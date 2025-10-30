Marina Luczenko-Szczesna is famous for being the wife of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marina had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the Ukrainian born lady who has become a massive star. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny.

Wojciech Szczesny has become the first choice keeper of Juventus after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon. Even though filling the boots of an Italian legend seemed very difficult, Szczesny is on the way to making his own legacy at the Old Lady.

He has experience playing in England as he spent a large part of his career in Arsenal. His career is very intriguing, but for this article, we decided to take a close look at his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Childhood and Family

Marina was born on July 3, 1989, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. However, her family later relocated to Poland. So he has both Polish and Ukrainian nationality. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.

Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful wife of Wojciech Szczesny.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna was born in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. (Credit: Instagram)

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Education

Marina completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna career

Marina is a famous Polish singer. The Ukrainian-born started signing at the age of 10. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions.

However, her big break came in 2000 when she featured in the television play ‘Ballada o zabójcach’. Later she took part in ‘Taniec z Gwiazdami’, the Polish version of Dancing with the Stars.

After moving to the UK, Marina earned massive fame due to her beautiful voice. She has done significant work in the English music industry, including a song with the X Factor winner James Arthur named – “Let Me Love the Lonely”, which earned double-platinum status from the Polish Society of the Phonographic Industry (ZPAV).

Marina is a famous Polish singer. (Credit: Instagram)

Marina’s passion for music later influenced Szczesny, who wrote the lyrics for “I Do”, which is a song from Marina’s second studio album ‘On My Way’.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Net Worth

Marina’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.

Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny relationship

Wojciech Szczesny met his wife in 2013 when he was playing for Arsenal. The Polish beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Szczesny was fighting for his spot at Arsenal. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.

Wojciech Szczesny and his wife Marina Luczenko-Szczesna at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, in 2015, Szczesny got a favourable answer to his proposal.

Next year, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony where their friends, family members, and teammates of Szczesny were invited. They have remained inseparable since then. The duo motivates each other to this day, and their understanding is very clear.

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny Children

The couple is proud parents of one child. Marina gave birth to their son, Liam Szczesny, on June 30, 2018. We believe the pair are enjoying thrift parenthood, as they often post beautiful images of their family on social media.

Wojciech Szczesny with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Social media

Marina already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Szczesny. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends. Marina also shares snaps of her trips. She also has a Twitter account and a YouTube channel where she shares reels and vlogs.

