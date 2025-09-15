City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You

Pep Guardiola has reached a significant Premier League milestone, becoming just the second manager in the competition’s history to secure 10 victories against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola is in elite company after Manchester Derby win (via X/Amazon Prime Video)

This achievement places the Manchester City boss in exclusive company alongside legendary French tactician and current Arsenal manager.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Thrashing of Nottingham Forest

Pep Guardiola in Elite Company

The statistics reveal Guardiola’s remarkable record against United, with his 10 Premier League wins trailing only the former Arsenal manager who accumulated 12 victories during his lengthy tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman’s superior tally reflects his 22-year stint in North London, where he regularly faced United during some of the Premier League’s most competitive periods.

Guardiola’s achievement becomes even more impressive when considering the timeframe. The Spanish tactician has accumulated his 10 victories in significantly fewer opportunities compared to his predecessor, highlighting the consistency of his tactical approach against United.

Read More: Ranked: 10 Best Arsenal Home Kits in the Premier League Era, Fans Want to Bring Back #3

Current Arsenal Boss Also Features

The current Arsenal manager sits third on this exclusive list with 8 Premier League victories against United. Having spent time as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, he learned valuable tactical lessons that have translated into success against the Old Trafford outfit.

Mikel Arteta (Via The Independent)

These statistics demonstrate the tactical evolution within the Premier League, with modern coaches consistently finding ways to overcome traditional powerhouses. Guardiola’s methodical approach and possession-based philosophy have proven particularly effective against United’s various tactical setups over recent seasons.

The milestone represents another chapter in Guardiola’s already impressive Premier League legacy, cementing his status among the competition’s most successful tacticians against historically dominant opponents.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?