Patrick Vieira Wife Cheryl Plaza Vieira Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Cheryl Plaza Vieira? Meet The Wife Of Patrick Vieira

Cheryl Plaza Vieira is famous for being the wife of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Cheryl is very selective about the type of information she shares on the internet. In fact, she has shared very little on public platforms. That’s why keeping track of her life has become quite challenging for the fans. We have gathered all the information about her Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Patrick Vieira – Cheryl Plaza Vieira.

Cheryl Plaza Vieira Childhood and Family

Cheryl was born in 1968 in Trinidad. We tried tracking the exact date of her birth; however, she has kept a low profile over the years. Even after her marriage with Patrick, she has avoided the lens as much as possible. That’s why it has been easy retrieving information about her early life. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and whether she has a sibling is yet to be known. However, we are continuing our investigation and will update the article if we find any new data. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Patrick Vieira.

Patrick Vieira met with his Wife Cheryl Plaza Vieira during his Arsenal time. (Picture was taken from the Mirror)

Cheryl Plaza Vieira Education

Cheryl mostly spent her childhood in Trinidad. So there is a good chance that she completed her education at a local institution. We do know she went to high school. However, there is no information on whether she enrolled in the curriculum of a university for higher studies and what was her major.

Cheryl Plaza Vieira career

As we said earlier, Cheryl is a very secretive person. She doesn’t like that information regarding her private life floats around the internet. Therefore, she hasn’t yet shared what she does for a living. However, from the information that we have, there is a high chance that the wife of Patrick Vieira is a homemaker. After getting married to the Arsenal legend, she hasn’t made many public appearances. So we believe she is a caring mother who likes to stay close to her family. We haven’t concluded our research and will come back to the article with new information as soon as we find them. So don’t forget to check back later!

Patrick Vieira and wife Cheryl Vieira at a fashion show. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Cheryl Plaza Vieira Net Worth

Cheryl’s career is currently under review. So we didn’t have any luck finding her net worth. Considering that we don’t know anything about her income source, it’s pretty hard to get to a number.

On the other hand, Patrick Vieira generated a considerable amount of sum during his playing days. His salary was much less than the kind of numbers current players earn. However, being the captain of the invincibles and one of the top midfielders, he attracted endorsements and sponsorship during his career. His current net worth is believed to be $35 Million. However, the Arsenal legend hasn’t stopped earning. He is the head coach of Serie A club Genoa where he earns more than $2 million each season. The legendary footballer is also managing a plethora of businesses.

Cheryl Plaza Vieira husband, Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira is an absolute legend of the game who has a supporting wife. He has achieved significant feats wherever he has gone, be it France, Italy or England. Despite playing from a deep-lying position, his productivity has been top-notch, and he has bagged 55 goals and 63 assists for club and country. He is famous for his leadership. He was the captain of the Arsenal team that went on to win all of their league games and is currently remembered as the invincibles.

Even though his career at Juventus and Milan was decent, Arsenal has been the true love for Viera. He joined the Gunners in 1996 and played more than 390 matches for the club. He was the type of player that attracted fans to the stadiums. He had an infamous conflict with then-Manchester United captain Ro Keane. Things were very likely to get heated with the two on the field. Their arguments sometimes passed the football pitches and went to the tunnel too.

Viera’s playing career ended in 2011, but his love for the game remained intact. In 2016, he found a new way to be involved with the beautiful game, and it’s by becoming the head manager of New York City FC. Viera returned to the Premier League in 2021 as the manager of Crystal Palace. He is already making a considerable amount of impact on the team.

Patrick Vieira during his Arsenal time. (Picture was taken from football365.com)

Cheryl Plaza Vieira and Patrick Vieira relationship

The couple met when Viera was playing for Arsenal. We don’t know why Cheryl moved to London. However, destiny brought them together, and they cherished every bit of the moments of being together. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2005. It was a grand wedding ceremony attended by several famous personalities.

Patrick Vieira married Cheryl in 2005. (Picture was taken from Evening Standards)

Cheryl Plaza Vieira and Patrick Vieira Children

Cheryl and Patrick have only one daughter named Cheers. We couldn’t find much information about their daughter on the internet.

Patrick Vieira with his wife and daughter. (Picture was taken from bckonline.com)

Cheryl Plaza Vieira Social media

As we said earlier, Cheryl doesn’t like to be the centre of attraction, and indeed she doesn’t enjoy stardom. Keeping that in mind, it didn’t come as a surprise that she doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. Cheryl Plaza goes out with her husband and kids, but she doesn’t like to share them on social media. She is an introvert who keeps avoiding social media.

