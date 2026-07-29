Wales Duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones Join Wolves Following Promotion to Women’s Super League 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signings of Wales duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones, strengthening their squad following their historic Women’s Super League 2 promotion.

Wales duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones have joined newly-promoted Women's Super League 2 side Wolves ✅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Francis joins from Plymouth after being beaten by Wolves in the third-tier play-off final, while Jones, who is waiting for her maiden Wales cap after switching allegiances… pic.twitter.com/HAgA7i4owr — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 29, 2026

Francis joins the Old Gold after her productive Plymouth Argyle tenure where she scored 10 goals across 33 appearances during their second-place FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division finish, establishing herself as promising young attacking talent before Wolves’ third-tier play-off final triumph.

Signings 9️⃣ and 🔟 through the door 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cb8SJtmZLE — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 29, 2026

Jones arrives from Sunderland after competing within Women’s Super League 2, bringing established second tier experience combined with proven consistency across multiple elite club environments including Bristol City, Leicester and Coventry United. Both Wales internationals bring genuine development trajectory positioning them as valuable acquisitions for Wolves’ inaugural top two football campaign.

Croeso, @LivFrancis20! ✍️



The Welsh international forward is signing number 🔟 of the summer 💛



🔗 https://t.co/1RVojYg0j5 pic.twitter.com/SCNLQhrEPu — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 29, 2026

Young Striker Brings Proven Goalscoring Pedigree

Francis, 20, establishes herself as genuine prospect through her Plymouth goalscoring success, demonstrating offensive capability deserving sustained investment within elite structures. Her progression through Pontypridd before Manchester United indicates pathway development through quality academy environments, suggesting readiness for championship-level competition despite her youthful profile.

Welcome to Wolves, Ellen Jones! ✍️



The winger joins us following her departure from Sunderland over the summer 🐺



🔗 https://t.co/gbafUmLuLK pic.twitter.com/lBhFZJmYeS — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) July 29, 2026

The young striker’s Wales international eligibility combined with proven goalscoring record suggests genuine potential for future international recognition, validating Wolves’ investment in her long-term development.

Experienced Midfielder Adds Established Quality

Jones provides Wolves with established Women’s Super League 2 experience combined with proven adaptability across multiple clubs, suggesting reliable performer capable of immediate competitive contribution. Her switch from England to Wales combined with consistent competitive involvement demonstrates genuine commitment toward sustained elite-level football regardless of squad circumstance.

Buzzing to have signed for @WolvesWomen 🐺🧡 Super excited for the season ahead! pic.twitter.com/xQfKJviHlL — Ellen Jones (@ellennjonesss) July 29, 2026

This double signing feels strategically sound for Wolves’ second tier establishment. Rather than pursuing exclusively developmental recruitment, they balance emerging talent with established performers providing immediate quality alongside leadership value. Francis and Jones’ combination of youth potential and proven experience should provide optimal foundation supporting Wolves’ ambitious championship campaign objectives.

Also read: Barcelona Trigger Martina Fernandez Buy-Back Clause as Defender Returns to Champions After Everton Stint