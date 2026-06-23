Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven Year Spell

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed Perry Northeast will depart his position as girls academy manager at the beginning of July, ending a tenure that began in 2019.

The exit creates a significant change within the club’s female pathway structure during a period of increased focus on youth development across the women’s game.

Good luck to girls' academy manager Perry Northeast who will depart the club on 1 July to become head coach of Norwich City Women. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/RgiQw578EW — Brighton & Hove Albion Academy (@BHAFC_Academy) June 19, 2026

Northeast’s departure arrives as part of a wider summer reset across Albion, with both men’s and women’s programmes preparing for the 2026-27 campaign. Academy leadership positions carry considerable importance in shaping recruitment standards, coaching philosophy and the pathway from promising young players into senior football.

Norwich City Women are delighted to announce the appointment of Perry Northeast as the club’s new head coach 🤝



He arrives from @BHAFCWomen and will join the club from Wednesday, July 1. — Norwich City Women FC (@NorwichCityWFC) June 19, 2026

Academy Leadership Creates Strategic Challenge

The exit marks an important moment for Brighton Women’s development infrastructure. The club have worked to establish stronger pipelines beneath the first team, making the next academy appointment crucial for maintaining continuity and identity within an increasingly competitive youth landscape.

🔰 Norwich City Women have made Perry Northeast the 🆕 Head Coach! 👔



Welcome to the club, Perry! 💚#NCFC pic.twitter.com/ShnWBWC1bZ — Talk Norwich City (@TalkNorwichCity) June 19, 2026

Brighton have not yet announced a successor, so the timing of their next appointment will indicate how quickly the club moves to establish academy leadership for the new season. The transition period could impact player development and recruitment planning if not handled efficiently.

Club Focuses on Pathway Development

Academy positions, while operating away from first team headlines, play vital roles in determining long-term success. Northeast’s seven-year spell reflected the club’s commitment to building robust youth structures, with his departure requiring careful succession planning.

🗣️ "It's an honour to be here."



Hear from Perry in his first interview as our new head coach.



📺 https://t.co/a0NN7TIfDY pic.twitter.com/VR85jwyi7t — Norwich City Women FC (@NorwichCityWFC) June 19, 2026

The club must balance continuity for players already progressing through the pathway while maintaining clear identity and coaching standards as competition intensifies across women’s youth football.

Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season