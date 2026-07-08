Oxford United Women Confirm Pre-Season Schedule Including Crystal Palace Test Match

Oxford United Women have confirmed their pre-season fixture programme featuring seven different opponents across varying competitive levels. The Yellows will face three matches in front of supporters while four additional friendlies take place behind closed doors, providing comprehensive preparation ahead of their ambitious Women’s National League Southern Premier Division campaign.

Pre-season locked in. 🔒



Starting this week with Maidenhead United at the MGroup Stadium on Wednesday 8th July with a 7:30pm kick-off.#OUWFC pic.twitter.com/NkVmE02POK — Oxford United Women (@OfficialOUWFC) July 7, 2026

Manager Liam Gilbert’s squad targets promotion back to the second tier following their fourth place finish last season. Since Gilbert’s arrival in November, Oxford recorded just one defeat while securing impressive signings including 29 goal striker Sophie Quirk from AFC Bournemouth, establishing genuine competitive foundations for their third tier challenge.

Premier Friendly Provides Elite Preparation Test

Oxford’s toughest pre-season examination comes against Women’s Super League side Crystal Palace, offering genuine elite-level exposure during fixture preparation. That match against top tier opposition provides invaluable competitive testing against world-class players and tactical approaches, regardless of behind-closed-doors status limiting supporter atmosphere.

Additional closed door fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, recently promoted to WSL2, alongside Rugby Borough and Watford provide comprehensive competitive variety spanning multiple tiers.

Spectator-Friendly Schedule Builds Fan Engagement

Three matches in front of supporters begin with a July 8 clash against fourth-tier Maidenhead United before third-tier opponent Peterborough United arrives on July 15. August 9 fixtures against fourth-tier Boldmere St Michaels complete their spectator-accessible programme, allowing Oxford supporters genuine access to pre-season preparation progression.

Another pre-season tie confirmed 📆



We will face Maidenhead United at the MGroup Stadium on Wednesday 8th July with a 7:30pm kick-off.



🎟️ Tickets:



Adults – £4

Over 65/Mens Season Ticket Holders/NHS – £2.50

U18 – £1.50

U13 – £1.00

U7 – Free pic.twitter.com/magG5VgMZx — Oxford United Women (@OfficialOUWFC) June 29, 2026

This balanced approach feels genuinely strategic for Oxford’s competitive objectives. Elite preparation against Crystal Palace combines with supporter-accessible fixtures demonstrating club commitment toward fan engagement during critical preparation phases. That philosophy should build genuine community connection alongside achieving competitive readiness.

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