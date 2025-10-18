Blackburn Rovers
Who is Claire Ince? Meet the wife of Paul Ince
Claire Ince is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of Reading, Paul Ince.
Ince comes from London, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Paul Ince. Her husband was the manager of top football clubs in the world. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claire and Paul Ince Families
Claire was born on March 20, 1973, in London, England. She is 53 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. Her family lives in the UK as well, but she has not shared any details about them.
On October 21, 1967, Paul Ince was born in Ilford, London, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. However, he is the cousin of footballer Rohan Ince and Clayton Ince and is the uncle of singer Rochelle Humes.
Claire Ince’s husband, Paul Ince
Paul Ince is a former international player who played as a midfielder from 1982-to 2007 and served as an interim manager at EFL Championship side Reading.
West Ham coach John Lyall spotted him at 12 when the club was in the second division. Paul made his debut for West Ham against Manchester United back in 1986.
Paul then joined Manchester United, where he stayed until 1995 and only won most of his accomplishments from there. However, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one UEFA cup. He then moved to Serie A with Inter Milan for two years. After that, he returned to England and joined Liverpool.
After a short spell as a player-coach of Swindon Town, he retired from playing and continues to manage clubs like Swindon, Macclesfield, Milton Keynes, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool.
On February 19, 202, Ince and Michael and Gilkes were announced as EFL Championship side Reading interim managers. Paul is the first black man to captain the three lions.
He is one of the very few players in the Premier League to have represented both arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United. Paul was capped 53 times by England as well.
Claire and Paul Ince Kids
Claire and Paul met during college time, and after dating for several years, they got married in an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They got married on June 5, 1990. They have been together for more than two decades.
The couple has three children together: Tom, a professional footballer, Daniel, and daughter Ria, who is set to appear in the new Channel 4 show Born famous.
Tom has played for England national under-17 football team, and the two were now reunited at EFL Championship club Reading, where his father is the interim manager.
Claire Ince Profession, Career, Net Worth
Claire is a homemaker, and she handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Paul through his every thick and thin.
However, she is not on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $22 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram and shares pictures frequently.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Blackburn Rovers
Who is Amber Mowbray? Meet the wife of Tony Mowbray
Amber is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of West Bromwich Albion team, Tony Mowbray.
Mowbray comes from England as well, and she is known for being the partner of one of the former players and former Celtic manager Tony Mowbray. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Families
Amber was born in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Tony was born on 22 November 1963 in Saltburn, England. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.
Amber Mowbray’s husband, Tony Mowbray
Tony is a former English professional player and now manager of EFL club Blackburn Rovers. He started his playing career in 1982 and became the captain of Middlesbrough in 1986. He then represented Celtic for a brief period.
He later moved to Ipswich Town, where he played for five years, becoming the team captain. During this time, Ipswich won the match 4-2 and secured promotion to the FA Premier League. After that, he finished his playing career and transitioned to coaching.
In May 2004, he was appointed as the manager of Hibernian, and in his first tenure, he won the Scottish Football Writers Association manager of the year award.
Tony then moved on to West Bromwich Albion in 2006, where he won the Football League Championship in 2008 but the following year suffered relegation from the Premier League.
Mowbray was then appointed as the manager of the Celtic club but was dismissed just after nine months. He then took the manager’s role in one of his former clubs, Middlesbrough. But after a poor start, he left the club.
He was then appointed as the Blackburn Rovers manager in February 2017. Still, he could not prevent Rovers from being relegated to League One but soon won promotion back to the Championship in his first attempt.
Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Kids
Tony first married Bernadette in 1994, but his wife passed away due to breast cancer during his Celtic playing days. It is often said that the “huddle” which Celtic players still perform before each match was arranged as a tribute to Bernadette.
He then married Amber Mowbray in 2001 and have been together for more than two decades. They have three children together, one girl named Oliver and two boys, Max and Lucas Mowbray. The three kids are their world and they do everything to keep their children happy.
Amber Mowbray Profession, Career, Net Worth
Amber is a homemaker but did an excellent job in giving support to the children and Tony during all the tough times.
Both husband and wife are very private in person as they are not on social media. The net worth of Amber has not been disclosed as well, but Tony has a net worth of around $4 million approx. He has been the manager of many clubs and has been earning a lucrative salary. As of 2025, he is with the West Bromwich Albion, a club that competes in the EFL championship. Based on sources, he could be earning $200k to $1 million, but it has not been revealed officially.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Blackburn Rovers
George Hirst – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
George Hirst is an English footballer who played as a center-forward for Ipswich Town on loan from Leicester City and for the England national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
George Hirst was born on January 15, 1999, in Sheffield, England. Hirst is regarded as one of the most promising young English footballers of his generation. George Hirst is a talented young footballer who has shown promise throughout his career. He has impressed with his physical presence, aerial ability, and clinical finishing, and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.
Hirst’s move to Leicester City could be the start of a new chapter in his career, and he will be hoping to continue his development and eventually fulfill his potential at the highest level of the game. Let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.
George Hirst’s Net Worth and Salary
George Hirst is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.4 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €800 k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1.43 million per year playing for Ipswich Town as a Forward.
George Hirst Club Career
Hirst began his career in the Sheffield Wednesday academy and made his first-team debut for the club in September 2016. He was a prolific scorer at the youth level and quickly established himself as a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday first team. Hirst’s physical presence, aerial ability, and clinical finishing made him a fan favorite at Hillsborough.
Despite his impressive performances, Hirst was unable to agree on a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday and was eventually sold to Belgian club OH Leuven in August 2018. He made just one appearance for the club before being loaned out to Dutch side Rotherham United for the 2018-19 season.
Hirst returned to England in the summer of 2019 and signed for Championship club Leicester City. He played for Leicester’s under-23 team but was unable to break into the first team. Hirst was loaned out to Rotherham United for the second time in January 2020 and made 13 appearances for the club.
He was loaned out to Portsmouth in 2021 June for a season and scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace. Following his return, he was loaned to Blackburn Rovers in June 2022 and returned back to the parent club in January 2023. He was then sent to Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season.
George Hirst International Career
Hirst has also represented England at various youth levels, including the under-20 and under-21 teams. He has been tipped for a bright future in the game and is seen as a potential star for the England national team in the coming years.
George Hirst Family
George Hirst was born on 15 February 1999 in Sheffield, England. His Father’s name is David Hirst and his Mother’s name is not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is also a football player, he is a corporate hospitality host for Sheffield Wednesday and also he was appointed as a coach there. His father is a striker in three different teams. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
George Hirst’s Girlfriend
George Hirst is in a relationship with Aela Brown. We can see the couple enjoying time with each other, parting, and going on vacation keeping posting it. She is an Instagram influencer with 22.4k followers and we can say she has more followers than him. Her account is private and doesn’t want her personal details to be shared with the public. Also, she has a horse and posts pics with it; its name, however, is not known. Let’s hope the beautiful couple gets married soon. Aela Brown is also a model and boxer. She owns a wedding planner company and boutique in Italy.
George Hirst Sponsors and Endorsements
George Hirst has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. He uses the Puma shoes to showcase them and help in advertising the Puma company.
George Hirst Cars and Tattoos
George Hirst’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, George Hirst has not inked his skin yet. The reason why he didn’t tattoo is not known.
Read More:
Blackburn Rovers
Retired Footballer Jim Beglin is a Commentator – Check His Net Worth, Records, & More
James Martin Beglin popularly known as Jim Beglin, the former Irish footballer currently works as a co-commentator in sports media. Here we will see more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, etc.
Jim played as a left-back for many Premier League teams including Liverpool and Leeds United. Jim Beglin caught the attention of football fans when he referred to the Etihad as ‘Emptyhad’ in a live telecast recently. He has had 15 International senior caps for Ireland. He co-comments for many media currently.
Jim Beglin was often seen alongside Peter Drury commentating on most of the Premier League matches, until the latter left for Sky Sports and NBC. If not the best he is one of the best analysts in the English media. He is an excellent reader of the game and a good analyst too. Let’s see more about him in this article without any further delay.
Jim Beglin’s Net Worth and Salary
The former Irish defender is estimated to have a net worth of around $2.5 million. The co-commentator’s salary details are not available at the moment but it is sure that as he is one of the well-known commentators in the media and he wouldn’t be earning less. His salary for his commentary stint is less, but Beglin owns a couple of ventures as well.
Jim Beglin Club Career
Beglin started his footballing career by joining Shamrock Rovers in 1980. Then he was signed by Liverpool to their reserve team in 1983 and after a year and a half, he was promoted to the first team of Liverpool. He debuted against Southampton in the Left-Midfield position, resulting in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the League Championship and FA Cup with Liverpool.
With 98 appearances for Liverpool FC and over six years, Jim Beglin’s time in Liverpool came to an end as he was sold to Leed United on a free transfer. He didn’t play a single league game in both the 87/88 and 88/89 seasons. He was loaned out to Blackburn and Plymouth later. Jim was forced to retire due to his recurred knee injury at the early age of 27. He represented the Republic of Ireland 15 times.
Jim Beglin Media Job and Career
The bond between football and Jim Beglin didn’t stop despite facing the trauma of retiring at an early age. He chose to stay on the football field not as a player but as a co-commentator. Jim currently works as a co-commentator for BT Sport, Premier League Productions, and CBS Sports and also on ITV for Granada Television. He commentated on the FIFA 14 World Cup and FIFA 18 World Cup in RTC.
He also has co-commented for the PES(Pro Evolution Soccer) game series since PES11 alongside Jon Champion and later Peter Drury. In January 2022 Jim Beglin called Etihad, ‘Emptyhad’ and he apologized for it later due to leading controversies and also apologized when he called Angel Di Maria “Latino temperament” following his red card in 2021.
Jim Beglin Family
Jim’s family details still remain to be a mystery as no information is available yet. He married decades ago and has 2 kids but never disclosed the news about his partner. We certainly wish that Beglin is happy with his family and is leading a joyful life.
Jim Beglin’s Famous Quotes and Commentaries
“Hello everyone, I’m Peter Drury, Jim Beglin alongside me” the most iconic commentary which every PES fan would never get rid of, is said by Peter Drury. Rather than his praising comments, Beglin is famous for his criticizing commentaries. It’s good that he says everything straightforward but the same thing brings him controversies too.
Read More
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”