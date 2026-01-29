Olivia Smith Admits What She Needs to do After League Cup Red Card as Arsenal WFC Star Opens Up on Harsh Learning Lesson Against Manchester United

Arsenal star Olivia Smith has opened up on needing to keep her cool after her recent red card against Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup semi-final. The Canadian international was shown two yellow cards during Arsenal’s defeat to United, forcing the 21-year-old to miss the Gunners’ crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the WSL.

Smith was sent off for a rash challenge on Manchester United midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme. It boiled down to frustration after receiving a number of tackles during the same game. In an interview with the Telegraph, Smith admitted she needs to learn from the experience.

Harsh Learning Lesson for Young Star

“I need to learn to keep my head a bit better and I think that shows my age a little bit. I think it’s a harsh learning lesson for me to be sent off but again, being a footballer and the way that I play, I need to really suck it up and just play my game and not let that disrupt me. I do wear my heart on my sleeve, but I need to learn to keep my cool and just keep going at them and do what I do best.”

This is exactly the right attitude from Smith, who clearly recognizes her mistake and is determined to learn from it. The red card was costly, as Arsenal lost the semi final, but missing the Chelsea game hurt even more, given how important that match was.

Olivia Smith

Arsenal v ASFAR

JANUARY 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/MDGY2rTlaI — HQ pics (@WomensSportsPic) January 28, 2026

Taekwondo Background Shapes Mentality

Smith revealed she took up taekwondo until age 11, and the martial art gave her transferable skills for football. “With taekwondo, I did a lot of fighting as well. So obviously, I’m going to get kicked, stuff hurts, but I have to get back up and keep going. I want to win, and that’s just my mentality.”

However, Smith bounced back strongly with a goal in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over AS FAR in the Women’s Champions Cup. The Gunners face Corinthians in the final at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

