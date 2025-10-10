Arsenal
Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
While Bukayo Saka remains England’s established star, three Arsenal teammates are emerging as crucial components of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans through their exceptional 2025/26 performances.
Declan Rice – England’s Midfield General
Declan Rice was named Arsenal’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 after recording career-best numbers with nine goals and 10 assists across 52 appearances. His form has continued into the current campaign, scoring against his former club West Ham in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory on October 4.
The 26-year-old midfielder dominates England’s engine room, providing defensive stability while contributing offensively. His leadership qualities and big-game experience make him indispensable to Tuchel’s World Cup ambitions. Rice featured in England’s September 6 World Cup qualifier against Andorra, where Arsenal provided four starters.
Eberechi Eze – Creative Spark
Eberechi Eze has established himself as a regular England international following his summer move to Arsenal. His involvement in Rice’s goal against West Ham, where his shot was parried into Rice’s path, demonstrated his creative influence.
Tuchel recalled Eze for October’s international fixtures against Wales and Latvia, recognizing his ability to unlock defensive opponents. His technical quality and vision provide England with attacking unpredictability that could prove vital during tournament knockout stages.
Noni Madueke – Pace and Directness
Noni Madueke’s Arsenal performances have elevated his England credentials significantly. The winger started England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on September 6, showcasing the trust Tuchel places in his abilities.
His pace and direct running offer England tactical variety down the flanks. Madueke’s continued development at Arsenal has made him a genuine option for tournament football, providing competition for established wingers while bringing fresh energy to England’s attacking setup.
These three Arsenal players combine experience, creativity, and athleticism that could transform England from perennial underachievers into genuine World Cup contenders under Tuchel’s guidance.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool – AI Predicts Who Will Be on Top After Next 5 Games
Arsenal will resume Premier League action on October 18, 2025, facing Fulham, followed by matches against Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Tottenham, and Chelsea over the next five fixtures. These games include crucial London derbies and important away tests that will challenge Arsenal’s consistency and depth.
Liverpool’s upcoming matches from October 18 include Manchester United, Brentford, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest. Their schedule features two high-stakes clashes with United and City, but Liverpool enter this period with mixed recent form, including some key losses and defensive lapses that have raised questions about their stability.
Arsenal have the recent form advantage
Recent form analysis paints a contrasting picture: Arsenal have shown solid performance, with a balanced defense and effective goal scoring, while Liverpool’s results have been inconsistent, marked by multiple losses in high-profile fixtures domestically and in Europe. This dip in form weakens Liverpool’s edge despite their experienced squad.
Given Liverpool’s struggles and Arsenal’s steady improvement, AI models and statistical data suggest Arsenal could edge ahead after these five games if they capitalize on home advantage and maintain defensive discipline. Liverpool’s tough away fixtures and current instability may see them drop points, allowing Arsenal to close the gap at the top of the table.
In summary, while Liverpool remain a top contender, Arsenal’s recent consistency paired with Liverpool’s shaky form shifts predictions in Arsenal’s favor to be on top after these next five games starting October 18, 2025.
Verdict: Arsenal might edge out Liverpool and stay on top
Not William Saliba or Gabriel – This Arsenal Defender Will Be the Deciding Factor in the Title Race
Jack Wilshere has identified an Arsenal defender as the crucial element in the Gunners’ title challenge, claiming the Dutch defender’s versatility and quality could prove decisive in their pursuit of the Premier League trophy – and it’s not William Saliba or Gabriel.
Jack Wilshere’s Bold Claim
The former Arsenal midfielder recently declared Jurrien Timber the “key” to Arsenal’s championship hopes following his impressive performances during the 2025/26 campaign. Speaking about the Dutch defender, Wilshere stated on talkSport: “Apart from goalkeeper and striker, I genuinely believe he could play in any position on the pitch.”
Wilshere emphasized Timber’s exceptional qualities, adding that his technical ability and tactical intelligence make him Arsenal’s most versatile defensive asset. This extraordinary versatility provides Mikel Arteta with tactical flexibility unavailable through Saliba or Gabriel, whose excellence remains confined to central defensive positions.
Read More: Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Jurrien Timber’s Current Season Impact
Timber has been integral to Arsenal’s strong start to the 2025/26 campaign, providing defensive solidity and attacking contributions. Him winning a penalty against West Ham demonstrated his importance in crucial moments, while his consistent performances have made him indispensable to Arteta’s system.
During the 2024/25 season, Timber accumulated 48 appearances across all competitions, featuring in 30 Premier League matches and 13 Champions League fixtures. He scored his first Arsenal goal against Manchester United in December 2024 and netted his first Champions League goal during the 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in March 2025.
His defensive masterclass against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League quarter-final, where he neutralized Vinícius Júnior’s attacking threat, showcased his ability to perform against elite opposition.
Why Jurrien Timber Changes Everything
His ability to seamlessly transition between right-back, left-back, and central defense allows Arsenal to adapt formations mid-game without substitutions. This tactical fluidity creates matchup problems for opponents unable to exploit positional weaknesses when Timber switches roles.
Against top-six rivals, Timber’s defensive intelligence and composure under pressure have proven invaluable. His recent performances suggest he’s reaching the world-class level Arsenal need from all defensive positions to sustain title challenges over grueling 38-game campaigns.
Wilshere’s assessment recognizes that while Saliba and Gabriel provide defensive excellence, Timber’s versatility offers the tactical adaptability separating championship winners from nearly-men.
Are Arsenal About to Make a Grave Transfer Error with this £45 Million Star?
Arsenal face a critical decision regarding one of their strikers this January, with reports suggesting the club stands ready to sell the forward amid his uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus’ Injury Nightmare
The player in question is Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian suffered an ACL tear during an FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in January 2025, an injury that has sidelined him for the entire 2025/26 season so far. This latest setback adds to persistent knee problems that have plagued his Arsenal career since arriving from Manchester City in July 2022 for £45 million.
His debut campaign showed promise with 11 goals across all competitions, but subsequent fitness issues have prevented him from establishing the consistency Arsenal desperately need from their striker position.
Squad Evolution Without Gabriel Jesus
Viktor Gyökeres’ blockbuster summer arrival from Sporting transformed Arsenal’s attacking options, while Kai Havertz’s development as a number nine provides Arteta with tactical flexibility. The 28-year-old Jesus now finds himself surplus to requirements, with his contract running until June 2027 showing no signs of renewal discussions.
Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Palmeiras reportedly monitor his situation, while Everton consider a bold January move for the out-of-favour forward.
The Transfer Mistake Question
Selling Jesus during his injury recovery represents a significant gamble. Arsenal would be offloading a proven Premier League performer at his lowest market value, potentially strengthening a domestic rival if Everton complete their move.
His experience winning major trophies and understanding English football’s demands cannot be easily replaced. Once fully recovered, Jesus could provide crucial depth during Arsenal’s title challenge and multiple competition commitments.
However, Arsenal’s £250 million summer spending spree has created financial constraints under FFP and PSR regulations. A quiet January window seems inevitable, with Jesus’ departure potentially generating funds for future recruitment while easing wage bill pressures.
The decision ultimately depends on whether Arsenal believe Jesus can rediscover his best form or if cutting losses now represents sound financial management.
