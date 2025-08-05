This ‘OG Starboy’ is the Only Man Standing From the Arsene Wenger Era at Arsenal

Eight years on from Arsène Wenger’s last season, only one player remains from that transitional 2017-18 campaign. The ‘OG Starboy’ stands as Arsenal’s solitary link to the Frenchman’s 22-year legacy.

Reiss Nelson – From Wonderkid to Survivor

Reiss Nelson was just 17 when he joined Wenger’s pre-season touring squad, impressing during friendlies against Sydney FC and Bayern Munich. While teammates like Joe Willock have moved on, Nelson has quietly outlasted an entire generation of Arsenal players through sheer persistence and adaptability.

The numbers tell a remarkable story. That 2017-18 squad featured established stars like Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil, and Per Mertesacker alongside promising youngsters. Today, Nelson is the sole remainder from a roster that included 38 senior players across the season.

Tactical Evolution of Reiss Nelson

Nelson’s survival speaks to his tactical flexibility under three different managers. Where Wenger saw raw pace and directness, Unai Emery demanded defensive discipline. Mikel Arteta has refined Nelson into a positional specialist, capable of operating across multiple attacking roles within Arsenal’s structured system, although he is often out on loan spells.

His crucial winning goal against Bournemouth in March 2023, which earned him Premier League Gamechanger of the Season, perfectly encapsulated his journey from academy prospect to clutch performer.

Living History

Nelson represents more than just longevity – he’s a bridge between Arsenal’s old identity and new ambitions. Every training session connects Wenger’s philosophy with Arteta’s methodology. Few players can claim such institutional memory at just 25 years old.

His persistence through loans, squad rotation, and managerial changes demonstrates the mentality Arsenal now demand. Nelson didn’t just survive the transition – he embodied it.

