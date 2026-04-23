Arsenal Dragon
Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Ona Batlle is set for a return to England with the former Manchester United Women star close to sealing a move to Arsenal.
The BBC report that the 26 year old Spain defender is close to agreeing a transfer to the Gunners as a free agent in the summer which represents a significant coup.
Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020 and played 77 times for the Red Devils scoring three goals. The full back joined FC Barcelona in 2023 and has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España during her three seasons in Catalonia.
Priority Target for Gunners
The BBC states that the Spaniard has been a priority target for Arsenal with Republic of Ireland full back Katie McCabe set to exit. The Gunners have been in talks with the defender since January trying to arrange a pre contract agreement which demonstrates their commitment to securing her signature.
Batlle also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.
The BBC assert that Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment targeting top players early which is absolutely brilliant strategy.
Former United Coach Joins Tottenham
Another former Manchester United Women staff member Ian Willcock is also on the move. Journalist Conner Roberts reports that Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.
Willcock worked as part of United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham. The appointment represents a shrewd move from Spurs who continue building their coaching infrastructure which is frankly essential for long term success in the Women’s Super League.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to Leave Club When Contract Expires at End of Season After Seven Years in North London
Arsenal Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of this season. The 30 year old Austrian joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in May 2019 and has made 143 appearances over seven years in north London.
Zinsberger made her Arsenal debut against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2019/20 Barclays Women’s Super League season and has since established herself as a key figure between the posts. The Austrian international has kept 51 clean sheets during her time at the club.
Won Multiple Trophies During Arsenal Spell
During her seven years at Arsenal, Zinsberger helped the Gunners win the League Cup in both 2023 and 2024, before adding the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in 2025 as Arsenal claimed European glory. The goalkeeper also won the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Glove award in the 2021/22 season after recording 13 clean sheets in 22 games, demonstrating her quality at the highest level.
Zinsberger has been an important member of Renee Slegers’ squad this season, though competition for the number one spot has intensified with Daphne van Domselaar establishing herself as first choice in recent months.
Club Thank Zinsberger for Seven Year Contribution
Arsenal released a statement confirming the departure alongside a video message from the goalkeeper herself. “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Manu for her contribution to the club and we wish her and her family all the best for the future,” the club stated.
The Austrian’s departure will leave Arsenal searching for experienced backup to van Domselaar ahead of next season. Zinsberger’s professionalism and performances over seven years have made her a respected figure at the club.
Also read: Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.
Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.
Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal
Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.
Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.
Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision
After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”
The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.
Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Beats Fellow England and Arsenal Star to Women’s Super League Player of the Month Award as Lionesses Striker Named March Winner Alongside Boss Renee Slegers
Alessia Russo has been named the Women’s Super League Player of the Month for March after a rampant run that saw the striker bag four goals and one assist in just three outings for Arsenal.
Russo had plenty of competition for the award, including from England and Gunners teammate Lotte Wubben Moy as well as Golden Boot frontrunner Khadija Shaw.
Arsenal scooped up two of the league’s three monthly accolades with Renee Slegers also winning Manager of the Month. March was an excellent month for Russo in several competitions with the striker on target for England and in the Champions League as the Gunners knocked out Chelsea.
Hat Trick in North London Derby
In the WSL Russo started March with an assist as Arsenal beat London City Lionesses 2-0. She followed it up with a strike in victory over West Ham before scoring a hat trick in the north London derby win over Tottenham which is absolutely brilliant.
Shaw was nominated after also netting a hat trick against Spurs for table topping Manchester City. Aston Villa winger Kirsty Hanson scored three goals in her three games to put her hat in the ring alongside several other strong candidates.
First Time Slegers Won Prize
Slegers was given the Manager of the Month accolade for the first time this season after guiding Arsenal to three wins out of three in March. Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor, Manchester City’s Andree Jeglertz and Liverpool manager Gareth Taylor were also up for the award.
The wins have kept Arsenal in contention with them now 11 points off the pacesetters but with two games in hand. Finishing second would ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League league phase which is frankly the realistic target now given City’s dominance at the top of the table this campaign.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
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