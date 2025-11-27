Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
