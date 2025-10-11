Bolton Wanderers
Owen Beck – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Owen Beck is a Welsh professional football player who plays as a left-back for the EFL Derby County and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Owen Michael Beck famously called Owen Beck joined the League One club Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool in 2022. He is is a product of the Liverpool academy and is one of the highly-rated players in the league. He has represented Wales youth teams at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. In 2025, he made his way to EFL championship club, Derby County.
He is a hard worker and hopes to return to Anfield with lots of experience. The talented full-back has been considered by the club and the Gaffer Jurgen Klopp for their future plans. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Owen Beck’s Net Worth and Salary
Owen is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £500 as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued at €150k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £145,600 per year playing for Derby County. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Owen Beck Club Career
Owen began footballing at Flint Town United and played for Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City’s academy before joining Liverpool’s academy in 2015. He joined the club’s academy after passing the trials with the club and was a part of the U19 UEFA Youth League squad. He became a regular starter for the U23 team in the 2020/21 season.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2020 and in July 2021 he signed a new long-term contract with the club. He was loaned out to the Portuguese club Famalicao on 11 July 2022 for a season. With no appearances for the side, he was called back and loaned out to League One club Bolton Wanderers on 31 August 2022 and he made his debut for the club against Cambridge United and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Owen Beck International Career
Owen played for the Wales national team as a schoolboy and represented the Wales under-17 team in October 2018 in a match against Kazakhstan. In March 2021, he was called up for the Wales under-21 team for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland but did not play.
He was called up again in August 2021 and made his debut for the Wales under-21 team on September 7th, 2021 as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria in a Euro 2023 qualifying match. He scored his first goal for the Welsh under-21 team on November 12th, 2021, with the opening goal in a 7-0 victory over Gibraltar.
Owen Beck Family
Owen was born on 9 August 2002 in Flint, Wales. As the grandson of Ian Rush’s sister, Carole, Owen had little choice but to be a huge Liverpool supporter from birth. Ian James Rush is a Welsh former professional footballer who played as a forward.
Owen Beck’s Girlfriend
Owen Beck is currently dating Millie Hardman. The player has often posted romantic images of them on his social media accounts. Further details about Millie are not available.
Owen Beck Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship by Nike has been granted to him, which contributes to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with. With a great season, Beck is all set for more endorsements.
Owen Beck Cars and Tattoos
Owen Beck has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Wales. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has a couple of cars, but has not shared them to the public.
Read More:
Arsenal
Who is the girlfriend of Rob Holding?
Paige Almendariz is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Colorado Rapids Rob Holding. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Paige has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. How good it would be to have a partner that loves football in the same way as you do. Well, Rob Holding is a lucky person because his girlfriend is a footballer. The couple has suffered some ups and downs in their relationship, but their bond being stronger than the barriers, they survived heartbreak.
Rob Holding has been with the Gunners since 2016. After helping the team win 2 FA Cup titles, he has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. The hard-working English star is not only excelling in his professional life, but his love life has also turned back on track.
In this article, we are going to share many interesting facts about his relationship. Specifically, we will focus on the life of Paige Almendariz, the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Paige Almendariz Childhood and Family
Paige was born on October 19, 1997, in West Sacramento, California, making her a citizen of America. Her mother, Joy Almendariz, divorced her father when she was little. Her mother raised her with the help of her stepfather. We currently don’t know the occupation of her parents. She has four siblings – a twin sister named Macy and three other sisters, Brittney, Greta and Collette.
Brittney and Macy are currently professional dancers with the Sacramento Ballet. Paige publicly talked about her interest in ballet when she was growing up. She also said that she would have become a ballerina if she hadn’t become a footballer.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Paige’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding.
Paige Almendariz Education
Paige went to a local high school in California. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of Nevada to study communication.
Paige Almendariz career
Paige is a budding football talent. She developed natural qualities which helped her get into the sport. She is currently playing as a left-back for UNLV. She is very skilful, and she often showcases her freestyle activities through her Instagram channel. The American beauty has the ability to perform from both flanks, and she operates in midfield as well.
While growing up, Paige was into dancing. She developed a deep affection for the art form with her sisters and wanted to become Ballerina. Her two sisters had taken up the role, but Paige decided to become a footballer.
Paige Almendariz Net Worth
Paige’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total net worth. Wd believes she earns significant sums from professional contracts, brand endorsement and sponsorship deals.
She uses her social media channel to promote products that maintain the cash flow. Paige’s husband, Rob Holding, accumulated a considerable amount of money from his Arsenal contract. So the duo’s added income allows them to lead a luxurious lifestyle.
Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding relationship
Rob Holding met his girlfriend, Paige, first in 2018. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. In 2022, Rob Holding and Paige ended their relationship. There were reports of the couple getting united in 2025, but there was no official information.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. However, they got separated a few months later for unknown reasons. But they couldn’t stay away for long. In 2021, the duo revealed through Instagram that they were together again. It remains to be seen whether they defeat the test of time.
Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They patched up one year back, and it would take some time before everything came to normal. Hence, they might take some time before welcoming a child.
Paige Almendariz Social media
Paige has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly shares images in her training attire. She also does brand promotions using her channel. Paige also has photos with her boyfriend.
Who is the Girlfriend of Rob Holding in 2025?
Rob Holding is dating a footballer from Iceland. He is in an open relationship with Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir. The couple have been traveling together and they share their pictures on Instagram as well.
FAQs about Paige Almendariz
|When did Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding get married?
|They are yet to get married.
|What is Paige Almendariz doing now?
|She is a Footballer.
|How old is Paige Almendariz?
|She is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Paige Almendariz?
|She is American.
|What is Paige Almendariz’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Read More:
Arsenal
How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
A look into how the football landscape, especially the EPL was when Bolton Wanderers last faced Arsenal
It’s been a while since Bolton Wanderers played in the English Premier League. To be precise, it’s been 12 years since they were relegated from the top flight of English football. In their heydays, Bolton were a menace to the teams at the top of the table.
Here, we look into one of the top 6 opponents Bolton have faced – Arsenal. Since their relegation, Bolton have never faced the North London team in any other competition (be it the EFL cup or FA Cup), making their English Premier League encounter in February 2012, their last ever meeting. Take a look into how the football landscape looked when the last time the two teams (Arsenal and Bolton) faced each other.
Manchester City had 0 English Premier League titles
The Citizens who now have a staggering 8 EPL titles, hadn’t even won their first title in the modern era. Only three months after that Bolton-Arsenal encounter, Sergio Aguero’s dramatic late winner helped them seal their first-ever EPL title.
Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Manchester United
It was Manchester United’s glory days. The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was in his 26th season as the Red Devils’ manager. He would go on to manage the Mancunian club for one more season, before retiring. Although the fans expected dark days in the immediate future, little did they know that their beloved club would be a mere shadow of their former self for over a decade and counting.
Mikel Arteta was a vital cog in Arsene Wenger’s midfield
Arsene Wenger was the manager, and he had current manager Mikel Arteta in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. The Spaniard would later go on to captain the Gunners before retiring in 2016. He then joined as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, staying in the role for three years, before returning to the Emirates as the boss.
Thierry Henry was on Arsenal’s bench
Thierry Henry, who is now a full-time analyst and France’s U23 coach, also known for his shenanigans on CBS with Micah Richards, Kate Abdo and Jamie Carragher, was in his second stint with Arsenal. In the last leg of his career, the Frenchman had returned to the club on loan for a short spell from New York Red Bulls. He went back to the American team in a couple of months before retiring from the sport in 2014.
Fabrice Muamba was a month away from his ‘devastating incident’
Muamba was just 23 years old, and was settling into the Premier League well. Little did he know that the next month, March 2012, would shut his career down altogether. The Congolese-born Englishman suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the 17th of March, 2012, in the FA Cup game against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.
The match was eventually abandoned, and only 5 months later, Muamba announced his retirement from the sport, at only 24. He now has a coaching role with Burnley Academy.
Arsenal hadn’t broken their trophy drought
The Gunners were almost into their seventh year without a trophy. Having last won the FA Cup against Manchester United way back in 2005, the North London club never really had things going their way after their move to The Emirates. Although they consistently finished in the top 4 of the EPL, year-in-year-out, they never got their hands on silverware, only coming close during the EFL Cup in 2011 which ended in a devastating finals defeat against Birmingham City. However, two years later, in May 2014, Arsenal would go on to mount an inspiring comeback against Hull City to win the FA Cup, breaking their nine-year trophy drought.
Bolton Wanderers
Marlon Fossey 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marlon Fossey is a US professional soccer player who plays as a full-back for the Belgian team Standard Liège and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marlon Joseph Fossey, born on November 9, 1998, is an American professional soccer player known for his role as a right-back. He currently plays for Standard Liège, a Belgian First Division A club. Fossey’s journey in soccer has taken him across different countries and has seen him represent both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Marlon Joseph Fossey’s journey showcases his resilience, adaptability, and determination to overcome obstacles in pursuit of his passion for the sport. As he continues to develop as a player, fans and followers eagerly anticipate his future contributions on the field.
Marlon Fossey Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|£75 K
|Age
|24
|Birthday
|November 9, 1998
|Nationality
|American
|Position
|Right-back
|Senior Clubs
|Fulham, Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers, Standard Liège
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Marlon Fossey’s Net Worth and Salary
Marlon Fossey’s net worth is estimated to be around £75,920 in 2022. The 20-year-old American footballer is currently a member of Fulham. Born in the United States, Fossey has made a name for himself in the world of soccer and continues to carve out his path in the sport.
Marlon Fossey Club Career
Marlon’s youth career began at Fulham, one of England’s prominent clubs, when he was scouted at a youth tournament in Jersey. Although Fossey made development while he was a part of Fulham’s youth programme, he experienced setbacks because of injuries. In order to get important playing time and experience, Fossey moved on loan to Shrewsbury Town in August 2020. When Middlesbrough was the opponent in an EFL Cup game, he made his debut for Shrewsbury by substituting. December 2020 marked the end of Fossey’s loan assignment, and he then went back to Fulham.
Fossey renewed his two-year deal with Fulham in June 2021, demonstrating the team’s belief in his development. He did, however, start a new loan in January 2022, joining Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the 2021–2022 campaign. Despite receiving a bid from Inter Miami, Fossey chose to join Bolton on a temporary basis. Sadly, he had to conclude his season early due to a damaged meniscus in his left knee, which caused his loan stint at Bolton to be cut short. Fossey moved to Standard Liège, a Belgian club, in September 2022, where he continued his professional career.
Marlon Fossey International Career
Fossey has represented the United States at the under-20 youth level. Additionally, he holds UK citizenship, adding another layer to his diverse background and experiences in the world of soccer. He is young and has a high chance of making his senior debut for his country in the near future.
Marlon Fossey Family
Marlon Fossey’s family has been an integral part of his journey to success in soccer. They have likely made sacrifices and provided support along the way, both emotionally and financially, to help him pursue his dreams. Their dedication and belief in his abilities have played a crucial role in his development as a player. The Fossey family’s unwavering support has been instrumental in Marlon’s achievements on and off the field.
Marlon Fossey Girlfriend
Marlon Fossey is renowned for maintaining the secrecy of his personal affairs, and as of right now, neither his romantic partnerships nor a girlfriend is known to the general public. He seems to be giving all of his attention including time and effort to his football career growth right now. Fossey appears to prioritise his dedication to his sport, which frees him up to focus on his ambitions in the world of football.
Marlon Fossey Sponsors and Endorsements
As he develops and advances in his profession, Marlon Fossey, with his tremendous talent and potential, could undoubtedly draw sponsors and endorsements in the future. But given his perseverance and success in the sport, it’s possible that Fossey will catch the attention of a number of companies and sponsors who value the opportunity to work with a promising young athlete.
Marlon Fossey Cars and Tattoos
There is no public information available about Marlon Fossey’s car collection or whether he owns any specific cars. As for tattoos, there is no public record indicating that Fossey has any tattoos. However, it is not uncommon for athletes to have personal preferences when it comes to tattoos or car choices, and Fossey may have his own personal choices in these aspects.
Read More:
- Laviai Nielsen 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Banita Sandhu 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Stacey Solomon 2023 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Marlon Fossey
|What is the net worth of Marlon Fossey?
|The net worth of Marlon Fossey is £75 K.
|How many clubs have Marlon Fossey played for?
|Marlon Fossey has played with four clubs at the senior level – Fulham, Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers, and Standard Liège.
|How old is Marlon Fossey?
|He is 24 years old.
|Nationality of Marlon Fossey?
|He is American.
|Has Marlon Fossey ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”