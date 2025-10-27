Arsenal
Only One Team Sits Above Arsenal in This Impressive Premier League Wins Record
Arsenal reached a historic milestone on Sunday when their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace marked their 700th Premier League win. Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley against his former club secured more than just three points—it cemented Arsenal’s place in the record books as only the second team in Premier League history to achieve this feat.
Read More: (Video) Jurrien Timber’s First-Half Magic Shows Why Arsenal Paid £34 Million For The ‘Pastor’
Manchester United Hold the Crown
The Red Devils remain the only team ahead of Arsenal in all-time Premier League victories, with 760 wins accumulated across their 13 league titles since 1992. Manchester United extended their lead this weekend with a 4-2 victory over Brighton, maintaining their 60-win advantage at the summit.
Arsenal’s 700 victories have come from 1,082 Premier League matches dating back to the competition’s inception in 1992. Their win percentage of 64.7% demonstrates remarkable consistency across three decades, surviving managerial changes, squad overhauls, and shifting tactical philosophies while maintaining elite standards.
Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Elite Company in English Football
Only these two clubs have reached 700 Premier League wins, highlighting the gulf between football’s traditional powerhouses and the rest of England’s top flight. Liverpool sit third with 682 victories, followed by Chelsea with 671. The gap between second-placed Arsenal and third-placed Liverpool (18 wins) demonstrates just how difficult reaching this milestone has proven.
Arsenal’s achievement becomes even more impressive when considering their trophy drought between 2005 and 2014, a period where they won nothing yet continued accumulating victories that contributed to this historic total. Their current form suggests the gap to Manchester United could narrow—Mikel Arteta’s side sit four points clear at the Premier League summit after nine matches, having conceded just three goals this season.
The timing of Arsenal’s 700th win carries symbolic weight. With their best defensive record in years, a four-point lead at the top, and genuine title credentials, this milestone arrives as Arsenal mount their strongest championship challenge in two decades. If they maintain this momentum and secure their first league title since 2003-04, the 700th victory against Crystal Palace might be remembered as the moment everything clicked into place for Arteta’s project.
Read More: Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Arsenal
William Saliba – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
William Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League team Arsenal and also for the France National team and in this blog we will see more about William Saliba’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
William Alain André Gabriel Saliba, popularly called William Saliba, joined the English side Arsenal in 2019 and was out for loans to several clubs before getting regular play time under coach Mikel Arteta. Saliba returned to the club in June 2022 and was included in the preseason matches with the Gunners. He is one of the best players of France and was part of the team that ended up as the runners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
In the 2022/23 season, Saliba has proved to be an absolute rock at the back and has been a starter before getting injured in the earlier part of the season. We’ll get to know more about the French defender in the following paragraphs.
William Saliba Net Worth and Salary
Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $27 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 9 million euros annually. Saliba is easily one of the highest paid football players of Arsenal.
He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 55 million euros in May 2025.
William Saliba Club Career
Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.
Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.
He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the French teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.
Saliba debuted for Arsenal in August 2022, impressing with a faultless performance. He scored his first goal and won Goal of the Month in August. In 2025, William Saliba’s contract was extended till 2030.
William Saliba International career
On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.
William Saliba Early Life
Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the French footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.
William Saliba Girlfriend
Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
William Saliba Endorsements and Sponsorship
William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.
William Saliba Cars and Tattoos
William Saliba, the professional football player for Arsenal and the French national team, has an impressive car collection. Among his notable vehicles is the Audi E-Tron GT, a luxurious and high-performance electric grand tourer with 637 hp and a range of over 230 miles. Additionally, Saliba owns a Volkswagen ID.4, an electric SUV known for its family-friendly design, practicality, and impressive driving performance.
William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.
Read more:
Arsenal
(Video) Jurrien Timber’s First-Half Magic Shows Why Arsenal Paid £34 Million For The ‘Pastor’
Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace will be remembered for Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley, but Jurrien Timber produced a moment of individual brilliance that encapsulated everything special about the Dutch defender’s game. Around the 28th minute mark, with Arsenal struggling to create anything meaningful, Timber decided to take matters into his own hands.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner
Four Defenders, No Problem
Receiving possession near the halfway line, Timber embarked on a mazy dribble that saw him glide past four Palace defenders with technical skill that belonged more to a Brazilian winger than a right-back. His close control, balance, and body feints left Palace players grasping at air as he weaved through traffic, advancing Arsenal’s position up the pitch before being cynically wiped out.
The foul earned Arsenal a free-kick in a dangerous position, but more importantly, it demonstrated Timber’s confidence and technical security under pressure. At that stage of the match, Arsenal hadn’t registered a single shot and were struggling to impose themselves on Palace’s organized defensive structure. Timber’s moment of magic injected energy into the Emirates crowd and signaled his team’s intent.
Jurrien Timber: The Complete Modern Full-Back?
This wasn’t showboating or unnecessary risk-taking—it was intelligent progression. Arsenal needed someone to step forward and break Palace’s compact shape, and Timber recognized the opportunity when Palace’s press left gaps in midfield. His dribbling ability allows Arsenal to bypass pressing traps that would force other teams into long balls or sideways passes.
What makes Timber truly exceptional is how he combines these moments of flair with defensive excellence. Later in the match, he won crucial duels, positioned himself perfectly to intercept passes, and showed the recovery pace that’s become his trademark. He’s not choosing between being a defender or attacker—he’s mastering both simultaneously.
Since joining Arsenal for £34 million from Ajax in July 2023, Timber has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete full-backs. His ability to defend one-on-one, progress the ball under pressure, and contribute tactically across all phases makes him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s system. The four-defender dribble against Palace was just another example of why Arsenal’s investment looks smarter with each passing match.
Arsenal have now kept clean sheets in five consecutive matches across all competitions, with Timber’s defensive consistency forming the foundation of that record. But it’s moments like his first-half brilliance against Palace that separate good defenders from truly elite ones—players who can influence matches through sheer technical quality when their team needs inspiration.
Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace
Arsenal ground out their seventh consecutive victory across all competitions with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze’s first Premier League goal for the Gunners extended their lead at the top to four points, but the narrow scoreline highlighted areas requiring improvement as they chase a first title in 22 years.
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Jurrien Timber Proves Invaluable to Arsenal’s Title Push
Jurrien Timber delivered another quietly excellent performance that reinforced why he’s become indispensable to Arsenal’s defensive structure. The Dutchman won his duels, positioned himself perfectly to snuff out Palace’s counter-attacks, and provided the right-sided balance that allows Bukayo Saka freedom to attack without defensive concerns.
Arsenal have now gone 100 matches across all competitions without conceding three goals in a single game, with Luton in December 2023 the last side to achieve it. That remarkable defensive record relies heavily on Timber’s consistency and tactical intelligence. His partnership with William Saliba has solidified Arsenal’s right flank, creating a foundation that’s conceded just four goals in nine Premier League matches.
With injuries hitting Declan Rice and Saliba during the Palace fixture, Timber’s reliability becomes even more crucial. He’s started eight of Arsenal’s nine league matches, missing only the Newcastle fixture, and his presence directly correlates with Arsenal’s defensive dominance.
Read More: Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Gyokeres Must Finish Rare Chances Presented
Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a teasing Declan Rice corner when well-positioned, continuing his frustrating habit of missing opportunities in matches where service is limited. When Arsenal dominate possession and create fewer clear-cut chances, their striker must be clinical with what he receives.
Gyokeres broke his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico Madrid, but those were scrappy goals from close range rather than composed finishes. Against Palace, he did well holding the ball up and bringing teammates into play, but his wastefulness in front of goal could prove costly in tighter title races.
Arsenal registered just their first shot after 33 minutes against Palace, highlighting how difficult opposition teams are making life for their attackers. When chances arrive sporadically, Gyokeres cannot afford to squander them with wayward headers or hesitant finishing.
Eze’s First Premier League Goal Could Spark Consistent Form
Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley in the 39th minute against his former club represented more than just the match-winner—it could be the confidence injection he needs to replicate his Crystal Palace form in Arsenal colours. The £35 million summer signing has shown flashes of brilliance without consistently influencing matches.
Scoring against the club where he won the FA Cup and became their talisman adds emotional weight to his breakthrough Premier League goal for Arsenal. Eze has operated in Martin Odegaard’s absence without fully convincing as Arsenal’s primary creative force, but goals often unlock confidence for attacking players.
Arsenal’s set-piece dominance continues—69% of their goals this season have come from dead balls, the highest ratio in Premier League history for a single campaign. Eze’s volley originated from another Declan Rice delivery, but his technique and composure to finish under pressure demonstrated quality that Arsenal desperately need from open play.
Read More: Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”