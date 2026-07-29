Wolves
Wales Duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones Join Wolves Following Promotion to Women’s Super League 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signings of Wales duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones, strengthening their squad following their historic Women’s Super League 2 promotion.
Francis joins the Old Gold after her productive Plymouth Argyle tenure where she scored 10 goals across 33 appearances during their second-place FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division finish, establishing herself as promising young attacking talent before Wolves’ third-tier play-off final triumph.
Jones arrives from Sunderland after competing within Women’s Super League 2, bringing established second tier experience combined with proven consistency across multiple elite club environments including Bristol City, Leicester and Coventry United. Both Wales internationals bring genuine development trajectory positioning them as valuable acquisitions for Wolves’ inaugural top two football campaign.
Young Striker Brings Proven Goalscoring Pedigree
Francis, 20, establishes herself as genuine prospect through her Plymouth goalscoring success, demonstrating offensive capability deserving sustained investment within elite structures. Her progression through Pontypridd before Manchester United indicates pathway development through quality academy environments, suggesting readiness for championship-level competition despite her youthful profile.
The young striker’s Wales international eligibility combined with proven goalscoring record suggests genuine potential for future international recognition, validating Wolves’ investment in her long-term development.
Experienced Midfielder Adds Established Quality
Jones provides Wolves with established Women’s Super League 2 experience combined with proven adaptability across multiple clubs, suggesting reliable performer capable of immediate competitive contribution. Her switch from England to Wales combined with consistent competitive involvement demonstrates genuine commitment toward sustained elite-level football regardless of squad circumstance.
This double signing feels strategically sound for Wolves’ second tier establishment. Rather than pursuing exclusively developmental recruitment, they balance emerging talent with established performers providing immediate quality alongside leadership value. Francis and Jones’ combination of youth potential and proven experience should provide optimal foundation supporting Wolves’ ambitious championship campaign objectives.
Also read: Barcelona Trigger Martina Fernandez Buy-Back Clause as Defender Returns to Champions After Everton Stint
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers Secure Emily Orman From London City Lionesses on Season Long Loan as Goalkeeper Arrives
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Emily Orman from London City Lionesses for the 2026-27 campaign, securing experienced goalkeeper depth for their Women’s Super League 2 debut season.
The 23-year-old stopper arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated through London City’s remarkable promotion trajectory, making 18 league appearances during their championship-winning inaugural campaign before continuing to compete for starting opportunities.
Orman brings genuine championship-level credentials combined with proven mentality developed through competing within elite squad environments. Her journey from Chelsea to London City’s extraordinary success story demonstrates adaptability alongside competitive resilience, establishing foundation for her anticipated contribution toward Wolves’ ambitious WSL2 campaign.
Loan Arrangement Provides Calculated Risk Management Strategy
The loan deal structure enables Wolves to access proven goalkeeping quality without permanent financial commitment, representing pragmatic approach for newly promoted clubs navigating second tier challenges. Orman’s availability provides established competition within goalkeeper ranks while maintaining squad flexibility regarding potential alternative options.
This arrangement feels particularly clever for Wolves. Rather than committing permanently to multiple goalkeepers, they balance established quality through temporary arrangement enabling evaluation across their debut second tier season. That flexibility proves valuable during developmental campaigns requiring strategic resource management.
English Youth International Brings Mentality Development
Orman’s England youth international recognition combined with London City experience suggests genuine qualities transcending pure statistical achievement. Head of Women & Girls Russ Fraser specifically highlighted her elite mentality alongside technical capability, suggesting coaching staff identify cultural value extending beyond straightforward goalkeeping performance.
Her youth provides genuine progression potential while her championship experience prevents developmental immaturity concerns. That combination feels ideally calibrated for establishing Wolves’ goalkeeping standards during their second tier establishment phase, suggesting calculated recruitment thinking rather than speculative investment.
Also read: Aston Villa Sign Norway Defender Mathilde Harviken From Juventus After Two Year Monitoring Period
Wolves
Childhood Wolves Fan Melissa Lawley Signs Two-Year Deal as WSL 2 Outfit Make Statement Recruitment
Wolves Women have signed former England international Melissa Lawley on a two-year contract, with the 32-year-old joining from Everton ahead of the club’s historic first professional season in WSL 2.
The Kidderminster-born winger arrives at Compton Park from July 1 following her release from Everton at the end of last season.
Lawley is precisely the kind of signing that separates ambitious projects from average ones. A homegrown fan with over 300 senior appearances, an England cap, and WSL-winning pedigree, this is exactly the profile Wolves needed to signal that they are serious about life as a professional club. Manager Dan McNamara deserves credit for identifying and securing her.
A Career Built at the Top
Lawley began her journey in Arsenal’s academy, making her senior debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in October 2011 before earning her first WSL appearance with Bristol Academy in 2012. A three-year spell at Birmingham City produced 78 appearances and 10 goals, earning her a move to Manchester City where she received her first England call-up.
She made 12 international appearances, scoring on her full debut against Kazakhstan in 2019, before joining Liverpool the same year. She spent five seasons at Anfield, surpassing 100 appearances and helping the Reds win the 2021-22 Championship title to secure their WSL return. A subsequent two-year spell at Everton followed, including a loan to Burnley in the first half of last season, where she scored four goals in eight appearances before being recalled in January.
The Wolves Factor
What makes this signing particularly compelling is the emotional dimension. Lawley grew up supporting Wolves and McNamara admitted he was unaware of that connection when initial conversations began, only for it to immediately strengthen his conviction to complete the deal once discovered.
Jasmine Matthews became Wolves Women’s first professional signing two days prior, meaning Lawley arrives as the club’s second confirmed addition. With McNamara and Head of Women and Girls Russ Fraser actively targeting players with WSL and WSL 2 experience, expect further statement signings before their professional era gets underway.
Also read: Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
Burnley FC
Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
Wolverhampton Wanderers Women have completed the signing of defender Jasmine Matthews from Burnley, marking their first summer addition ahead of their debut season in the Women’s Super League 2. The Cornwall-born defender joins on a two year deal from 1 July, bolstering Dan McNamara’s defensive options as the club prepares for professional football.
Matthews brings over 150 Women’s Super League appearances and a wealth of experience across the top tier. The defender previously played for Bristol City and Liverpool, where she enjoyed two spells and helped the Reds secure promotion from the Championship in 2022. She has also featured in UEFA Women’s Champions League competition with both clubs, demonstrating her ability to perform at elite level.
McNamara Identifies Proven Quality
McNamara praised Matthews’ attributes, highlighting her reputation for consistency, leadership and defensive reliability. The Wolves manager revealed that Matthews was identified as a target following their opening fixture against Burnley last season, with her quality evident from that first professional encounter.
The signing sends a clear message about Wolves’ ambitions during their inaugural professional campaign. Rather than focusing solely on young talent, the club are targeting experienced players capable of elevating standards and establishing winning mentality within the squad.
England Youth International Provides Leadership
Matthews represented England at under-17, under-19 and under-23 levels during her youth career, demonstrating her progression through the elite development pathway. Her appointment should provide crucial leadership and defensive solidity as Wolves navigate their first season in the second tier.
McNamara expressed confidence that Matthews will become a fan favourite while raising collective standards across the defensive unit.
Also read: England Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Turns Down Manchester City Contract as Playing Time Dries Up
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