Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup

While Bukayo Saka remains England’s established star, three Arsenal teammates are emerging as crucial components of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans through their exceptional 2025/26 performances.

Declan Rice – England’s Midfield General

Declan Rice was named Arsenal’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 after recording career-best numbers with nine goals and 10 assists across 52 appearances. His form has continued into the current campaign, scoring against his former club West Ham in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory on October 4.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Declan Rice of England celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old midfielder dominates England’s engine room, providing defensive stability while contributing offensively. His leadership qualities and big-game experience make him indispensable to Tuchel’s World Cup ambitions. Rice featured in England’s September 6 World Cup qualifier against Andorra, where Arsenal provided four starters.

Eberechi Eze – Creative Spark

Eberechi Eze has established himself as a regular England international following his summer move to Arsenal. His involvement in Rice’s goal against West Ham, where his shot was parried into Rice’s path, demonstrated his creative influence.

Tuchel recalled Eze for October’s international fixtures against Wales and Latvia, recognizing his ability to unlock defensive opponents. His technical quality and vision provide England with attacking unpredictability that could prove vital during tournament knockout stages.

Noni Madueke – Pace and Directness

Noni Madueke’s Arsenal performances have elevated his England credentials significantly. The winger started England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on September 6, showcasing the trust Tuchel places in his abilities.

His pace and direct running offer England tactical variety down the flanks. Madueke’s continued development at Arsenal has made him a genuine option for tournament football, providing competition for established wingers while bringing fresh energy to England’s attacking setup.

Noni Madueke signed for Arsenal in the 2025/26 season (Via Arsenal.com)

These three Arsenal players combine experience, creativity, and athleticism that could transform England from perennial underachievers into genuine World Cup contenders under Tuchel’s guidance.

