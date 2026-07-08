Crystal Palace
Oxford United Women Confirm Pre-Season Schedule Including Crystal Palace Test Match
Oxford United Women have confirmed their pre-season fixture programme featuring seven different opponents across varying competitive levels. The Yellows will face three matches in front of supporters while four additional friendlies take place behind closed doors, providing comprehensive preparation ahead of their ambitious Women’s National League Southern Premier Division campaign.
Manager Liam Gilbert’s squad targets promotion back to the second tier following their fourth place finish last season. Since Gilbert’s arrival in November, Oxford recorded just one defeat while securing impressive signings including 29 goal striker Sophie Quirk from AFC Bournemouth, establishing genuine competitive foundations for their third tier challenge.
Premier Friendly Provides Elite Preparation Test
Oxford’s toughest pre-season examination comes against Women’s Super League side Crystal Palace, offering genuine elite-level exposure during fixture preparation. That match against top tier opposition provides invaluable competitive testing against world-class players and tactical approaches, regardless of behind-closed-doors status limiting supporter atmosphere.
Additional closed door fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, recently promoted to WSL2, alongside Rugby Borough and Watford provide comprehensive competitive variety spanning multiple tiers.
Spectator-Friendly Schedule Builds Fan Engagement
Three matches in front of supporters begin with a July 8 clash against fourth-tier Maidenhead United before third-tier opponent Peterborough United arrives on July 15. August 9 fixtures against fourth-tier Boldmere St Michaels complete their spectator-accessible programme, allowing Oxford supporters genuine access to pre-season preparation progression.
This balanced approach feels genuinely strategic for Oxford’s competitive objectives. Elite preparation against Crystal Palace combines with supporter-accessible fixtures demonstrating club commitment toward fan engagement during critical preparation phases. That philosophy should build genuine community connection alongside achieving competitive readiness.
Also read: Aggie Beever-Jones Commits Future to Chelsea Women With New Contract Through 2030
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign American Midfielder Sierra Enge From Strasbourg on Two Year Deal
Crystal Palace Women have secured American midfielder Sierra Enge from French top-flight side Strasbourg on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old joins the Eagles following established European football experience accumulated during her time in France’s top tier.
Enge developed through Stanford Cardinal college football before entering professional ranks via the 2023 NWSL Draft when San Diego Wave selected her in the second round. The midfielder made 18 appearances for Wave including contributions to their 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup winning campaign. She subsequently joined Strasbourg for their French top-flight debut, making 44 appearances across two seasons as the club finished ninth and seventh respectively.
American Prospect Strengthens Palace Midfield
Manager Jo Potter praised Enge’s quality and depth contribution to Palace’s midfield as the club pursue success following their Women’s Super League return. Potter’s emphasis on both quality and depth suggests strategic midfield reinforcement rather than short-term gap-filling.
Enge expressed genuine enthusiasm about returning to the Women’s Super League, describing it as dream realisation. Her language suggests authentic excitement about the move and Palace’s facilities rather than contractual obligation. That genuine buy-in should accelerate her integration and impact within the squad.
Palace Build Around Established Quality
Enge arrives with proven pedigree across multiple competitive environments including NWSL and French top-flight football. Her experience competing at elite level provides immediate tactical understanding required for Women’s Super League demands. Rather than relying on untested prospects, Palace identify established players capable of immediate contribution.
This signing feels strategically sound for Palace’s competitive ambitions. Enge brings exactly the midfield quality returning clubs require, combining proven European experience with genuine hunger to establish herself in the WSL.
Also read: Sam Kerr Completes NWSL Return to Gotham FC on Five-Year Deal After Chelsea Exit
Crystal Palace
Sunderland Sign Wales International Elise Hughes From Crystal Palace on Two Year Deal
Sunderland Women have completed the signing of Wales international striker Elise Hughes from Crystal Palace on a two year contract. The 25 year old arrives after impressing during Palace’s WSL2 promotion campaign where she played all 22 matches establishing herself as a consistent goalscoring threat.
Hughes claimed the Championship Golden Boot during 2023-24 when she helped Palace secure top flight promotion. Her previous season with Charlton Athletic saw her finish as the club’s leading scorer before joining Palace. She brings genuine pedigree at second tier level combined with senior international experience after representing Wales at Euro 2025.
Proven Championship Credentials Strengthen Attack
Head Coach Mel Reay praised Hughes as a proven goalscorer at this level bringing valuable domestic and international experience. Reay specifically highlighted her work rate, quality and character as excellent fit for their developing environment. The striker’s combination of goal contribution and team commitment appealed directly to Sunderland’s recruitment philosophy.
Hughes expressed genuine excitement about joining Sunderland, describing the move as huge moment for her career. She acknowledged the club’s ambition and history while committing to contributing goals and assists. Her language suggests authentic buy-in rather than temporary arrangement.
Direct Goalscorer Addresses Key Tactical Need
Sunderland clearly identified attacking reinforcement as priority following their WSL2 second tier status. Hughes represents genuine upgrade on their current options, bringing proven ability at the exact level they operate. Her Championship Golden Boot demonstrates consistency at domestic level rather than speculation about potential.
Hughes feels like smart, targeted recruitment rather than speculative signing. She arrives with proven track record at their level, reducing adaptation risk while providing immediate quality. Sunderland appear building pragmatically around genuine capabilities rather than aspirational possibilities.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Crystal Palace
Elise Hughes Departs Crystal Palace After Four Years Following Club’s Second Promotion to Women’s Super League
Elise Hughes has confirmed her departure from Crystal Palace after her contract expires at the end of June. The Welsh forward’s exit comes as the South Londoners secure promotion to the Women’s Super League for the second time, completing a remarkable trajectory that Hughes has been central to.
The 25-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Charlton Athletic in summer 2022 and delivered immediately. She scored 34 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions, establishing herself as one of the club’s most important attacking outlets. Her peak came during the 2023/2024 title-winning season when she netted 16 league goals in the second tier. That form should have catapulted her into genuine contention for the elite level.
Then came the setback. An anterior cruciate ligament injury cut her season short at a critical moment. But Hughes showed genuine character in her recovery. She returned to fitness and played in every league game this season as Palace finished their campaign strongly enough to leapfrog former neighbours Charlton Athletic into an automatic promotion place on the final day.
That timing raises questions. Hughes leaves having achieved significant things at Palace. She helped deliver two promotions. She was their prolific attacking force. Yet her departure is announced as the club steps up. It is the kind of exit that suggests a clean break rather than a natural conclusion.
The Recovery Story
Hughes proved her resilience after the ACL injury. Coming back to play every game shows genuine mental strength and fitness.
The Promotion Paradox
Palace achieved promotion partly because Hughes has been there consistently. Her departure weakens their WSL prospects materially.
Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
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