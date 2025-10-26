Patson Daka Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Patson Daka is a Zambian professional football player who is currently playing for English giants Leicester City and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Zambian forward Patson Daka has caught the eyes of Premier League fans this campaign, showing an impressive spell for Leicester City. Even though Brendon Rodgers’ team is going through a challenging period, The 24-year-old’s productive spell has helped the team win crucial matches.

He has been successful in rapidly adapting to the environment of the Premier League which is a great sign for his future success. Before Leicester City, Daka used to play for Red Bull Salzburg and was one of the highest-performing players in his team. Daka’s journey has been impressive so far.

But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Patson Daka Net Worth and Salary

After a successful spell with Salzburg, Patson Dakawas signed by Leicester City. The English team paid a significant amount for the transfer and offered a massive contract for the services of the talented forward. He is currently earning £2,548,000 per year at Leicester City. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Davies has a net worth of £14,421,680. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and he also has some brand deals.

Patson Daka’s career is on the rise, and he is very young; hence he has a great potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. Considering his current performance, we believe he would be eligible for a pay raise in a few years.

Patson Daka Club Career

Daka started his football journey with his hometown club Kafue Celtic at 12. The Zambian’s natural skills helped him rise through the club’s youth divisions fast. He also gathered experience being on loan spells at Nchanga Rangers, Power Dynamos and Leicester City.

After signing with Liefering, Daka moved to Austria. In only a few matches, he showcased the potential to become a top player, which was spotted by Austrian giants RB Salzburg. The Red Bull-owned club signed Daka in 2017.

Daka quickly rose to fame due to his impressive goal-scoring abilities and consistent displays. He scored 68 goals and gave 27 assists in 125 matches, and in his last season with the Austrian club, he was named Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Patson Daka of Leicester in action for Leicester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Daka joined Leicester City on 30 June 2021 on a five-year contract. After making his debut against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, Daka didn’t take long to adjust to the manager’s tactics.

Daka scored his first goal against Manchester United on 16 October. Since then, he has been highly productive regarding goals and assists. He has become Leicester’s all-time leading goalscorer in European competition. His output in the Premier League has been decent this season. But considering he is young, he has a long journey ahead.

Patson Daka International career

On 10 May 2015, Patson Daka made his international debut for Zambia in a 2–0 friendly victory over Malawi. Since then, the centre-forward has scored eight goals in 29 appearances. He won the 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year award due to his incredible display.

Patson Daka has a net worth of £1 million. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Patson Daka Family

Patson Daka’s father, Nathtali Daka, was a professional footballer and used to play for local club Kafue-based Nitrogen Stars. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Daka’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Patson Daka’s childhood and family.

Patson Daka Girlfriend – Grace Perez

Patson Daka met his girlfriend in 2016. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they were admirers of each other initially and fell in love afterwards. The duo have remained together since then. Grace has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together. The Zambian beauty has followed his soulmate to Leicester after he signed for the premier league team.

Patson Daka with his Girlfriend. (Credit: vergewiki.com)

Patson Daka Sponsorship and Endorsement

We currently don’t know whether Patson Daka has any sponsorship deals. He hasn’t endorsed any brand on his Instagram. Hence we couldn’t find more about the topic.

Patson Daka Car and Tattoo

Patson Daka doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either. Daka is earning a huge payout and he is one of the richest footballers. He should be having a premium car in his house.

Patson Daka Social Media

Patson Daka is active on major social media platforms. He has more than 200k followers on Instagram. Daka posts pictures from football matches. He also shares his training pictures. Patson Daka has collaborations as well and he shares them on his Instagram handle. He is also active on Facebook and Twitter.

