Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Head Coach Carly Davies in Shock Departure Despite Successful Three Year Spell in Charge

Nottingham Forest Women have confirmed the departure of head coach Carly Davies, bringing an end to a three-year tenure that delivered the club significant silverware and a long-awaited step up into the second tier of women’s football.

Nottingham Forest Women can confirm the Club has parted ways with Head Coach Carly Davies.



Everyone thanks Carly for her dedication, commitment and professionalism, recognising her significant contribution to the Club’s recent upwards trajectory and success. — Nottingham Forest Women (@NFFCWomen) May 12, 2026

The announcement came as a genuine surprise given what Davies had achieved at the club. During her time in charge she won the FA Women’s National League Cup and guided Forest to promotion into Barclays WSL2, ending a wait the club had endured for years. This season the Tricky Trees faced the challenge of establishing themselves at a higher level and largely got on with it, finishing seventh with 30 points from 22 matches.

Nottingham Forest Women have confirmed the departure of Head Coach Carly Davies.https://t.co/P7iFpII0mH — hergoalmagazine (@hergoalmagazine) May 12, 2026

Why Forest Have Made the Change Now

The club’s ambitions are pointing upward and Forest have decided that a fresh approach is needed to get them there. Promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League is firmly on their radar and they believe a change in the dugout gives them the best chance of closing that gap. The decision is framed around future progression rather than any dissatisfaction with what Davies delivered during her time at the club.

🚨And Boom🚨

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Nottingham Forest Women have parted ways with their Head Coach Carly Davies



She has been with the team for 3 years since August 2023 with helping the team to advance to the 2nd tier of the Barclays WSL2 of 2025-26.#NffcWomen #BarclaysWSL2 pic.twitter.com/7lGC29NSV9 — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) May 12, 2026

The Scale of the Challenge Ahead

Reaching the WSL from the National League pyramid is genuinely difficult. No club promoted from the FA Women’s National League has made it to the top flight in the last nine years. Charlton Athletic could end that record this season if they win their play-off tie against Leicester City, having made eight attempts to reach the top flight since joining the second tier back in 2018. Forest will be aware of just how steep that climb is.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Nottingham Forest Women have parted ways with Head Coach Carly Davies.

Appointed in 2023, Davies guided Forest through their transition to full-time professionalism, leading the club to a historic 2024/25 domestic double with promotion to WSL2 and the National League Cup title.… pic.twitter.com/ktWzGSjZ6Z — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 12, 2026

What Comes Next for the Club

Nottingham Forest confirmed a new management team will be announced in due course. Davies leaves having laid foundations the club can genuinely build on.

Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure