli watches as his chip goes past Gianluigi Donnarumma (Via Irish Times)

His latest strike against City on September 21, 2025, extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run against one of their title rivals to six matches. The 93rd-minute equalizer demonstrated his capacity to deliver under pressure when Arsenal needed him most, coming off the bench to rescue a vital point.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Controlled Anger and Big-Game Mentality

Martinelli’s celebration following his dramatic equalizer showcased what BBC Sport described as “controlled anger” – the kind of emotional intensity that Arsenal have often lacked in decisive moments. His passionate response reflected the hunger and determination required for major trophy success.

Arsenal Player Ratings
Arsenal’s Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

This mentality separates Martinelli from Arsenal’s newer signings, who are still adapting to the pressure and expectations at the Emirates Stadium. His experience in crucial fixtures provides stability that cannot be replicated by recent arrivals.

Proven Premier League Quality at Peak Age

At 24 years old, Martinelli represents the perfect combination of experience and potential improvement. Arsenal valued him above £60 million during the summer transfer window, rejecting approaches that reached only the £40 million mark.

Arsenal Player Ratings Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard
Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard (via BBC)

His current market value of €55 million reflects consistent Premier League performance over multiple seasons. While new signings require adaptation periods, Martinelli delivers immediate impact when called upon, as evidenced by his match-winning contributions as both starter and substitute this season.

Arsenal

BREAKING: Here’s Why Noni Madueke Was Substituted at Half-Time Against Manchester City

23 hours ago

September 22, 2025

Noni Madueke

Arsenal‘s summer signing Noni Madueke is set for medical scans today after suffering a knee injury during the first half against Manchester City. The winger was substituted at half-time with discomfort in his knee, raising immediate concerns about a potential ACL injury. However, the latest update is that he has not done his ACL.

The Noni Madueke Injury Incident

Madueke appeared to struggle with his knee during the opening 45 minutes against City. The 23-year-old showed visible discomfort before being withdrawn at the break as a precautionary measure. Arsenal medical staff acted quickly to prevent any further damage to what could be a serious knee problem.

Medical Assessment Timeline of Noni Madueke’s Potential Knee Injury

The former Chelsea winger will undergo comprehensive scans today to determine the exact nature of his injury. ACL injuries would typically require MRI scans to confirm the diagnosis, with results expected within 24 hours. With the latest update, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Noni Madueke ACL Knee Injury
Noni Madueke injury update provided by Ben Jacobs (Via Ben Jacobs/X)

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £48 million during the summer transfer window as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul. The England international was expected to provide width and pace in Arsenal’s attacking system, competing with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for starting positions.

Arsenal Athletic Club Bilbao 3 things
Noni Madueke in action against Athletic Club (Via X/Gooner Chris)

Had it been confirmed as an ACL injury, Madueke would have face an extended period on the sidelines, sometimes even ending his season. This would have represented a significant blow for both player and club, given Arsenal’s ambitions across multiple competitions this campaign.

