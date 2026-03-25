Tottenham
Olivia Holdt Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur as Danish Winger Commits Future to Spurs After Impressive Debut Season
Olivia Holdt has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The 24 year old Danish international midfielder has committed her future to the club following an impressive debut season in North London, which is absolutely brilliant news for Martin Ho.
Holdt joined Spurs from Swedish club FC Rosengård in the January 2025 transfer window. The winger has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. This demonstrates her immediate impact at the higher end of the Women’s Super League table.
Very Happy to Be Staying
Holdt spoke about her contract extension, expressing delight at remaining with the club. “I’m very, very happy to be staying at the club. I feel very content every day, and I’m just excited for the future,” the Danish international said.
She continued: “I feel like I’m in a really good place in my career. I’m in a good environment where I can develop every day in training with amazing staff and teammates that help to push me,” which is frankly the kind of positive atmosphere every player needs to thrive.
Helped Spurs Challenge Higher Up Table
Holdt has been instrumental in Tottenham’s strong campaign under new boss Martin Ho. The club have challenged at the higher end of the WSL table this season, with the Danish winger providing goals and creativity from wide areas.
Spurs moved quickly to secure her services for the longer term, recognizing there is much more to come from the 24 year old. Her performances have made her one of the standout signings from the January 2025 window.
North London Derby Next Up
Tottenham are next in action on Saturday evening when they contest a North London derby with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Holdt will be hoping to continue her excellent goalscoring form against the Gunners in what promises to be a massive fixture for both sides.
The timing of the contract announcement sends a positive message ahead of the crucial derby clash. Spurs sit fifth in the table and need points to maintain their push for European qualification. Holdt’s 12 goals this season make her one of Tottenham’s most dangerous attacking threats. This gives Arsenal plenty to worry about on Saturday evening.
Also read: Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch
Everton Dragon
Bartrip Gets Honest on Being Back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Everton Clash as Spurs Defender Excited to Play in Front of Home Fans
Molly Bartrip is keen to build on the momentum gained from a positive run of displays in February for Tottenham‘s return to Women’s Super League action after the current international break. With three wins out of four across all competitions, 11 goals scored in those fixtures, and progressing to the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup, February certainly brought the very best out of Martin Ho’s side.
That was recognised throughout the whole of England’s top flight as the Spurs Head Coach was named the WSL’s Manager of the Month as predicted by football betting sites. While the international break has seen a number of players jet off to represent their nations, the hard work has continued at Hotspur Way as they prepare for their next league fixture.
Love Playing at the Stadium
Tottenham host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55. A vastly experienced player who has worn the Lilywhite shirt over 100 times, Bartrip spoke about her excitement to be back in N17 next weekend and the importance of their last two results.
“I love playing at the Stadium. It’s amazing to play there, and hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible. It always helps us when we’re playing there to hear the crowd cheering us on, so hopefully we can put in a positive performance,” Bartrip said.
Last Two Games Were Big Results
The Spurs defender added, “The last two games were big results for us. Obviously a lot of goals in the Villa game, disappointing to concede as many as we did, but going into the FA Cup tie, we knew it would be tough. We got through extra time and penalties, so credit to all the girls who stood up to take the penalty.”
Bartrip has been one of a very small group to stay behind in North London over the international break. “We’ve been working really hard. Sometimes, the good thing during the international break is that you get a lot of one on one coaching.”
Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
Aston Villa
‘This’ Manager Named February’s WSL Manager of the Month as He Wins Award for First Time in Career
Martin Ho has been named the Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for February. The Tottenham boss collected six important points last month in the WSL, where Spurs scored nine goals across three games to earn him the monthly award for the first time in his career.
Ho becomes just Tottenham’s second Head Coach to pick up the award in England’s top flight. Joining Spurs in the summer from SK Brann, the Norwegian has enjoyed a tremendous first campaign in North London to date, with his side showing plenty of quality in the forward areas and resilience to bounce back from setbacks.
Responded in Fantastic Fashion
Tottenham began the month with a London derby trip to West Ham United, where they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Despite suffering defeat at home to Chelsea, they responded in fantastic fashion at Villa Park.
A sensational performance in the Midlands saw Spurs hit seven goals against Aston Villa as they ran out 7-3 winners in the second highest goalscoring match in WSL history. This continues to solidify their spot in the top five of the current standings.
Credit to All Staff and Players
Speaking about winning the award, Ho said, “I’m thankful for everyone that voted, but credit to all the staff and players because they are the ones that enable you to be in this position. It’s not just an accolade for me, it’s for all the staff and players around me. They deserve a lot of credit, it’s a collective effort.”
Ho added, “We’ve definitely taken steps in the right direction. It’s seven months into what we’re building here, but it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from everyone. I’m just glad we are working towards the ambitions and goals we have set.”
Tottenham return to WSL action on Sunday, March 15, after the international break as they take on Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Also read: New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date
Tottenham
Tottenham Women Shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards After Excellent February Performances
Olivia Holdt and Martin Ho have been shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards after excellent February performances for Tottenham Women. The forward and manager have both been rewarded for their contributions during a strong month for Spurs, who picked up impressive results across multiple competitions.
February was a good month for Tottenham Hotspur Women. There was the statement win over Aston Villa as well as a decent victory at West Ham, Monday’s thrilling FA Cup win over London City on penalties and a solid performance against Chelsea despite losing 2-0. Several Spurs players and staff have received recognition for their work during this period.
Holdt Continued to Thrill in Attack
Olivia Holdt is up for the WSL’s February player of the month award. She continued to thrill in attack with goals against Aston Villa and West Ham, plus an assist against Villa. Her rise has been the brightest of many bright points this season, and she is more than deserving of this nomination.
The 22 year old has been absolutely sensational for Tottenham this campaign and is finally getting the recognition her performances warrant. Holdt has formed a devastating partnership with several attacking teammates and has become one of the most dangerous forwards in the division.
Ho Showed Real Tactical Adaptation
Martin Ho has been shortlisted for WSL Manager of the Month. What really stood out this month was Ho’s resilience and tactical flexibility. He did not win every game but showed real tactical adaptation and growth plus the ability to motivate the team both after tough losses and thrilling victories.
Ho’s reign at Tottenham is still in its early days, but it is hard not to like what he has delivered so far. Spurs also scored several gorgeous goals in February, with three strikes nominated for goal of the month, including efforts from Matilda Vinberg, Olivia Holdt, and Cathinka Tandberg.
Also read: London City Lionesses Defender Receives First England Call Up While Watching Love Island on Flight as Full Back Earns International Recognition
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