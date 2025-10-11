Dragon Feeds
Who is Claire Froggatt? Meet the wife of Paul Scholes
Claire Froggatt is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current caretaker manager of Salford City, Paul Scholes.
Claire comes from Manchester, England, and she is known for being the partner of the greatest Manchester United player of all time Paul Scholes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes’s Families
Claire was born in Manchester, England, in 1974, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 45 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.
Paul Scholes was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 16, 1974, and is 47 years old. He was born to parents Stewart Scholes and Marina Scholes. There is no information regarding his siblings.
Claire Froggatt’s husband, Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes is a former professional English footballer who spent his entire professional playing career with Manchester United. He is now the co-owner and caretaker manager of Salford City.
He is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and one of the greatest Man United players of all time. Scholes came through the United youth academy, scouted by Sir Alex Ferguson.
Scholes made his debut for Man United in the 1994-95 season and made 718 appearances for the club. He retired in May 2013. With this club, he has won 25 trophies, including 11 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. In addition, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.
After retiring, his first managerial position came on February 11 2019, when Scholes was appointed as League Two side Oldham Athletic manager. But soon, he resigned after the club’s poor performance.
On October 12, 2020, School was appointed as the interim head coach of Salford City. However, after some matches, he left the role.
Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes Kids
Froggatt and Scholes met each other for the first time when they were only 18 years old, and their first encounter was in a local pub. Both have been blessed with two sons and a daughter.
They fell in love and dated for six years before tying the knot in February 1999 in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and friends. They have been married for over two decades now.
The pair have a daughter and two sons, out of which the younger one has autism. They live in the village of Grasscroft in Greater Manchester. Her daughter Alicia is a professional handball player
According to The Sun, Froggatt recently moved out of the house and shifted into a new place. There have been rumours that they might have separated, but nothing has been confirmed by the couple.
Claire Froggatt Profession, Career, Net Worth
Claire is a homemaker. She maintains a shallow profile and has done an exceptional job taking care of her family and kids. There is no salary for Claire as she is the caretaker of her family. Whatever Paul Scholes earns goes to her as well.
She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $60 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1 million.
Sandra Jerze Childhood and Family
On December 9, 1997, Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland, making her a Swiss. However, she is of Ethiopian descent. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Serge Gnabry.
Sandra Jerze Education
Sandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class and impressed everyone with her skills. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that as she has not updated anything about her alma mater. She had big ambitions about her modelling career from an early age, so she might have entered the glamour world soon after completing high school. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.
Sandra Jerze’s career
Sandra started modelling at a young age and she used to click pictures in different locations. She has worked with many famous photographers, including Steve Gripp, and she has also appeared on the front page of grand magazines, including TWELV. Her flawless catwalk and charming personality attracted the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Brand Model Management and Kult Models represent her.
Sandra has appeared in music videos also. She had a significant role in the song Phänomena’s music video by Pietro Lombardi. You can check the video here.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly.
Sandra Jerze Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and spends a lot, but her lucrative wages cover her needs and wants.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry’s relationship
Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. We currently don’t know how, when or where they met. But they instantly clicked right after their first meeting. After exchanging numbers, they started to talk and fell in love. They were impressed by their counterpart’s personalities and wanted to take the relationship further. However, they managed to keep their relationship private in the early stages. In July 2020, Sandra revealed their love story by sharing their photo on social media. However, things started to degrade in January 2021, when Sandra told Gnabry that she was pregnant. But, the German star was confused about whether the child was his. Finally, the police had to intervene, forcing Sandra to leave Gnabry’s house. They hadn’t talked since then. Well, who could have thought a beautiful relationship would end up like this! However, Sandra still has scope to exp[lain the scenario to the German forward.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry Children
Sandra claims to have the baby of Gnabry inside her. However, the German forward doesn’t believe his girlfriend. There is a misunderstanding between them, and nothing is clear to the point. However, we have kept a tab on the situation and will update the article if anything new comes up.
Sandra Jerze Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She has 31.4k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Families
Ellis was born in 1978. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She met Jaap Stam when she was 16.
Jakob Stam aka Jaap was born on 17 July 1972 in Kampen, Netherlands to father Gerrit and mother Anna Stam. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.
Ellis Stam’s husband, Jaap Stam
Jakob Stam aka Jaap is a former professional player. He is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He is the former manager of FC Cincinnati. Jaap Stam has 67 appearances for the Netherlands football team and he scored 3 goals in his stint.
Stam has played for several European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lazio, Milan and Ajax, before retiring in October 2007. He has won several club trophies and several personal awards, including being voted as the best defender in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League.
He has also represented the Netherlands in 67 internationals and was in their squads for three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
After retiring as a player, Stam became an assistant coach in 2009 for PEC Zwolle and then went to Penn on a three-year contract with Ajax in 2013 as an assistant coach.
Jaap made his managerial debut with Reading in 2016 for a two-year contract but left the club soon and then went on to join Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer on 21 st May 2020. But he was quickly dismissed due to the club’s poor performance.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Kids
Jaap met his wife Ellis when he was 16 years old. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married in 1997, which family and close friends attended. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.
The couple is blessed with two daughters and twin sons, Jake, Thomas, Megan and Lisa. Thomas is a professional football player. After retirement, he became a coach. He enjoys his time with his family and children.
Ellis Stam Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ellis is a writer as she has written a few and is also a professional make-up artist. She has been the pillar of strength for Jaap through his ups and downs.
She has an Instagram account that has many pictures related to make-up. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of matches and updates them in stories as well.
Yurina Yanagi – Takumi Minamino Girlfriend, her Family and more
Yurina Yanagi is famous for being the girlfriend of Monaco player Takumi Minamino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Yurina Yanagi has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with the former Liverpool star Takumi Minamino over the years. Yurina Yanagi is an actress who has acted in live action films and live action anime series as well.
Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool in 2021. Since then he has been helping the club a lot with his consistent display and showing incredible efforts. His career is certainly on the rise, but many don’t know about his private life. He is currently dating a beautiful Japanese actress. So let’s find out more about her.
Yurina Yanagi Childhood and Family
Yurina’s birthdate is unknown. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Takumi Minamino.
Yurina Yanagi Education
Yurina went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. We currently don’t know whether she completed higher education.
Yurina Yanagi Career
Yurina is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Japanese films. In 2018, she played Kana in a romance film named “Junpei, Think Again.” Some of her other films are Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending – Kamen Rider Para-DX with Poppy (2018) and Hell for You (2025).
Yurina Yanagi Net Worth
Yurina’s net worth is unknown but we believe she gathers a large income from acting. Her successful modelling and acting career have boosted her finances. There isn’t an exact figure available but we will update it as soon as we find the relevant information. A source claims Yurina Yanagi has an estimated net worth of $5 million, but it is not official. Yurina Yanagi is a popular actress and has a lucrative salary.
Yurina Yanagi and Takumi Minamino relationship
Takumi Minamino has been with his girlfriend for over a year. The Japanese star was playing for Liverpool at that time, and he was already a star performer. Yurina was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward.
After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they could pass the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions.
Yurina Yanagi and Takumi Minamino Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are considerably young and remain highly busy in their respective jobs. Hence they might not be best suited to take up parenthood.
Yurina Yanagi Social media
Yurina is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong styling sense.
