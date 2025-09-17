Eredivisie
Oleksandr Zinchenko Wife Vlada Sedan – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Vlada Sedan is famous for being the wife of Nottingham Forest star Oleksandr Zinchenko. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Vlada has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter. Well, Vlada and Zinchenko were first seen kissing each other in an interview after Ukraine’s win.
You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended. Oleksandr Zinchenko has developed himself as a crucial member of Manchester City’s squad. Under the supervision of Pep Guardiola, the Ukrainian has turned into a beast.
The ability to operate in many positions on the field, including wing-back and midfield, makes him special. His career is very intriguing, but we are concentrating more on his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Vlada Sedan Childhood and Family
Vlada was born on October 20, 1995, in Ukraine; hence, she is Ukrainian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Vlada Sedan Education
Vlada went to a local high named School-Gymnasium №2 Vinnytsia. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she went to the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.
Vlada Sedan career
Vlada is a professional television host. Her debut performance was on the television Channel, Football 1/2. Due to her field knowledge and hard work, she climbed the corp[orate ladder rapidly. She has worked with major TV channels in Ukraine.
She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities due to her conversational techniques. She has interviewed some famous players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Andriy Shevchenko and Kyle Walker.
Vlada started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The Ukrainian beauty is currently an ambassador for Pune.
Vlada Sedan Net Worth
Vlada has a significant net worth of $1 Million, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Vlada Sedan and Oleksandr Zinchenko relationship
Oleksandr Zinchenko is in a long term relationship with Vlada Sedan. They haven’t revealed when they met each other. It seems they successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye. Still, Vlada being a football journalist and Zinchenko being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before they came face to face.
After a 5-0 win over Serbia, Zinchenko kissed his wife when she was interviewing him. The duo kept their love life low-key after that. But in 2020, the City star proposed to his wife at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. On August 24, 2020, the pair tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.
Vlada Sedan and Oleksandr Zinchenko Children
The duo has one child together. In August 2021, Vlada gave birth to Zinchenko’s daughter, Eva. Their second daughter was born in August 2023.
Vlada Sedan Social media
Vlada is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.
Feyenoord
6 in a row incoming? All about what happened the last time Manchester City faced Feyenoord
All you should know about what happened when the currently-struggling Manchester City and Feyenoord last faced
Manchester City are in dire straits right now. However, to possibly ease their misfortunes, they will be welcoming Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 group stage.
Coming off a 4-0 hammering at the Etihad against Tottenham Hotspur, City will look to put their torrid run back. This is first time in two decades that they have lost 5 games in a row (across all competitions). And no defending English champion has lost 5 games in a row since 1956 (Chelsea).
With a chance for their unwanted record to further worse, Pep Guardiola would, by all means, look to avoid a loss. To make things worse, City face high-flying Liverpool this weekend.
Ahead of their match against Feyenoord, we take a look at how things panned out when the two teams last faced. It was the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.
Manchester City had drubbed Feyenoord 0-4 in the first fixture
Coming off a 0-4 win against Feyenoord in the away fixture, a similar scoreline was expected. However, it was not so. Although, Manchester City ended up winning the match, they need a late winner from Raheem Sterling to seal the deal. The game ended 1-0.
5 players who started that night still are an integral part of the club
Ederson was in goal for Manchester City that night. He is still their main goalkeeper, and was in his first season at the blue side of Manchester. Kyle Walker as well was in his first season at the club, and currently is the captain of the club.
In midfield that night were Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan who are still an integral part of the club, although Gundogan left to Barcelona for a year during 2023/24. Another player in the lineup was Bernardo Silva (another player in his first year at the club), who is still a regular starter. Goes to show how important the Cityzen’s core has been through the years.
Feyenoord
Dirk Kuyt Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
Dirk Kuyt is a former professional football player and current manager who is known for his time with Premier League club Liverpool. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career. He has also won numerous individual trophies for his performances, including the Dutch Golden Boot in 2003 and 2006, the Eredivisie Top Scorer in 2005, and the Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2006.
Dirk Kuyt had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Netherlands national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring forwards in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 6-year stint at the senior level of the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been working as a club manager in recent times.
In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Dutch’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
|Name
|Dirk Kuyt
|Age
|43 -year-old
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Birth Place
|Katwijk, Netherlands
|Date of Birth
|22 July 1980
|Height
|1.84 m
|Star sign
|Cancer
|Profession
|Football manager
|Clubs Managed
|Quick Boys, Feyenoord U19, ADO Den Haag, and Beerschot
|Net worth
|$14 million
|Family Member
|Father – Dirk Kuyt Sr.
Mother – Joke Kuijt
Spouse – Gertrude Kuyt
Children – Noelle Kuyt, Roan Dirk Kuyt and Jorden Kuyt
Dirk Kuyt | Early Life and Family
Dirk Kuyt was born in a small town called Katwijk, Netherlands, on July 22, 1980. Coming from a humble background with Dutch roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the most loved child of the four in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession.
Dirk Kuyt married his long-time girlfriend Gertrude Kuyt in 2003 and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been working towards society together with numerous charitable organizations. The couple have three children, Noelle, Roan Dirk, and Jorden Kuyt and all of them are teenagers, attending school for their proper education. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2020 and since then, Dirk Kuyt has been living separately with his children.
Dirk Kuyt | Club Career
FC Utrecht
After performing consistently for his boyhood club Quick Boys, Kuyt broke into the first team in March 1998 and played the last six games of the club’s season which attracted interest from Eredivisie club Utrecht. Eventually, Utrecht FC signed Dirk Kuyt that summer, at the age of 18, and established him as their regular first-team player. After playing on the wings during the first three seasons, Kuyt was deployed in a more central attacking role under a new manager during the 2002/03 season and the player heaped great results, scoring 20 league goals and also helping the club win the KNVB Cup final against Feyenoord by showing a Man of the Match performance in the final.
Feyenoord
Eventually, Kuyt signed for Feyenoord for a transfer fee of €1 million at the end of the 2002–03 season. After immediately becoming a fan favorite due to his goal-filled seasons, Kuyt performed miraculously well, scoring over 20 goals every season for the club. He even got the club captaincy in 2005 due to his outstanding performances and he also ended the season as Eredivisie’s top scorer with 29 goals that season. His performances attracted interest from top European clubs in the summer of 2006 and the player eventually signed for Premier League club Liverpool on August 18, 2006 for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Liverpool
After making his debut for Liverpool on August 26th, 2006, against West Ham United, Kuyt went on to play in the next 6 seasons for the club, participating in various major competitions and scoring a plethora of goals in all his campaigns. He helped his team win the Carabao Cup in the 2005-06 season and the EFL Cup in 2012.
After decent performances as a striker, Kuyt was converted to a winger and his form was soon regained, helping him enter the starting lineup of the club. Although the player has had his ups and downs during his 6 years with the club, Kuyt was always a fan favorite due to his intensity, determination, and appraisal of the fans after every match.
Fenerbache and Feyenoord (2nd Stint)
He netted his 50th league goal for Liverpool during the 2011–12 season before departing for Fenerbache. Fenerbache made the official announcement of the striker’s signing on June 3, 2012. The player agreed to a 3-year contract, with a transfer fee of €1 million. After completing his 3-year contract with the club and scoring a plethora of goals for them during these three seasons, Kuyt decided to join his former team Feyenoord on a one-year contract in April 2015 for the 2015/16 season. In the next season of 2016/17, Kuyt led his team to the first Eredivisie title since 1999. Three days after scoring the hat trick on the final day of the season to win the league, Kuyt announced his retirement from professional football.
Dirk Kuyt | International Career
On the international level, after his impressive performances in the youth teams, Dirk Kuyt made his Dutch national team debut against Liechtenstein in September 2004. Soon, the player managed to fix his place in the starting lineup of the Dutch senior national team. Participating in various tournaments like the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and other qualifying matches, Kuyt performed wonderfully for the team and even helped them finish 3rd in the FIFA World Cup 2014, defeating Brazil by a margin of 3-0.
Kuyt’s performances also earned him the Netherlands’s Player of the Year in the year of 2006 and the fans loved him for his dedication on the field towards his team and country. Unfortunately, Dirk Kuyt surprisingly announced his retirement from international football on October 3, 2014, and even mentioned that the national team manager doesn’t need the player for the senior national team.
Dirk Kuyt | Managerial Career
After a successful assistant manager job at Quick Boys and a U19 manager job at Feyenoord, ADO Den Haag appointed Dirk Kuyt as their head coach on a 1-year contract on June 2, 2022. But Kuyt was fired by the club on November 24, 2022, after disappointing results in the league, with the team in 17th place after 16 matches.
After almost a one-year gap, Kuyt was appointed the manager of Belgian second division club Beerschot and has signed a contract until the end of the 2023–24 season. The club has performed well in recent times under Kuyt and a contract extension with the club seems very lively for the Dutch manager.
Dirk Kuyt | Records and Statistics
Dirk Kuyt’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Liverpool
|285
|71
|43
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|196
|119
|57
|FC Utrecht
|176
|58
|24
|Fenerbahce
|130
|37
|28
|Quick Boys
|3
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|104
|24
|20
Dirk Kuyt | Net Worth
Reportedly, Dirk Kuyt’s estimated net worth is around $14 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football manager. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs, especially Liverpool, during his player and managerial career.
Dirk Kuyt | Philanthropic Activities
Kuyt and his wife Gertrude are extensively committed to philanthropy outside of their football careers. Notably, he and his wife established the Dirk Kuyt Foundation to support underprivileged children in his home country and developing nations. This initiative highlights their commitment to social responsibility and creating a positive impact on young lives.
FAQs
|Q. How old is Dirk Kuyt?
|Ans. Dirk Kuyt is currently 43 years old.
|Q. When did he start his senior playing career?
|Ans. Dirk Kuyt began his senior playing career in 1998.
|Q. What is the birthplace of Dirk Kuyt?
|Ans. Dirk Kuyt was born in Katwijk, Netherlands.
|Q. How many trophies has Dirk Kuyt won?
|Ans. Dirk Kuyt has won 11 major trophies.
|Q. When did Dirk Kuyt stop playing?
|Ans. Dirk Kuyt announced his retirement from professional football on May 17th, 2017.
Ajax
Anwar El Ghazi 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Anwar El Ghazi 2023 is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a winger for the French club Mainz 05 and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Anwar El Ghazi, born on May 3, 1995, is a Dutch professional footballer renowned for his versatility as a winger or forward. With a dynamic career spanning clubs like Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV, and Mainz 05, El Ghazi’s journey reflects resilience and adaptability.
From his early days in BVV Barendrecht’s youth ranks to representing the Netherlands internationally, El Ghazi has left an indelible mark, combining skill and goal-scoring prowess on the football stage.
Anwar El Ghazi Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Barendrecht, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Mohammed El Ghazi
|Mother’s Name
|Jamila El Ghazi
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£13.8 Million
|Age
|28
|Birthday
|3 May 1995
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Position
|Winger, Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz 05
|Achievements
|1X DUTCH CUP WINNER
1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER
1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION
|Wife
|Melanie Gallardo Robles
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Anwar El Ghazi’s Net Worth and Salary
The 28-year-old Dutch talent Anwar El Ghazi is paid £28,000 per week (£1,456,000 per year) to play as a dynamic AM RL for Mainz. El Ghazi, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, has an impressive net worth of £13,806,000, which highlights his significant contribution to the team. With a market value of an impressive €3.00 million, he is a valuable asset in the fast-paced world of football, both in terms of his present impact and his future potential.
Anwar El Ghazi Club Career
Anwar El Ghazi’s club career serves as evidence of his progression through some of the best football teams in Europe. He started in the BVV Barendrecht youth ranks and refined his skills in the Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam academies before enrolling in the Ajax Youth Academy in 2013.
El Ghazi’s stellar 2014 preseason campaign launched him into Ajax’s first team and signalled the start of an important chapter in his career. He demonstrated his scoring prowess while playing for Ajax, most notably by scoring in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona. He moved to Lille in the French Ligue 1 in 2017, where he made an even bigger impact by scoring important goals and dishing out vital assists. He won over fans with his devotion and heartfelt tributes, like revealing a shirt in memory of his former teammate Abdelhak Nouri.
El Ghazi’s next journey took him to Aston Villa, where he signed a permanent contract after initially joining on loan in 2018. His most memorable performance occurred in the 2019 EFL Championship Play-off final when he assisted Villa in their promotion to the Premier League with a vital goal. El Ghazi made major contributions and kept up his impressive play in the top flight, winning Villa’s Goal of the Season in 2020–21.
His loan stint at Bundesliga club Mainz 05 was preceded by loan spells at Everton and PSV Eindhoven, where his contract was terminated because of a social media post. El Ghazi’s club career is a testament to both his skill as a football player and his ability to bounce back from setbacks and changes in the fast-paced world of professional football.
Anwar El Ghazi International Career
Anwar El Ghazi, with dual citizenship, initially chose the Netherlands over Morocco based on advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his debut for the Netherlands under-18 side in 2012. Despite representing the Oranje in Euro 2016 qualifiers, El Ghazi’s international career saw a revival in 2021 when he was called up for the provisional squad for UEFA Euro 2020.
Anwar El Ghazi Family
Anwar El Ghazi, the son of Mohammed and Jamila El Ghazi, was born in Barendrecht, Netherlands, on May 3, 1995. He withholds information about his siblings. Even though his family’s background is well known, El Ghazi’s decision to protect their privacy has allowed him to balance his professional and personal lives.
Anwar El Ghazi’s wife – Melanie Gallardo Robles
Anwar El Ghazi creates a happy narrative on social media about his personal life, which he shares with his girlfriend Melanie Gallardo Robles. The pair foster a healthy balance between work and play, revealing a personal but colourful aspect of the football player’s off-field persona.
Anwar El Ghazi Sponsors and Endorsements
Even though Anwar El Ghazi’s sponsors and endorsements are still unknown, the prospect of undisclosed partnerships gives his off-field activities a fascinating new dimension. The potential endorsements that Anwar El Ghazi may have are unknown, which gives the young athlete the freedom to manage his career discreetly and keep his professional affiliations vague.
Anwar El Ghazi Cars and Tattoos
The Dutch football player Anwar El Ghazi chooses a simple off-field look by forgoing tattoos. El Ghazi’s focus on the pitch rather than material belongings adds to the understated charm of his public persona, demonstrating a commitment to his craft and a minimalist approach, even though details about his car are still unknown.
FAQs about Anwar El Ghazi
|What is the net worth of Anwar El Ghazi?
|The net worth of Anwar El Ghazi is £13.8 million.
|How many clubs have Anwar El Ghazi played for?
|Anwar El Ghazi has played with six clubs at the senior level – Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz 05
|How old is Anwar El Ghazi?
|He is 28 years old.
|Nationality of Anwar El Ghazi?
|He is Dutch.
|Has Anwar El Ghazi ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
