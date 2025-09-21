Google News
Carmen Mora – Pablo Sarabia Girlfriend, her Family and more
Carmen Mora is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Arabi and Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carmen Mora is the gorgeous Spanish beauty who is set to become the wife of former PSG star Pablo Sarabia. Despite leading a luxurious life, Carmen has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Spanish beauty including her family, education and career information. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Sarabia has been doing admirably on the field.
Sarabia was one of Sevilla’s top players before joining PSG. In the 2019–20 season, the Spanish international assisted his team in winning Ligue 1 and making it to the Champions League final. He plays for the Al-Arabi club.
Carmen Mora Childhood and Family
Carmen was born on March 10, 1992, in Spain. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the Spanish beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
Carmen Mora Education
Carmen completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Sarabia at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Carmen Mora career
Carmen’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Carmen has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Spanish beauty has been with Sarabia from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Spanish winger overcome barriers in professional life.
Carmen Mora Net Worth
Carmen’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Spanish beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Carmen’s boyfriend Sarabia accumulates €7 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Spanish star has a net worth of €49 Million.
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia relationship
Pablo Sarabia met his girlfriend in 2019. Even though they were strangers at first, it didn’t take them long to understand the attraction between them. The Spanish winger already was a part of the Sevilla first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Carmen. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. They married in 2020. The couple have a daughter named Vega and they also have twins.
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia Children
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia were blessed with a girl in 2019 – Vega. They were also blessed with twins in 2023. The name of the twins have not been revealed. But the couple share pictures of their twins on Instagram.
Carmen Mora Social media
Carmen doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has a private instagram account with 500 followers.
Read More:
Barcelona
Nelson Semedo Wife Marlene Alvarenga Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Nelson Semedo Wife Marlene Alvarenga Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Marlene Alvarenga? Meet The Wife Of Nelson Semedo
Marlene Alvarenga is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahçe star Nelson Semedo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marlene is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. Currently, she is a fashion blogger and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she always had Nelson Semedo by her side.
After ending a long-term partnership with FC Barcelona, the Portuguese full-back joined Wolves in the summer of 2020. Since joining the Premier League side, he has earned the support and respect of the fans by performing extensively. He joined the Super Lig team Fenerbahçe in 2025.
But we believe you are not here to hear more about his career, but you want to learn everything about his love life. We have curated all the information about the stunning wife of Nelson Semedo. So without further ado let’s get started!
Marlene Alvarenga Childhood and Family
Marlene was born on May 18, 1996. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her.
Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still searching for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Nelson Semedo.
Marlene Alvarenga Education
Marlene went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.
Marlene Alvarenga career
As Marlene was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.
Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence in the fashion community. So she started educating other enthusiasts through her blog. She is determined to take the venture forward, and Semedo’s arrival in her life has assisted her in getting a considerable fanbase.
Marlene Alvarenga Net Worth
Marlene’s net worth currently stands at $100,000, primarily representing the earnings from her successful modelling and influencer role. We are now not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her terms, and the significant amount she earns allows her to do precisely that.
Semedo earns a handsome amount of £5, 000,000 every year from his Wolves contract. His net worth stands at $19 million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo’s relationship
It’s a dream for many people to have their childhood sweetheart as their life partner. Well, Marlene and Smaedo are one lucky couple from that manner. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether they are from the same neighbourhood.
But they have known each other since 2010 when Samedo was 17 years of age. Even though it wasn’t love at first sight, they built their relationship based on trust and commitment, and it’s flourished over the years. The duo dated for a long time before being sure about the long-term allegiances.
After 11 years of dating, finally, in 2021, the Portuguese star proposed to the love of her life and received a positive response. Their marriage took place in June 2023 at the Palácio de Seteais in Sintra.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo Children
The pair is the proud parents of two beautiful children. Marlene gave birth to their first child, Luana, in May 2016. Three years later, in 2019, they welcomed their second child, Thiago.
Marlene Alvarenga Social media
Marlene has earned massive fame on Instagram, with 163k followers highly interested in her content. She mostly shares photos of herself with her boyfriend and children. From her Instagram feeds, it’s clear that she has excellent taste in fashion. The Portuguese beauty also likes to travel to beaches and has shared photos of her bikini body. She frequently posts pictures on her account.
Read More:
Ajax
Edson Alvarez Girlfriend Sofia Toache Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sofia Toache? Meet The Girlfriend Of Edson Alvarez
Sofia Toache is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Edson Alvarez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Sofia has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star from Mexico. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Sofia and Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Since joining Ajax in 2019, Alvarez has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder, but whenever needed he also drops deep in the central defensive role. He has had a phenomenal career with Ajax and West Ham United. In 2025, he joined Fenerbahçe on loan. Edson Alvarez will play in the Super Lig for the next 2 seasons.
His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know the problems he had to face in his love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez. So follow along!
Sofia Toache Childhood and Family
Sofia was born on October 25, 1998, in Mexico, making her nationality Mexican. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez.
Sofia Toache Education
Sofia went to a local high school in Mexico. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Sofia Toache always wanted to become a model and an entrepreneur.
The Mexican beauty enrolled at the Autonomous University of Mexico on the Azcapotzalco campus. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find her major.
Sofia Toache career
Sofia is a professional model. She needed money during her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She has worked with Pablo Sanchez, a famous Mexican photographer.
Sofia’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself and snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Sofia Toache Net Worth
Sofia hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.
She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez relationship
Edson Alvarez met with his girlfriend in 2018. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The couple married in 2023.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they were separated when Alvarez moved to the Netherlands.
Due to the country’s law, Sofia, who was a minor at that time, couldn’t enter Dutch territory. It was a tough time for the couple, but they survived the separation due to having a solid understanding between themselves. Sofia moved to Amsterdam after becoming an adult.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez Children
The duo welcomed their first child just one year after their meeting. On October 23, 2019, Sofia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Valentina Alvarez. As Sofia couldn’t enter the Netherlands at that time, she had to stay in London with her daughter. Their second daughter was born in October 2022.
Sofia Toache Social media
Sofia has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 138k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her beach attires. She also shares reels from her gym training sessions. Sofia has also given pictures of her daughter and partner on her feed. Sofia Toache also posts pictures of her husband .
Read More:
Chelsea
Emerson Palmieri Girlfriend Thaiany Xavier Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Thaiany Xavier? Meet The Girlfriend Of Emerson Palmieri
Thaiany Xavier is famous for being the girlfriend of Ligue 1 club Marseille, Emerson Palmieri. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thaiany has been the biggest supporter of Emerson for several years. The Chelsea loanee was going through heartbreak when he met with his girlfriend. However, they only focused on the present and enjoyed every moment together.
The Italian star has experienced a love-hate relationship with the West London club. In August 2021, they shipped him to Lyon on a loan move as Thomas Tuchel’s team didn’t require him at that time. However, after the injury to their prime left-back, Ben Chilwell they became desperate to call back Emerson who has given high-level performances in his stint at the French club. Emerson moved to the Ligue 1 club, Marseille where he will get €700,000 along with a bonus fee of €300,000. He will play for the club for another 2 seasons and might make a move to the English Premier League again.
In the end, he decided to stay and focus on the project at hand, rather than going back to Stamford Bridge. Still, 31 years old, the Italian player can achieve massive success in the coming years. Whatever he does, his partner, Thaiany will always be by his side as she has been for several years.
Today we are going to reveal many intriguing facts about the Brazilian beauty. So stay tuned to know everything about the girlfriend of Emerson Palmieri.
Thaiany Xavier Childhood and Family
Thai (nickname) was brought into the world on June 28, 1994. The Brazilian beauty likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. She has a brother named Hudson Xavier. The siblings have a great relationship and often spend time together. However, we will continue our search and update the article if we find any relevant data. So stay tuned!
Thaiany Xavier Education
Thaiany completed her high school graduation from a local institution. Whether she joined a university after her graduation is a mystery to us as she remains to keep everything private. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas. She was also interested in doing masters.
Thaiany Xavier career
Thaiany’s career information is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared many details about her job and the source of her earnings. But our guess is that she is a housewife. Taking care of the children and managing all the house chores is very challenging, and she has excelled in her role. We don’t have much information currently; hence we couldn’t verify our claim.
Thaiany has a large Instagram audience and fans love her reels. Even though she hasn’t taken any step to use her influencer power, she has the ability to generate handsome revenue through her social media promotions. She has a great fashion sense, so she could use her knowledge to educate her audience positively.
Thaiany Xavier Net Worth
Thaiany hasn’t disclosed her net worth yet. If our claim about her being a housewife is valid, then she might not have a significant source of income. However, considering his partner’s considerable earnings, she doesn’t face any challenges in enjoying a luxurious life. Emerson Palmieri has a net worth of €14 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €3 Million per yea.
Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri relationship
Emerson Palmieri met with his girlfriend at some point around 2017. The duo didn’t want to attract excessive attention towards their love life, and hence they maintained secrecy while dating. Many fans didn’t know anything about their relationship until they publicly announced it in late 2020. The couple have three children.
The couple is currently madly in love, and nothing is stopping them from tying the knot. However, we believe they might want to take some time before taking the big decision. Thaiany is not Emerson’s first love. He was in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Isadora Nascimento.
However, things didn’t work out between them as planned, and they separated before 2017. Emerson has avoided sharing any details regarding his breakup with his former girlfriend.
Thaiany Xavier and Emerson Palmieri Children
Thaiany Xavier gave birth to Emerson Palmieri’s son Bernardo on September 28, 2019. This was the second time the Italian star became a father as he already has a daughter, Manuela Xavier, from his previous relationship.
Thaiany Xavier Social media
Thaiany is very active on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 189k followers on Instagram. Mainly she posts pictures of herself with her husband, children and friends. Through her social media activities, we noticed that she loves travelling a lot and often flaunts her bikini body while on beach vacations. She showcases her strong fashion sense through her Instagram channel.
Read More
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”