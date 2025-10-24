Dragon Feeds
Paulo Gazzaniga – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Paulo Gazzaniga is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Spanish club Girona and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Paulo Dino Gazzaniga, an Argentine goalkeeper, has experienced a football career characterized by tenacity and travel. His voyage is similar to his early 15-year-old departure from Argentina to enrol in Valencia’s youth program in Spain. Throughout his professional career, Gazzaniga played for a number of teams, including Fulham, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, Gillingham, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Notably, on November 20, 2018, he made his debut for Argentina on the international scene in a friendly match against Mexico, exhibiting his goalkeeping skills worldwide. Gazzaniga is currently a player for Girona in La Liga, where he leaves a lasting impression between the posts. He earns a salary of £9,048,000 at Girona. He is one of the richest players of the league.
Paulo Gazzaniga’s Net Worth and Salary
Girona’s custodian, Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga, earns £24,000 a week (£1,248,000 a year) to guard the goalpost. Gazzaniga’s £9,048,000 net worth and his June 30, 2025 commitment show how important he is to the team. His impressive market value of €3,000,000 indicates his expertise and experience, making him a valuable asset in the fast-paced world of football, where his efforts are valued for more than simply money.
Paulo Gazzaniga Club Career
The trajectory of Paulo Dino Gazzaniga’s career with the club bears witness to his steadfast commitment and adaptability as a stopper. Gazzaniga left his Argentine birthplace in 2007 at the age of fifteen to play football in Spain, joining Valencia’s youth setup. But he left Valencia in 2011 without making a first-team appearance. Gazzaniga, unfazed, accepted a fresh challenge and in July 2011 agreed to a two-year contract with Gillingham, a League Two team.
His remarkable displays attracted Southampton’s attention in the Premier League, which resulted in a significant transfer in July 2012. Memorable moments from Gazzaniga’s time with Southampton include his league debut in a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa. He signed a new four-year contract in 2015, although he covered key keepers like Fraser Forster, Artur Boruc, and Kelvin Davis. A 2016–17 loan stint with Rayo Vallecano gave him invaluable experience.
Gazzaniga joined Tottenham Hotspur in August 2017 after being lured in by his former Southampton manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He is now Spurs’ backup goalkeeper due to his outstanding performances. After a 2021 loan to Elche, Gazzaniga returned to Tottenham and left again. A new chapter was started when he moved to Fulham in 2021. He then went on loan to Girona in 2022–2023 before signing a two-year contract with the Spanish team permanently in June 2023. Gazzaniga’s influential path through the football environment is still defined by his persistence and versatility. He scored an own goal in the inaugural European match which resulted in a defeat. But he saved three penalty kicks in another game against Athletic Bilbao.
Paulo Gazzaniga International Career
Paulo Dino Gazzaniga made his debut for Argentina on the international scene on November 20, 2018, during a friendly match against Mexico. Gazzaniga, who came on as a substitute for Gerónimo Rulli in the 59th minute, was instrumental in helping Argentina win 2-0 and preserve a clean sheet. As a capable and dependable goalie, he demonstrated his talent and helped the national team succeed at this momentous juncture in his career.
Paulo Gazzaniga Family
Paulo Gazzaniga was born in Murphy, Santa Fe, on January 2, 1992, and comes from a football-loving family. Both his brother Gianfranco, a custodian at Racing de Ferrol, and father Daniel Gazzaniga are passionate about the beautiful game. It’s interesting to note that Gazzaniga and Mauricio Pochettino, who would become his manager, grew up in the same little village in Argentina. Although his mother’s identity is still unknown, the goalie’s family history is enhanced by shared hometown roots and football ties.
Paulo Gazzaniga’s Girlfriend
Paulo is rumored to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. He will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Paulo Gazzaniga Sponsors and Endorsements
Paulo Gazzaniga proudly wears Adidas apparel on the pitch as part of his connection with the company. The goalie doesn’t just promote Adidas on the field; he uses the brand’s items religiously when playing and shares it on social media. Gazzaniga’s collaboration with Adidas showcases a connection between style and performance in both his on-field and off-field personas.
Paulo Gazzaniga Cars and Tattoos
The talented goalie Paulo Gazzaniga chooses a canvas devoid of tattoos, preferring minimalism to body art. Gazzaniga combines style and performance when driving a Range Rover Sport SVR. The football player strikes a harmonious balance between the demanding demands of professional athletics and an elegant off-field living with his modest personal style and belongings.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Jamie Bowden – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamie Bowden is a former Irish professional football player who played as a midfielder for the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jamie Patrick Bowden famoysly called Jamie Bowden is a product of Tottenham’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young player had a long way to go in his career, but he announced his retirement in January 2025 because of recurring ankle injury. The news came as a surprise for many players and experts.
He has represented Republic of Ireland’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jamie Bowden’s Net Worth and Salary
The player’s net worth is estimated to be £356k as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is not available on the internet as he is retired. Bowden has retired from the game and he doesn’t have any salary.
Jamie Bowden Club Career
At the age of six, Bowden joined the academy at Tottenham. In 2021, he was loaned to Oldham Athletic, making his debut in their first League Two game against Newport County. He returned to Tottenham in January 2022 after the loan period got over. In 2025, he retired from all forms of football because of an injury.
Jamie Bowden International Career
Jamie has represented Ireland’s U19 team and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation. He scored two goals in his single appearance for the U19 team. He is a talented player and it wont be surprising if he plays for the nation in the near future.
Jamie Bowden Family
Jamie Bowden was born on 9 July 2001 in Edmonton, England. His parents James Herbert and Anne Mabel Bowden struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Jamie Bowden is retired and he doesn’t represent any team.
Jamie Bowden’s Girlfriend
The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Jamie Bowden Sponsors and Endorsements
Jamie Bowden has been playing at the entry-level and currently, he is sponsored by Puma. The player has been seen endorsing Puma on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Jamie Bowden Cars and Tattoos
Jamie Bowden has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Edmonton in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jamie Bowden has not inked his skin yet. There is no information if he has a car.
Read More:
Chelsea
Gabriel Slonina – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the EPL team Chelsea as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues. Slonina was the only goalkeeper included on Goal’s NXGN list of the 50 best young players. He moved to Eupen in 2022 and joined Chelsea again in 2025.
The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary
Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $100,000K. The market value of the player stands at €5m, as per Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.
Gabriel Slonina Club Career
Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.
He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023. In 2024, he joined the League One team Barnsley before moving to Chelsea in 2025.
Gabriel Slonina International Career
Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.
The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.
Gabriel Slonina Family
Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.
Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend
As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.
Gabriel Slonina Sponsors and Endorsements
Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.
Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos
Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Zack Steffen Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Zack Steffen is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Colorado Rapids and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Zack Steffen has been on a different level. He is now a member of the Colorado Rapids team which competes in the Major League Soccer. He was once shipped to a one-season loan move to F. Düsseldorf, but after failing to cement his spot with the German team, he returned to the Etihad.
Prior to this, Zack Steffen played with several American teams. He has gathered a significant sum through professional contracts as well. Follow along to learn more about Zack Steffen.
Zack Steffen’s net worth and salary
Zack Steffen has been playing senior-level football since 2015. In the past six years, he has played with some of the biggest clubs in America and recently, he has been involved with one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Thus, his salary has also increased significantly in the spell. Currently, he is earning £832,000 at the Major League Soccer . After crunching the numbers, we have found out that his net worth is $15 million. His value has not increased, but his net worth has reached a new milestone.
Zack Steffen Club Career
Zack Steffen started playing football at the age of five for the local rec league side, West Bradford Youth Athletics. Surprisingly he started as a central defender. But after failing to make the cut as a defender, he transformed himself into a shot-stopper.
Zack Steffen started his senior career with SC Freiberg II in 2015. After one year, he moved to Columbus Crew SC, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The highlight of his career is the 2017/18 MLS season when he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and got a spot in the MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star team.
After his impressive spell with the Columbus Crew, Steffen was spotted by Manchester City, who signed him by splashing a whopping $7 million. Later, his former club revealed that Steffen’s sale was the largest in club history. He also brought in the highest amount of money for an MLS goalkeeper.
After signing for City, he was shipped to a one-season spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he appeared for only 18 teams. He returned to City in 2020 and has remained the second-choice goalkeeper. He has shown impressive spells in this season’s FA Cup tournament, which might prompt Pep Guardiola to give him more chances in the future. For the 2024 season, he moved to Colorado Rapids and joined the Major League Soccer.
Zack Steffen International career
Zack Steffen played in the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the starting goalkeeper for the United States U-20 side. He even gave an impressive performance in the round of 16 of the 2015 U-20 World Cup, where he saved a penalty kick against Colombia to push his nation to the next level.
Even though Steffen received his first senior call-up on May 16, 2016, he didn’t appear at that time. Later on, in January 2018, he made his first appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then, the American shot-stopper has made 28 appearances for his country. He was part of the team that won the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League.
Zack Steffen Family
Zack Steffen was born on April 2 1995, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the United States, to William Steffen and Stefanie Steffen. There is not much information available on the internet about his parents. He has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers.
His sister Katy played college softball at Penn State University’s Brandywine campus, and Lexy played collegiate soccer at West Chester University. We are looking for more information about his childhood and early life. So stay tuned to read more updated data.
Zack Steffen Girlfriend – Liza Carey
Zack Steffen has a girlfriend named Liza Carey. The American beauty was born on February 22, 1996. She has two bachelor’s degrees: one in Business administration and management from San Diego State University and another in communications from Ohio State University.
Liza taught students at Lemon. She has worked as an administrator at Free People and a front work area chief at LA Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.
Zack Steffen Sponsorship and Endorsement
Zack Steffen has a sponsorship deal with Nike. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed several products of the brand through his posts.
Zack Steffen Car and Tattoo
Zack Steffen has tattooed the phrase: forever my family on his rib cage, reflecting his love for his family. We currently don’t have any information about Zack Steffen’s car.
Zack Steffen Social Media
Zack Steffen is active on all three major social media platforms. He posts pictures of his family. The youngster also shares snippets from his football matches.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”