Ian Wright has made it crystal clear which Arsenal signing changed everything, and it wasn’t the flashy forwards modern fans or even latest signing Viktor Gyokeres, one might expect. The Gunners legend believes one particular arrival remains the club’s most transformative transfer – a masterstroke that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

The Moment That Changed Arsenal Forever

Speaking at the FWA Awards a while ago, Wright revealed the signing that still gives him chills: “I will never forget the way Dennis signed. I felt like a child.” The raw emotion in Wright’s voice when discussing that summer of 1995 tells the complete story of what the Dutch master’s £7.5 million arrival meant to Arsenal‘s trajectory.

As Wright emphasized in his tribute to Bergkamp, the right addition could instill the belief in the squad that they are “probably going to win something.” This wasn’t just about technical ability – it was about transforming Arsenal’s mentality from hopefuls to genuine contenders.

The context makes Wright’s excitement understandable. Arsenal hadn’t won the league since 1991 and were desperate for a player who could elevate them to the next level. Bergkamp wasn’t just another signing; he was validation that Arsenal could attract world-class talent.

Why Dennis Bergkamp Trumps Modern Signings

“He was a massive signing for Arsenal and he’s the one that all the success was built on,” Wright said. Viktor Gyokeres brings pace, power and clinical finishing that Arsenal have craved. Yet Wright’s assessment puts historical context around what truly transforms a club.

But Bergkamp wasn’t just another signing; he was validation that Arsenal could attract world-class talent. The famous quote captures this perfectly: “Single-handedly, he changed the whole ethos of Arsenal Football Club to start us on the path to become the Invincibles ten years later.”

The Dennis Bergkamp Blueprint

Bergkamp’s £7.5 million transfer became the template for Arsenal’s golden era. His technical brilliance inspired three league titles and four FA Cups, with the Dutchman central to everything Arsenal achieved under Arsène Wenger.

Wright’s assessment rings true because Bergkamp represented transformation – from solid English club to sophisticated footballing force. Gyokeres might deliver the goals Arsenal need today, but Bergkamp changed the club’s entire identity. That’s why Wright still gets emotional discussing a 30-year-old signing that built the foundation for everything that followed.

