Here is all you should know about the first signing made by Pep Guardiola when he joined Manchester City back in 2016

It’s been over 8 years since Pep Guardiola took over the reins at Manchester City. Barring his first year in charge, trophies and records have flowed during the legendary Spaniard’s time.

They have missed out on winning the EPL just twice, 2016/17 and 2019/2020. They have won the UEFA Champions League once, numerous EFL cups and an FA Cup.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City poses with The Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With the monetary status of the club being one of the strongest ever since Sheikh Mansour took over the ownership in 2008, they have shattered many transfer records. Throughout his tenure, Guardiola has made 54 signings (including signings who have come back like Ilkay Gundogan).

However, the one that stands out is Pep Guardiola and his first signing at Manchester City. It is worth noting that Gundogan was signing number 2. The first signing was made on the 1st of July, 2016, on a free transfer. It was Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy. Considered to be one of the greatest Aussie footballers of all time, Mooy joined the Cityzens after two years with Melbourne City.

Where is Aaron Mooy now?

Right after his arrival, Aaron Mooy was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town. He was instrumental in the team’s improvement in his very first year at the club, also successfully seeing off their promotion to the EPL. He made over 40 appearances, and following his impressive performance that season, he left Manchester City in 2017, and joined Huddersfield on a permanent transfer.

After 2 years at Huddersfield Town, Mooy joined Brighton and Hove Albion on loan in 2019-20, before joining them on a permanent transfer. After only half a year for the Seagulls, Mooy left to Shanghai Port for 2 years, before returning to Europe. After one year at Celtic during the 2022-23 season, Mooy hung up his boots.

Mooy has not taken up any football-related role as of now, following his retirement.