Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Head Coach Carly Davies in Shock Departure Despite Successful Three Year Spell in Charge
Nottingham Forest Women have confirmed the departure of head coach Carly Davies, bringing an end to a three-year tenure that delivered the club significant silverware and a long-awaited step up into the second tier of women’s football.
The announcement came as a genuine surprise given what Davies had achieved at the club. During her time in charge she won the FA Women’s National League Cup and guided Forest to promotion into Barclays WSL2, ending a wait the club had endured for years. This season the Tricky Trees faced the challenge of establishing themselves at a higher level and largely got on with it, finishing seventh with 30 points from 22 matches.
Why Forest Have Made the Change Now
The club’s ambitions are pointing upward and Forest have decided that a fresh approach is needed to get them there. Promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League is firmly on their radar and they believe a change in the dugout gives them the best chance of closing that gap. The decision is framed around future progression rather than any dissatisfaction with what Davies delivered during her time at the club.
The Scale of the Challenge Ahead
Reaching the WSL from the National League pyramid is genuinely difficult. No club promoted from the FA Women’s National League has made it to the top flight in the last nine years. Charlton Athletic could end that record this season if they win their play-off tie against Leicester City, having made eight attempts to reach the top flight since joining the second tier back in 2018. Forest will be aware of just how steep that climb is.
What Comes Next for the Club
Nottingham Forest confirmed a new management team will be announced in due course. Davies leaves having laid foundations the club can genuinely build on.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Send Winger Out on Loan to Hammarby Until End of Season as England Under 20 International Seeks Regular First Team Football in Sweden
Arsenal Women winger Vivienne Lia has joined Swedish side Hammarby on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season. The young forward signed her first professional contract last year and has spent this campaign gaining valuable experience through loan spells at Southampton and Nottingham Forest.
Lia went out on loan to Southampton last term, playing nine games for the Saints in the Women’s Championship. For the first half of this season, she was on loan at Nottingham Forest, where she made a dozen appearances, showing promising signs of development at senior level.
Third Loan Spell Continues Development
This represents Lia’s third loan spell since signing her first professional contract with Arsenal, which suggests the club sees her as a player with potential who needs regular senior minutes. Hammarby are an excellent destination for young players looking to develop, competing in the Swedish top flight and known for nurturing talent.
The Swedish league will provide Lia with a different challenge compared to English football. Hammarby finished third in the Damallsvenskan last season and will be competing for Champions League qualification, giving the young winger experience at a higher level than the Championship.
England Youth International Eyes Senior Breakthrough
Lia is currently an England Under 20 international, having previously been capped multiple times at Under 17 and Under 19 levels. This demonstrates her quality at youth level, though she now needs to translate that into consistent senior performances.
At just 19 years old, Lia is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team. If she impresses in Sweden, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a place in Renee Slegers’ squad next season. For now, though, gaining experience in Scandinavia is exactly what this promising young winger needs.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Arsenal have recalled teenagers Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl from their respective loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, bringing both young players back to the club. The recalls follow a series of recent changes involving Arsenal loanees as Renee Slegers continues to review playing time opportunities for the club’s academy graduates.
Lia, a 19 year old England youth winger, made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest during her loan spell in the WSL2. The academy product showed flashes of her potential, but Arsenal have clearly decided they want to assess her development closer to home.
Earl Returns After Adobe FA Cup Heroics
Maddie Earl joined Ipswich on loan at the start of the season and made five starts plus three substitute appearances during her time with the Tractor Girls. Her standout moment came in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup away clash with AFC Portchester, where she scored once and provided an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.
That goal proved to be Earl’s only strike during her spell at Ipswich, earning her the Baller of the Round award for her performance. The 19 year old clearly has quality but perhaps struggled to make a consistent impact at senior level.
Pattern Emerging With Arsenal Loanees
These recalls follow the recent situation involving Cecily Wellesley Smith, whose Leicester loan was cut short before she was immediately sent to Swedish side Rosengard after concerns over limited playing time. Arsenal are clearly taking a proactive approach to ensuring their young talents get the football they need.
Neither Nottingham Forest nor Arsenal have issued detailed statements on the decisions, though both clubs confirmed the recalls. This suggests Arsenal are actively monitoring all their loanees and will not hesitate to make changes if development opportunities are not materializing.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Nottingham Forest
Matildas Midfielder Signs Permanently for Nottingham Forest in WSL2 After Stint with German Side SC Sand
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Australian international midfielder Alana Murphy on a permanent deal until June 2027.
The Matildas star joins Forest from German second division side SC Sand, bringing international experience and creative quality to Carly Davies’ side in the WSL2.
Murphy made her senior debut for Australia before joining SC Sand in August 2025, but her time in Germany has been short lived as Forest moved quickly to secure her services. The permanent nature of this deal shows just how highly Forest rate the 20 year old midfielder, and this signing could prove to be a real masterstroke.
Davies Thrilled With New Addition
“Alana is an incredible talent, and we are over the moon to have her on board and part of this team,” Davies explained after the signing was confirmed. “Alana adds a new dynamic to our midfield with her experience playing in Australia, Germany and on the international stage with the Matildas.”
The Forest boss is absolutely right to be excited. Murphy brings a rare combination of international pedigree and technical ability that is difficult to find in the WSL2, and her presence will immediately boost Forest’s creative options in the middle of the park.
Murphy Ready to Make Immediate Impact
The midfielder herself spoke positively about her move to the City Ground. “I’m really pleased to join Nottingham Forest, and I’m ready for a new challenge and think I can contribute a lot to this team. I can’t wait to join this group of players, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve this season.”
Forest currently sit seventh in the WSL2 table with 19 points, seven points behind the top three. Their next match sees them take on league leaders Charlton Athletic, where Murphy could potentially make her debut and add some much needed creativity against the strongest side in the division.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot
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