Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer

Ona Batlle is set for a return to England with the former Manchester United Women star close to sealing a move to Arsenal.

The BBC report that the 26 year old Spain defender is close to agreeing a transfer to the Gunners as a free agent in the summer which represents a significant coup.

Spain and Barcelona defender Ona Batlle is close to agreeing a move to Arsenal as a free agent this summer ⚽ pic.twitter.com/y5gVkyYy99 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 22, 2026

Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020 and played 77 times for the Red Devils scoring three goals. The full back joined FC Barcelona in 2023 and has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España during her three seasons in Catalonia.

Priority Target for Gunners

The BBC states that the Spaniard has been a priority target for Arsenal with Republic of Ireland full back Katie McCabe set to exit. The Gunners have been in talks with the defender since January trying to arrange a pre contract agreement which demonstrates their commitment to securing her signature.

🚨 According to @ESPNDeportes, Ona Batlle is on the verge of leaving FC Barcelona to join Arsenal on a free transfer. Despite Barça’s efforts to renew her contract, the player is set to move to England. pic.twitter.com/bdhJIzs51v — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) April 21, 2026

Batlle also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.

The BBC assert that Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment targeting top players early which is absolutely brilliant strategy.

🚨 BREAKING | Ona Batlle is set to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season and join Arsenal on a free transfer. ⏳



Despite Barcelona's attempts to renew with the fullback, she's expected to move to London. ✅



[@Rodra10_97 via @espn] pic.twitter.com/avlGYTpVTT — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 21, 2026

Former United Coach Joins Tottenham

Another former Manchester United Women staff member Ian Willcock is also on the move. Journalist Conner Roberts reports that Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.

Willcock worked as part of United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham. The appointment represents a shrewd move from Spurs who continue building their coaching infrastructure which is frankly essential for long term success in the Women’s Super League.

🚨 Ona Batlle est proche de rejoindre Arsenal. Avec le contrat de l’internationale espagnole 🇪🇸 qui expire cet été, elle devrait rejoindre les Gunners librement. ✍️ 👋



🗞️ ESPN#FootballAutopsie pic.twitter.com/VTnLqMnj2a — Football Autopsie (@FootAutopsie) April 22, 2026

Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final