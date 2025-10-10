Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele Wife Rima Edbouche Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Rima Edbouche is a TikTok star and she is famous for being the wife of Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rima is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being a firm believer in Moroccan ethics and values, she tied the knot with Dembele in a Moroccan tradition. The duo has been together for a long time, but they kept their relationship out of the public eye.
Ousmane Dembele rose to fame due to his performances for Borussia Dortmund. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2018 and was praised for his performances. After moving to Barcelona he faced some difficulty with his form, but it seems everything is falling in place for him now. The Frenchman was also a part of the World Cup-winning team of France. Even though his career is intriguing, we decided to focus on his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Ousmane Dembele.
Rima Edbouche Childhood and Family
Rima’s exact birthdate is unknown, but we believe she was born in 1999. She was born at Douar Aghbalou, southwestern Morocco, making her nationality Moroccan. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ousmane Dembele.
Rima Edbouche Education
Rima’s family moved to France when she was young. She studied at a local high school in France. Our report suggests that she is still studying for a university degree. Along with studies, the beautiful Moroccan lady has also built a vast social media presence.
Rima Edbouche career
Rima is a social media star. Using her unique digital content, she has built a solid online presence on TikTok and Instagram. 73.8k followers have subscribed to her posts on Instagram. She mostly shares her pictures in grand settings. However, she hasn’t revealed his face in her social media content. Rima also had 300k followers on TikTok and her popularity grew when she began dating the Ousmane Dembele.
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last two years, especially during the COVID lockdown. The industry has given a grand stage to content creators, and people like Rima have taken full advantage of the perks using her unique skills.
Rima is also the biggest supporter of Ousmane Dembele. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Rima cheers up Dembele’s mood.
Rima Edbouche Net Worth
Rima’s net worth is currently under review. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online presence. Even if she doesn’t earn any money from social media, her husband’s significant income is enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. Dembele has a net worth of $8 Million. He currently earns £10,900,000 per year at Barcelona.
Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele relationship
Ousmane Dembele and his wife Rima Edbouche have been together for a long time. But they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. We are unsure how the duo met or whether it was love at first sight. But the pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities after their first meeting. On dates, they talked about interests, plans, and feelings.
Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Rima followed her partner to Barcelona. Last year during the Christmas holidays, the couple tied the knot following Moroccan traditions. They have remained inseparable since then.
Rima Edbouche’s husband Ousmane Dembele Career
French professional football player Ousmane Dembele is best known for playing in the flank position. He started his career at Rennes before moving on to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he won the DFB-Pokal during the following season. He joined Barcelona in 2017, becoming one of the most expensive footballers at the time, with an initial payment of €105 million.
He won multiple championships while playing with Barcelona, including three La Liga, two Copa del Rey, and two Supercopa de Espana crowns. He came back to France in 2023 to play for Paris Saint-Germain. Dembele has represented the France national team and was part of the squads that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and competed in UEFA Euro 2020, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.
Rima Edbouche Social media
Rima is a social media star because of his huge fan following on TikTok and Instagram. She mainly shares snaps and pictures of elegant buildings and structures. The Moroccan beauty doesn’t share her facial impressions with her fanbase. She mostly shares photos in hijab.
Read More:
Barcelona
Andres Iniesta Wife Anna Ortiz Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Anna Ortiz is famous for being the wife of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anna is currently a renowned fashion designer and successful businesswoman. However, things weren’t as comfortable as it is today for Anna. She was working as a waitress before meeting Iniesta, so she has come from the bottom. However, she was optimistic from the beginning and struggled to the top. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her life.
Andres Iniesta is considered one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the sport. The Spaniard started with Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia and ended up becoming the best in the business. He has won every major title in the sport.
Fans were disheartened to see him leave the Catalan club, but he believed it was time for a change. Currently, as a free agent, he is yet to decide his new club. But now, he has the support of his family. So let’s find out more about the amazing life of the wife of Andres Iniesta.
Anna Ortiz Childhood and Family
Anna was born on December 11, 1986, in Catalunya, Spain. She likes a peaceful life and doesn’t want the media to hamper her low-key living. That’s why she doesn’t share much about her family when making public appearances.
We currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do. But our information suggests that she belongs to a middle-class family. But her parents made sure she didn’t feel any deficit. We also think that her calm and peaceful nature came from her parents.
She has a younger sister who owns a bakery in Spain. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information.
Anna Ortiz Education
Anna completed her high school studies at a local institution. She used to enjoy the process of studying and excelled in her academics. She was a curious student who loved exploring deeply into the topics and gathering further knowledge. She went to college after completing her secondary education. But, due to the lack of information, we don’t know her major.
Anna Ortiz career
Anna is a Fashion designer. Due to having an excellent eye for fashion and a brilliant creative mind, she pursued her dream of becoming an apparel designer. She has worked on many high-end projects for big brands in Catalunya. We have to say that she has completely transformed the fashion sense of Andres Iniesta after arriving in the Spaniard’s life.
Anna has earned quite a name in the industry due to her unique designs and breathtaking models. Currently, the Spanish beauty curates designs for Mikakus. Anna also designs for a high-end apparel brand named SWAO. The brand only uses high-quality merino wool. She is also an actress, but prefers being the mother of four children.
Anna Ortiz’s Net Worth
Anna hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We believe she has accumulated handsome money from her successful fashion design role. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know the exact number.
She is an independent woman, and her earnings give her the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest extent. Anna also has the financial help of her husband, Andres Iniesta. The Spanish footballer has a net worth of $125 Million, primarily representing his earnings from football contracts and sponsorship deals.
Barcelona paid him lucrative extensions as he was one of their top players. He is rumoured to join Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 to join along with his former teammates Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi. He also has some lucrative endorsement deals.
Anna Ortiz and Andres Iniesta’s relationship
Andres Iniesta met with his wife at a beachside restaurant in 2007. It was love at first sight. Anna was working as a waitress at that time. She was overwhelmed to see a global star like Iniesta. But she had no idea that the Spanish star would ask her for a meeting. The footballer became a legendary player from Spain who also won a World Cup along with two Euro titles. He always considers Anna Ortiz as his lady luck.
The duo met at a station close to Anna’s home, and Iniesta gifted her a toy plane with the word ‘Anna’ inscribed on it. The Spanish beauty was impressed and wanted to take things forward. The duo started meeting each other outside work hours. Within a few months, they were madly in love. Anna moved in with Iniesta, and their love life flourished.
Anna became the biggest supporter of Iniesta and helped him manage failure. Finally, in 2012, the Spanish legend received a favourable answer to his proposal. They tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony on July 8, 2012, in Spain. Apart from their friends and family members, some famous Barcelona players like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique attended the wedding.
Anna Ortiz and Andres Iniesta Children
The couple has four children together. Their first daughter Valeria Iniesta Ortiz was born in April 2011. In March 2014, they lost a child due to a miscarriage. Their second child, son Paolo Andrea Iniesta, was born in 2015. Anna gave birth to their third child, Siena Iniesta, in 2017. The pair welcomed their youngest son Romeo Iniesta in 2019.
Anna Ortiz Social media
Anna is very famous on social media. She gained popularity on Instagram after her relationship with Iniesta came into the public eye. She currently uses the channel to share her photos and snaps with her family. She also promotes her design through her channel. The Spanish lady loves venturing into public places. Sometimes she posts pictures from the streets of Japan.
Read More:
Barcelona
Nelson Semedo Wife Marlene Alvarenga Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Marlene Alvarenga? Meet The Wife Of Nelson Semedo
Marlene Alvarenga is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahçe star Nelson Semedo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marlene is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. Currently, she is a fashion blogger and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she always had Nelson Semedo by her side.
After ending a long-term partnership with FC Barcelona, the Portuguese full-back joined Wolves in the summer of 2020. Since joining the Premier League side, he has earned the support and respect of the fans by performing extensively. He joined the Super Lig team Fenerbahçe in 2025.
But we believe you are not here to hear more about his career, but you want to learn everything about his love life. We have curated all the information about the stunning wife of Nelson Semedo. So without further ado let’s get started!
Marlene Alvarenga Childhood and Family
Marlene was born on May 18, 1996. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her.
Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still searching for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Nelson Semedo.
Marlene Alvarenga Education
Marlene went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.
Marlene Alvarenga career
As Marlene was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.
Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence in the fashion community. So she started educating other enthusiasts through her blog. She is determined to take the venture forward, and Semedo’s arrival in her life has assisted her in getting a considerable fanbase.
Marlene Alvarenga Net Worth
Marlene’s net worth currently stands at $100,000, primarily representing the earnings from her successful modelling and influencer role. We are now not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her terms, and the significant amount she earns allows her to do precisely that.
Semedo earns a handsome amount of £5, 000,000 every year from his Wolves contract. His net worth stands at $19 million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo’s relationship
It’s a dream for many people to have their childhood sweetheart as their life partner. Well, Marlene and Smaedo are one lucky couple from that manner. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether they are from the same neighbourhood.
But they have known each other since 2010 when Samedo was 17 years of age. Even though it wasn’t love at first sight, they built their relationship based on trust and commitment, and it’s flourished over the years. The duo dated for a long time before being sure about the long-term allegiances.
After 11 years of dating, finally, in 2021, the Portuguese star proposed to the love of her life and received a positive response. Their marriage took place in June 2023 at the Palácio de Seteais in Sintra.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo Children
The pair is the proud parents of two beautiful children. Marlene gave birth to their first child, Luana, in May 2016. Three years later, in 2019, they welcomed their second child, Thiago.
Marlene Alvarenga Social media
Marlene has earned massive fame on Instagram, with 163k followers highly interested in her content. She mostly shares photos of herself with her boyfriend and children. From her Instagram feeds, it’s clear that she has excellent taste in fashion. The Portuguese beauty also likes to travel to beaches and has shared photos of her bikini body. She frequently posts pictures on her account.
Read More:
Barcelona
Julia Torralbo – Junior Firpo Wife, her Family and more
Julia Torralbo is famous for being the wife of Real Betis star Junior Firpo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Julia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she shares several photos on Instagram, she hasn’t revealed any details of her family and childhood. Junior Firpo surprised her with a pink colored Lamborghini on her birthday.
That’s why many fans don’t know about her. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Junior Firpo.
Since joining Leeds United in 2021, Junior Firpo has become a crucial member of the squad. The Dominican star played an important role in helping his team stay in the Premier League. The 29-year-old seems to be settling in England with his beautiful wife and family. He returned to La Liga in 2025 and will play three seasons for the Real Betis club. In this article, we are going to share more about his love life.
Julia Torralbo Childhood and Family
Julia’s date of birth is unknown. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic but later moved to Spain with her family and spent the majority of her life being a Spanish citizen. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood.
She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging.
Julia Torralbo Education
Julia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Spain. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. We currently don’t know whether she went to college after completing high school or decided to stop her studies and concentrate on her family.
Julia Torralbo career
Julia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. We believe the Dominican beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother.
The duo has two children with whom Julia spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Julia is also a huge supporter of her husband. She attends the matches at the atrium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Julia maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.
Julia Torralbo Net Worth
Julia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price.
But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Julia’s husband Firpo makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for all the family’s needs and wants.
Julia Torralbo and Junior Firpo relationship
We currently don’t know when Junior Firpo met with his wife. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time and avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. The couple have two kids. Their happiness is their son Jannet and daughter Jesson.
From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Even though they have remained inseparable for a long time, they had their share of ups and downs. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony this year. Their wedding was broadcasted on Instagram.
Julia Torralbo and Junior Firpo Children
The couple has only two children. They have one son and one daughter. Apart from being responsible parents, the pair has managed to build a bond of friendship with their children.
Julia Torralbo Social media
Julia has an extensive follower base on Instagram. She mostly shares photos of her beautiful children and husband on her page. From her Instagram activities, it is clear that the Dominican beauty loves travelling and has been to several beautiful destinations.
Read More:
Home » Teams » Borussia Dortmund »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”