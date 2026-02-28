Tottenham Women Shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards After Excellent February Performances

Olivia Holdt and Martin Ho have been shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards after excellent February performances for Tottenham Women. The forward and manager have both been rewarded for their contributions during a strong month for Spurs, who picked up impressive results across multiple competitions.

February 28, 2026

February was a good month for Tottenham Hotspur Women. There was the statement win over Aston Villa as well as a decent victory at West Ham, Monday’s thrilling FA Cup win over London City on penalties and a solid performance against Chelsea despite losing 2-0. Several Spurs players and staff have received recognition for their work during this period.

Holdt Continued to Thrill in Attack

Olivia Holdt is up for the WSL’s February player of the month award. She continued to thrill in attack with goals against Aston Villa and West Ham, plus an assist against Villa. Her rise has been the brightest of many bright points this season, and she is more than deserving of this nomination.

Vinberg, Holdt and Tandberg have all been nominated for the @BarclaysWSL Goal of the Month award



February 27, 2026

The 22 year old has been absolutely sensational for Tottenham this campaign and is finally getting the recognition her performances warrant. Holdt has formed a devastating partnership with several attacking teammates and has become one of the most dangerous forwards in the division.

Ho Showed Real Tactical Adaptation

Martin Ho has been shortlisted for WSL Manager of the Month. What really stood out this month was Ho’s resilience and tactical flexibility. He did not win every game but showed real tactical adaptation and growth plus the ability to motivate the team both after tough losses and thrilling victories.

Martin is up for @BarclaysWSL Manager of the Month



February 27, 2026

Ho’s reign at Tottenham is still in its early days, but it is hard not to like what he has delivered so far. Spurs also scored several gorgeous goals in February, with three strikes nominated for goal of the month, including efforts from Matilda Vinberg, Olivia Holdt, and Cathinka Tandberg.

