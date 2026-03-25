Olivia Holdt Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur as Danish Winger Commits Future to Spurs After Impressive Debut Season

Olivia Holdt has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The 24 year old Danish international midfielder has committed her future to the club following an impressive debut season in North London, which is absolutely brilliant news for Martin Ho.

Olivia Holdt has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur. 📝 pic.twitter.com/GpgbB3JNCN — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) March 25, 2026

Holdt joined Spurs from Swedish club FC Rosengård in the January 2025 transfer window. The winger has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. This demonstrates her immediate impact at the higher end of the Women’s Super League table.

"I feel very content every day and I'm just excited for the future."



Olivia Holdt on signing a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/e4MfGzdvXK — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 25, 2026

Very Happy to Be Staying

Holdt spoke about her contract extension, expressing delight at remaining with the club. “I’m very, very happy to be staying at the club. I feel very content every day, and I’m just excited for the future,” the Danish international said.

Spurs' Olivia Holdt has signed a new long-term contract with the club! ✍️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3BXkBWpfzv — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 25, 2026

She continued: “I feel like I’m in a really good place in my career. I’m in a good environment where I can develop every day in training with amazing staff and teammates that help to push me,” which is frankly the kind of positive atmosphere every player needs to thrive.

Helped Spurs Challenge Higher Up Table

Holdt has been instrumental in Tottenham’s strong campaign under new boss Martin Ho. The club have challenged at the higher end of the WSL table this season, with the Danish winger providing goals and creativity from wide areas.

Spurs moved quickly to secure her services for the longer term, recognizing there is much more to come from the 24 year old. Her performances have made her one of the standout signings from the January 2025 window.

North London Derby Next Up

Tottenham are next in action on Saturday evening when they contest a North London derby with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Holdt will be hoping to continue her excellent goalscoring form against the Gunners in what promises to be a massive fixture for both sides.

Spurs' Olivia Holdt commits long-term future with new deal https://t.co/aWqwRNNg4y — DCsports | Football Coverage (@the_dcsports) March 25, 2026

The timing of the contract announcement sends a positive message ahead of the crucial derby clash. Spurs sit fifth in the table and need points to maintain their push for European qualification. Holdt’s 12 goals this season make her one of Tottenham’s most dangerous attacking threats. This gives Arsenal plenty to worry about on Saturday evening.

Also read: Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch



