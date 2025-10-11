Owen Beck – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Owen Beck is a Welsh professional football player who plays as a left-back for the EFL Derby County and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Owen Michael Beck famously called Owen Beck joined the League One club Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool in 2022. He is is a product of the Liverpool academy and is one of the highly-rated players in the league. He has represented Wales youth teams at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. In 2025, he made his way to EFL championship club, Derby County.

He is a hard worker and hopes to return to Anfield with lots of experience. The talented full-back has been considered by the club and the Gaffer Jurgen Klopp for their future plans. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Owen Beck joined the League One club Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool in 2022. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Owen Beck’s Net Worth and Salary

Owen is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £500 as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued at €150k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £145,600 per year playing for Derby County. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Owen Beck Club Career

Owen began footballing at Flint Town United and played for Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City’s academy before joining Liverpool’s academy in 2015. He joined the club’s academy after passing the trials with the club and was a part of the U19 UEFA Youth League squad. He became a regular starter for the U23 team in the 2020/21 season.

The net worth of Owen Beck is estimated to be £396k as of 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2020 and in July 2021 he signed a new long-term contract with the club. He was loaned out to the Portuguese club Famalicao on 11 July 2022 for a season. With no appearances for the side, he was called back and loaned out to League One club Bolton Wanderers on 31 August 2022 and he made his debut for the club against Cambridge United and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Owen Beck International Career

Owen played for the Wales national team as a schoolboy and represented the Wales under-17 team in October 2018 in a match against Kazakhstan. In March 2021, he was called up for the Wales under-21 team for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland but did not play.

He was called up again in August 2021 and made his debut for the Wales under-21 team on September 7th, 2021 as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria in a Euro 2023 qualifying match. He scored his first goal for the Welsh under-21 team on November 12th, 2021, with the opening goal in a 7-0 victory over Gibraltar.

Owen Beck Family

Owen was born on 9 August 2002 in Flint, Wales. As the grandson of Ian Rush’s sister, Carole, Owen had little choice but to be a huge Liverpool supporter from birth. Ian James Rush is a Welsh former professional footballer who played as a forward.

Owen Beck’s Girlfriend

Owen Beck is currently dating Millie Hardman. The player has often posted romantic images of them on his social media accounts. Further details about Millie are not available.

Owen Beck with his girlfriend Millie Hardman celebrating Christmas together. (Credits: @owenbeck02 Instagram)

Owen Beck Sponsors and Endorsements

Sponsorship by Nike has been granted to him, which contributes to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with. With a great season, Beck is all set for more endorsements.

Owen Beck Cars and Tattoos

Owen Beck has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Wales. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has a couple of cars, but has not shared them to the public.

