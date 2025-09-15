Arsenal
City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You
Pep Guardiola has reached a significant Premier League milestone, becoming just the second manager in the competition’s history to secure 10 victories against Manchester United.
This achievement places the Manchester City boss in exclusive company alongside legendary French tactician and current Arsenal manager.
Pep Guardiola in Elite Company
The statistics reveal Guardiola’s remarkable record against United, with his 10 Premier League wins trailing only the former Arsenal manager who accumulated 12 victories during his lengthy tenure at the Emirates Stadium.
The Frenchman’s superior tally reflects his 22-year stint in North London, where he regularly faced United during some of the Premier League’s most competitive periods.
Guardiola’s achievement becomes even more impressive when considering the timeframe. The Spanish tactician has accumulated his 10 victories in significantly fewer opportunities compared to his predecessor, highlighting the consistency of his tactical approach against United.
Current Arsenal Boss Also Features
The current Arsenal manager sits third on this exclusive list with 8 Premier League victories against United. Having spent time as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, he learned valuable tactical lessons that have translated into success against the Old Trafford outfit.
These statistics demonstrate the tactical evolution within the Premier League, with modern coaches consistently finding ways to overcome traditional powerhouses. Guardiola’s methodical approach and possession-based philosophy have proven particularly effective against United’s various tactical setups over recent seasons.
The milestone represents another chapter in Guardiola’s already impressive Premier League legacy, cementing his status among the competition’s most successful tacticians against historically dominant opponents.
Should Arsenal Be Worried? Key Arsenal Staff Set to be Involved with Saudi National Team
Arsenal supporters have reason for concern as key coaching staff Nicolas Jover prepares to take on additional responsibilities with Saudi Arabia’s national team during crucial periods of the season.
The Timing Concern
Nicolas Jover has already been present at Saudi Arabia’s training camp in Ta’if and will join the Green Falcons during October’s international break for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and Iraq. Arsenal are set to lose the key figure for “at least for a week or two” during a critical period.
The timing raises questions about Arsenal’s priorities, with the Gunners facing a packed fixture schedule including Champions League commitments. Losing their set-piece specialist during international breaks could impact preparation for crucial matches.
Arsenal’s Set-Piece Dependence
Jover has revolutionized Arsenal’s dead-ball situations since arriving from Manchester City in 2021. The Frenchman’s tactical innovations have made Arsenal one of the Premier League’s most dangerous teams from corners and free-kicks, with numerous goals directly attributed to his methods.
His temporary absence could disrupt Arsenal’s meticulous set-piece preparation, particularly concerning given how integral these situations have become to Arteta’s tactical approach.
The Saudi Connection
Saudi Arabia will host both October fixtures at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah – Indonesia on October 9 and Iraq on October 12. These World Cup 2026 qualifying matches represent Saudi Arabia’s attempt to reach a seventh World Cup finals since 1994.
While the consultancy role appears temporary rather than permanent, it establishes a concerning precedent. Arsenal may need to question whether key staff should be dividing their attention during competitive periods, especially with Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global football.
Arsenal vs. Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Opener
Arsenal travel to Athletic Bilbao‘s intimidating San Mamés stadium for Tuesday’s Champions League opener with the chance to make European history.
The Gunners could become the first side ever to beat Spanish teams six games in a row in European Cup/Champions League competition.
Injury Crisis Deepens
Martin Ødegaard is a major doubt for tomorrow’s Champions League opener after missing today’s training session at London Colney. The captain aggravated a shoulder problem during Saturday’s 3-0 Forest victory and was forced off in the 18th minute – the second successive home game he’s failed to reach half-time.
Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury was “very similar” to the shoulder issues that have plagued Ødegaard recently, though he sounded optimistic about the Norwegian’s chances of featuring against Athletic. William Saliba trained after his ankle scare, providing much-needed defensive relief.
The Spanish Challenge
Arsenal enters the Champions League as one of the favorites following their semi-final run last season – their best finish in over a decade. However, Athletic Bilbao present a formidable test at La Catedral, with their passionate home support creating one of Europe’s most hostile atmospheres.
Athletic have struggled in La Liga, losing seven of their last ten games, but European nights at San Mamés offer a different proposition entirely. This marks Athletic’s sixth Champions League participation compared to Arsenal’s 24th.
Key Absences
Arsenal remain without several key players including Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL). Athletic face their own issues with Nico Williams out and Yeray Álvarez suspended.
With both teams dealing with selection dilemmas, Tuesday’s encounter promises tactical intrigue as European football returns to Arsenal’s calendar.
3 Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Against Athletic Club
Arsenal travel to San Mamés on Tuesday for their Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao, with kick-off at 17:45 pm. Following the comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta faces tactical decisions for this crucial European encounter.
Give Piero Hincapié His Full Debut
Piero Hincapié may come in for his full debut according to recent reports, and this represents the perfect opportunity. The Ecuadorian defender has impressed in training since his deadline-day arrival and could provide fresh legs in Arsenal‘s backline for the demanding Champions League campaign.
With games coming thick and fast, rotating the defensive personnel makes tactical sense against Athletic’s physical approach at their intimidating home venue.
Switch Gabriel Martinelli for Eberechi Eze on the Left Wing
It would not be a shock to see Arteta swap out Eberechi Eze for Gabriel Martinelli as the games come thick and fast. The Brazilian’s pace and direct running could prove crucial against Athletic’s aggressive defending, while his Champions League experience offers valuable composure.
Martinelli’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s tactical demands for European competition.
Start Ethan Nwaneri in Place of Injured Ødegaard
Martin Ødegaard was forced off against Nottingham Forest with what appeared to be a recurrence of a right shoulder injury, casting major doubt over his participation against Athletic Bilbao. Arteta confirmed: “I think it’s the same shoulder that he [injured] last time. He was uncomfortable to continue.”
Ødegaard landed heavily on his shoulder after a coming together involving Morgan Gibbs-White and teammate Jurrien Timber before being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri in the eighteenth minute. The 18-year-old showed composure beyond his years and could be handed his Champions League debut.
Deploy the 4-2-3-1 Formation
Arsenal can switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1, providing greater tactical flexibility against Athletic’s expected setup. Without Ødegaard’s creativity, this formation allows Zubimendi and Rice to operate as a double pivot, offering additional defensive stability while enabling Nwaneri more freedom in the number 10 role.
