Maria Zulay Pogba: Paul Pogba wife, net worth, career, kids, house, and family
Maria Zulay Pogba is a model with a substantial social media following. In addition, she is the wife of one of the superstar footballers, Paul Pogba. Let us explore their relationship history.
Maria Zulay Pogba comes from Bolivia’s isolated South American country, and She is known for being the partner of 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba. Paul Pogba is one of the all-time greats of football and he is lucky to have Maria Zulay as his wife.
Maria Zulay Salaues and Paul Pogba Families
In Roger, Bolivia, Maria Zulay Salaues was born on November 16, 1994, to father Ricardo Salaries and mother, Karla Antelo. She also has two older sisters named Gabriela and Carla.
Paul Pogba was born in Lagny-Sur Marne, France on 15 March 1993 to Guinean parents. He is Muslim by origin and has two twin older brothers Florentin and Mathias. They are also footballers and play for the Guinean national team.
Maria Zulay Pogba’s husband, Paul Pogba
Pogba began his football career at the age of six, playing for US Roissy-en Brie. He started his senior career with Manchester United for two years before appearing at the Italian side Juventus. He helped the club to four consecutive Series A titles.
He established himself as one of the most promising young talents in world football. He received the Golden Boy Award in 2013. He helped Juventus reach the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final for the first time in 12 years.
Pogba was brought by Manchester United for a world-record transfer fee, and he didn’t disappoint as the club won the Europa League and League Cup. Pogba returned back to Juventus in June 2022 after having an unsuccessful time at Old Trafford. He was mainly injured and couldn’t feature in many matches for Juve. Recently, he has been tested positive for the usage of drugs and could be banned from playing for a few years.
He played internationally for France, captained the team at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and even won it. He even won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the senior men’s team and scored in the final.
Maria Zulay and Paul Pogba Kids
Maria Zulay Salaries and Pogba met each other in the United States of America. It was the time when United came for a pre-season tour, and Pogba was recovering from a hamstring injury.
Since then, Zulay has made several trips to Manchester to see Pogba. It is believed that the two have already tied the knot. The couple had two kids together during their first child’s birth. Labile Shakur, Pogba did some special celebration against Brighton and Hove Albion.
They have another son whose name has not been disclosed yet as Pogba keeps his personal life really private.
Maria Zulay Pogba Career, Profession, Net Worth
Maria Zulay is known on her Instagram as a model. She moved to Miami in the mid-2010s to pursue her modeling career after working at Real State agencies and as a product model back in her native country.
Currently, she has a substantial social media following. Her personal net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million, which includes Pogba. They have a combined net worth of $125 million. Pogba is of richest football players of all time and he earns more than $20 million every year through football and endorsements.
Arsenal
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna – Wojciech Szczesny Wife, her family and more
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna is famous for being the wife of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marina had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the Ukrainian born lady who has become a massive star. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny.
Wojciech Szczesny has become the first choice keeper of Juventus after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon. Even though filling the boots of an Italian legend seemed very difficult, Szczesny is on the way to making his own legacy at the Old Lady.
He has experience playing in England as he spent a large part of his career in Arsenal. His career is very intriguing, but for this article, we decided to take a close look at his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Childhood and Family
Marina was born on July 3, 1989, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. However, her family later relocated to Poland. So he has both Polish and Ukrainian nationality. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.
Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful wife of Wojciech Szczesny.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Education
Marina completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna career
Marina is a famous Polish singer. The Ukrainian-born started signing at the age of 10. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions.
However, her big break came in 2000 when she featured in the television play ‘Ballada o zabójcach’. Later she took part in ‘Taniec z Gwiazdami’, the Polish version of Dancing with the Stars.
After moving to the UK, Marina earned massive fame due to her beautiful voice. She has done significant work in the English music industry, including a song with the X Factor winner James Arthur named – “Let Me Love the Lonely”, which earned double-platinum status from the Polish Society of the Phonographic Industry (ZPAV).
Marina’s passion for music later influenced Szczesny, who wrote the lyrics for “I Do”, which is a song from Marina’s second studio album ‘On My Way’.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Net Worth
Marina’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.
Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny relationship
Wojciech Szczesny met his wife in 2013 when he was playing for Arsenal. The Polish beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Szczesny was fighting for his spot at Arsenal. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.
Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, in 2015, Szczesny got a favourable answer to his proposal.
Next year, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony where their friends, family members, and teammates of Szczesny were invited. They have remained inseparable since then. The duo motivates each other to this day, and their understanding is very clear.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny Children
The couple is proud parents of one child. Marina gave birth to their son, Liam Szczesny, on June 30, 2018. We believe the pair are enjoying thrift parenthood, as they often post beautiful images of their family on social media.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Social media
Marina already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Szczesny. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends. Marina also shares snaps of her trips. She also has a Twitter account and a YouTube channel where she shares reels and vlogs.
France
Isabelle Matuidi – Blaise Matuidi’s wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Isabelle Matuidi is a passionate entrepreneur and businesswoman. She is the wife of former Inter-Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi. In this article, we will discuss about the beautiful relationship between the couple.
Isabelle Matuidi comes from France, and She is known for being the wife of World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi Families
Isabelle was born on November 1, 1987, in France. There are few details about her family, but she has a great connection with them.
Blaise Matuidi was born on 9 April 1987 in Toulouse, Haute-Garonne to a father Fair Rivelino, and a mother Elise. He has four siblings and was raised in a Parisian suburb.
Isabelle’s husband, Blaise Matuidi
Matuidi’s career took off at Troyes AC, where he made his professional debut in 2004. Scouts were initially drawn to his quick footwork and enthusiastic flair, which led to his 2007 transfer to AS Saint-Étienne. He developed his tough ball-winning abilities at Saint-Etienne and established himself as a crucial player in the midfield. His accomplishments attracted notice, which prompted a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.
Matuidi became one of Europe’s top midfielders while playing for PSG. He was a key contributor to PSG’s success at home, taking home multiple Ligue 1 championships and domestic cups. He was a cornerstone in the team’s midfield because of his unwavering work ethic and capacity to disrupt opposing plays.
By joining Juventus in Serie A, Matuidi began a new phase of his professional life in 2017. His relocation to Italy gave him the opportunity to present his abilities on a bigger international platform. He continued to shine at Juventus, helping the team to Serie A victories and lengthy UEFA Champions League runs.
Matuidi’s successful international career with the French national side added to his great club career. He played a crucial role in the French team’s World Cup victory in 2018. Along with players like N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, his midfield contributions helped France win their second World Cup.
Matuidi entered the MLS in August 2020 after signing with Inter Miami. However, his stay in the country was brief, and in January 2022, he was left off the club’s roster for the 2022 season.
Blaise Matuidi made the decision to hang up his cleats and declare his retirement from professional football on December 23, 2022. His extraordinary career will be remembered for his unrelenting work ethic, flexibility, and the multiple championships he garnered on the club and international levels. The fact that Blaise Matuidi is still remembered as a midfield powerhouse is a credit to his commitment to and talent in the game of soccer.
Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi Kids
Their love story began at a very young age when Blaise met Isabelle in Troyes. After years of dating, Blaise romanticized his dream girl in the Grand Rex theatre as Isabelle was waiting for a Star Wars movie. Still, the screen played the montage of their pictures with a big question mark, to which Isabelle said yes.
In 2017 they tied the knot, which was attended by all of their family and friends. They have four children together. In May, their first daughter was born, and within the next three years, they gave birth to one son and a daughter. (Mylene, Naelle, Eden and Nahla)
In 2021 Isabelle gave birth to a baby girl named Nahla Ivy Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi Career, Profession, Net Worth
Isabelle is a really talented female. She is a trained osteopath and has a certificate in banking as well. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of GIMmini Kids, which makes her a successful Entrepreneur.
She is also a social media influencer with 90k followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $2 Million in 2026. Isabelle is the owner of a sports centre and she earns a big income from her venture. She also collaborates with brands for ads.
Google News
Ranking the 10 Best Juventus Players of all time
Juventus is the most successful team in Italy, and here we learn more about the top 10 best Juventus players of all time.
Juventus have been the biggest club in Italy for quite some time now. AC Milan and Juventus had their time in the sun during the first decade of this century, but since then, the Old Lady have run rampant in Italy.
They won 9 consecutive Serie A titles, a run that ended last season but their history goes way beyond that. They have had 100s of great players over decades and here, we look at the top 10 of them- those who have made Juve the great club they are today.
10. Giampiero Boniperti (1946–1961)
Coming out of the Juventus academy, Giampiero Boniperti became one of the best forwards in the Italian league’s history. He was known for his shooting abilities with both feet, incredible heading power and good technique. Boniperti spent his entire senior career with his childhood club, making 459 appearances and scoring 179 goals. He helped his team win 5 Italian league titles and 2 Italian cups.
9. Pavel Nedved (2001–2009)
Pavel Nedved spent the peak years of his career in Juventus, and it became a glorious chapter in the club’s history. Mainly operating as an aggressive left midfielder, Nedved was known for his technical abilities, intelligence and control of the ball. Apart from initiating attacking transitions, he had excellent tackling skills. Scoring 65 goals and 68 assists in 327 matches, Nedved lifted 2 Italian championships, 2 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister. He won the 2003 Ballon d’Or, which reflected his domination at that time.
8. Giorgio Chiellini (2004–)
Chiellini started his career as a defensive-minded left-back. But later in his career, he realised that his qualities were more suited for the centre back role. The Italian has solid physicality, an aggressive mentality, tacking power and aerial superiority.
After becoming the captain in 2008, Chiellini remained one of the most crucial players for his side. The Italian has already appeared 554 times for Juventus, winning 9 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 5 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.
7. Roberto Bettega (1969–1983)
Roberto Bettega dominated for an extended period in Italian football because of his incredible skill set. He was one of the players who used to give deep attention to tactics and knew the formulas to break defensive lines by using intelligence. Being tall, agile, fast and good in the air, he was able to convert aerial chances into goals.
Scoring 129 goals in 326 matches, Bettega helped Juventus secure 7 Italian Championships, 2 Italian Cups, and 1 Uefa Cup. He was one of the most feared forwards in his peak years.
6. Dino Zoff (1972–1983)
Considered one of the best goalkeepers in Juventus’ history, Dino Zoff spent close to one decade with the Italian club. He was a cautious goalkeeper who relied on getting to the spot at the right time to make the save rather than showing audacious diving skills. Whenever required, he could do the flamboyant movement as well. Zoff played 330 matches with the Italian team helping them win 6 Italian championships, 2 Italian cups and 1 Uefa Cup.
5. Paolo Rossi (1981–1985)
Considered one of the most prolific Italian strikers, Paolo Rossi spent four years at Juventus, showing his dazzling skills. Even though he wasn’t a physically strong player, he had impressive technical abilities, positioning knowledge and an eye for goal.
The forward scored 44 goals, gave 12 assists in 137 matches, helping his team lift 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup. Rossi was a Ballon d’Or and world cup winner as well.
4. Zinedine Zidane (1996–2001)
Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Zinedine Zidane played for Juventus in the initial days of his peak career. It was tough to find a player who had the perfect mixture of vision, accurate passing, ball controlling, and elegant movements. His impact has been massive and the veteran remains the greatest player of Juventus. The legendary player also worked as the football manager of Real Madrid for many years.
He bagged 49 goals and 67 assists in 227 matches. Zidane won everything there was to win as a footballer. During his time at Juve, he lifted 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.
3. Alessandro Del Piero (1993–2012)
After joining Juventus from Padova in 1993, Alessandro Del Piero developed into one of the top forwards in the world. He left the Italian club as the highest scorer in its history. Nicknamed “fantasista”, Del Piero was known for his elegance, technical skills, eye for goal and shooting skills.
Scoring 290 goals and assisting 150 more in 705 matches, Del Piero helped the Italian team secure 6 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 1 Italian Cup, 4 Italian Super Cups, 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.
2. Gianluigi Buffon (2001–2018 & 2019–2021)
Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the game, Gianluigi Buffon’s love for Juventus is immortal. First, the Italian shot-stopper joined the club from Parma in 2001. The young man rapidly developed into a top keeper and became a crucial player in the squad. He was known for his quick response, calm mind, agility, physical strength and leadership qualities.
After leaving Juventus in 2018, Buffon returned in 2019 due to his love for the club. Buffon played 685 times for the Italian team., becoming the second-highest appearance maker. The Italian shot-stopper lifted 11 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 6 Italian Super Cup, 1 Uefa Cup and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.
1. Michel Platini (1982–1987)
If you keep aside his controversial role as a UEFA president, Michel Platini is an absolute legend because of the mark he has left in football. Platini was quick, versatile, agile, and intelligent. He is considered one of the best passers of the game and one of the best free-kick takers of all time.
Platini spent ten years with Juventus, scoring 104 goals and providing 27 assists in 223 matches. He won 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup.
- Liverpool Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Zack Steffen 2022 Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
- Top 5 Wolves Fan Chants
