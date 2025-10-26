English Premier League
Patson Daka Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Patson Daka is a Zambian professional football player who is currently playing for English giants Leicester City and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Zambian forward Patson Daka has caught the eyes of Premier League fans this campaign, showing an impressive spell for Leicester City. Even though Brendon Rodgers’ team is going through a challenging period, The 24-year-old’s productive spell has helped the team win crucial matches.
He has been successful in rapidly adapting to the environment of the Premier League which is a great sign for his future success. Before Leicester City, Daka used to play for Red Bull Salzburg and was one of the highest-performing players in his team. Daka’s journey has been impressive so far.
But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Patson Daka Net Worth and Salary
After a successful spell with Salzburg, Patson Dakawas signed by Leicester City. The English team paid a significant amount for the transfer and offered a massive contract for the services of the talented forward. He is currently earning £2,548,000 per year at Leicester City. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Davies has a net worth of £14,421,680. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and he also has some brand deals.
Patson Daka’s career is on the rise, and he is very young; hence he has a great potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. Considering his current performance, we believe he would be eligible for a pay raise in a few years.
Patson Daka Club Career
Daka started his football journey with his hometown club Kafue Celtic at 12. The Zambian’s natural skills helped him rise through the club’s youth divisions fast. He also gathered experience being on loan spells at Nchanga Rangers, Power Dynamos and Leicester City.
After signing with Liefering, Daka moved to Austria. In only a few matches, he showcased the potential to become a top player, which was spotted by Austrian giants RB Salzburg. The Red Bull-owned club signed Daka in 2017.
Daka quickly rose to fame due to his impressive goal-scoring abilities and consistent displays. He scored 68 goals and gave 27 assists in 125 matches, and in his last season with the Austrian club, he was named Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season.
Daka joined Leicester City on 30 June 2021 on a five-year contract. After making his debut against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, Daka didn’t take long to adjust to the manager’s tactics.
Daka scored his first goal against Manchester United on 16 October. Since then, he has been highly productive regarding goals and assists. He has become Leicester’s all-time leading goalscorer in European competition. His output in the Premier League has been decent this season. But considering he is young, he has a long journey ahead.
Patson Daka International career
On 10 May 2015, Patson Daka made his international debut for Zambia in a 2–0 friendly victory over Malawi. Since then, the centre-forward has scored eight goals in 29 appearances. He won the 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year award due to his incredible display.
Patson Daka Family
Patson Daka’s father, Nathtali Daka, was a professional footballer and used to play for local club Kafue-based Nitrogen Stars. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Daka’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Patson Daka’s childhood and family.
Patson Daka Girlfriend – Grace Perez
Patson Daka met his girlfriend in 2016. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they were admirers of each other initially and fell in love afterwards. The duo have remained together since then. Grace has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together. The Zambian beauty has followed his soulmate to Leicester after he signed for the premier league team.
Patson Daka Sponsorship and Endorsement
We currently don’t know whether Patson Daka has any sponsorship deals. He hasn’t endorsed any brand on his Instagram. Hence we couldn’t find more about the topic.
Patson Daka Car and Tattoo
Patson Daka doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either. Daka is earning a huge payout and he is one of the richest footballers. He should be having a premium car in his house.
Patson Daka Social Media
Patson Daka is active on major social media platforms. He has more than 200k followers on Instagram. Daka posts pictures from football matches. He also shares his training pictures. Patson Daka has collaborations as well and he shares them on his Instagram handle. He is also active on Facebook and Twitter.
Chelsea
Gabriel Slonina – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the EPL team Chelsea as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues. Slonina was the only goalkeeper included on Goal’s NXGN list of the 50 best young players. He moved to Eupen in 2022 and joined Chelsea again in 2025.
The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary
Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $100,000K. The market value of the player stands at €5m, as per Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.
Gabriel Slonina Club Career
Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.
He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023. In 2024, he joined the League One team Barnsley before moving to Chelsea in 2025.
Gabriel Slonina International Career
Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.
The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.
Gabriel Slonina Family
Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.
Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend
As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.
Gabriel Slonina Sponsors and Endorsements
Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.
Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos
Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.
Dragon Feeds
Brandon Williams – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Brandon Williams is an English professional football player who plays as a full-back for the club Hull City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Brandon Williams is a professional footballer who played as a left-back for Manchester United and the England national team. He is a talented and versatile young footballer who has already made a big impact in the English game. The youngster is yet to represent the English national football team at the senior level.
He has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world and will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in football. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
M
Brandon Williams’s Net Worth and Salary
Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 M as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €10.00 by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £1.1M per year playing for the English club Manchester United. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Brandon Williams Club Career
Williams joined the Manchester United academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2019. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in English football and was a regular starter in the team during the 2019-2020 season.
He made his debut in the first team as a substitute in an EFL Cup matches against Rochdale in September 2019. He then made his first start in a UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. In October 2019, he signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until June 2022.
He made his Premier League debut in a game against Liverpool and eventually was voted Man of the Match in his first league start against Brighton & Hove Albion. Williams also scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.
In August 2020, he signed a new four-year deal with United, which included the option to extend for a further year. In August 2021, Williams joined Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 season. He made his debut for Norwich in a 2-1 loss against Leicester City. He moved to Hull City for the 2024 season.
Brandon Williams International Career
Brandon received his first call-up to the England under-20 squad in August 2019 and made his debut during a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in September. In October 2020, he was called up to the England U21 squad and made his debut in a 3-3 draw against Andorra U21.
Brandon Williams Family
Williams was born and raised in Manchester, England, and is known to have a close relationship with his family. However, there is limited information available about his family and personal life, as he keeps his private life out of the public eye.
Brandon Williams’s Girlfriend – Shanice East
Brandon has been in a relationship with Shanice East and enjoying his time with his Girlfriend. Shanice is a young aspiring model who appears to be dedicated to her career. She has already gained a significant following, as evidenced by her large fanbase. With her drive and determination, Shanice has the potential to become a major success in the modelling industry.
Brandon Williams Sponsors and Endorsements
Williams has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player has been endorsing the products and wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.
Brandon Williams Cars and Tattoos
Brandon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Brandon has inked on his left hand.
Dragon Feeds
Cole Palmer – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Cole Palmer is an English professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea in this article, we will see more about Cole Palmer’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Cole Jermaine Palmer famously called Cole Palmer moved all the way up to the senior squad of Chelsea. He has also represented England at the youth level. The young midfielder is guaranteed to shine under one of the best coaches Pep Guardiola like many other young talents.
The young player has just accounted for 86 minutes in his first 6 appearances for the League matches in the 2022/23 season. He has played more than 70 matches for Chelsea while scoring 38 goals. He continues to be the best player for the club. While we know his abilities on the pitch, in this blog we will get to know more about the player’s bio in detail.
Cole Palmer’s Net Worth and Salary
Palmer is an exciting footballer and has been in the spotlight in recent times after making his debut for the team. Cole Palmer is estimated to have a net worth of £11 million. Transfermarkt has valued the market value of Palmer at around €28 million. He has been a prolific player and earns $6 Million every year. Cole Palmer’s value has increased over the years.
Cole Palmer Club Career
Cole was a huge fan of the club and joined the youth academy of City when he was 8. He progressed through every group and became the captain of the U18 squad in the 2019/20 season. He was then promoted to Pep Guardiola’s first team.
In September 2020, he made his first professional debut for the club against Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. A year later in September 2021, he scored his goal for the club against League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup which resulted in a 6-1 win for City.
On October 16, he made his Premier League appearance against Burnley, and on the same night, he went on to score a hat trick for the U23 side. Three days later, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Club Brugge in a 5-1 win. He scored on his FA Cup debut against League Two side Swindon Town on January 7, 2022. He has a great track record for Chelsea scoring over 40 goals in just 75 matches. The youngster will be the key for the team in the coming seasons.
Cole Palmer International Career
Cole is yet to represent the England national team at the senior level but with his abilities and skills, he might receive the call-up for the senior team anytime soon. He represented the England U17 team at the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship tournament.
In August 2021, he got a chance to represent the U21 England team for the U21 Euro Qualifying match. He debuted for the U21 side and the match resulted in a 2-0 win over Kosovo in which he scored a goal.
Cole Palmer’s Family and Personal Life
Cole currently lives with his parents at their home. He was born on 6 May 2002 in Wythenshawe, England but is of Kittitian descent through his father. His mother is Janet Palmer and his father’s name is still unknown. Both parents were so supportive of Cole and allowed him to follow his footballing passion.
Cole Palmer Girlfriend
The young good-looking English player surprisingly single doesn’t have a girlfriend and is currently single. As he uses his chances so well whenever he gets it in football, girls use the chance as he might not be single for so long. It is reported that he was in a relationship with the influencer Connie Grace.
Cole Palmer Endorsements and Sponsorships
Cole is a young player and has a long way to go and has high hopes to break some of the great records set by some Legends of the game. Cole has Nike as his primary boot sponsor. As a part of the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has endorsed the fashion clothing company boohooMAN on his social media account.
Cole Palmer Cars and Tattoos
Cole has some fancy cars in his garage despite being so young. One of them includes a black Mercedes. He is a fan of automobiles and in the future, he might even buy some garages just to park his cars. Unlike many footballers, Palmer does not prefer to ink his skin. He is younger, so might even ink some good tattoos later down the time.
