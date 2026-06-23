Brighton
Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven Year Spell
Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed Perry Northeast will depart his position as girls academy manager at the beginning of July, ending a tenure that began in 2019.
The exit creates a significant change within the club’s female pathway structure during a period of increased focus on youth development across the women’s game.
Northeast’s departure arrives as part of a wider summer reset across Albion, with both men’s and women’s programmes preparing for the 2026-27 campaign. Academy leadership positions carry considerable importance in shaping recruitment standards, coaching philosophy and the pathway from promising young players into senior football.
Academy Leadership Creates Strategic Challenge
The exit marks an important moment for Brighton Women’s development infrastructure. The club have worked to establish stronger pipelines beneath the first team, making the next academy appointment crucial for maintaining continuity and identity within an increasingly competitive youth landscape.
Brighton have not yet announced a successor, so the timing of their next appointment will indicate how quickly the club moves to establish academy leadership for the new season. The transition period could impact player development and recruitment planning if not handled efficiently.
Club Focuses on Pathway Development
Academy positions, while operating away from first team headlines, play vital roles in determining long-term success. Northeast’s seven-year spell reflected the club’s commitment to building robust youth structures, with his departure requiring careful succession planning.
The club must balance continuity for players already progressing through the pathway while maintaining clear identity and coaching standards as competition intensifies across women’s youth football.
Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Brighton
Jason Ayto Exits Brighton After Nine Months as Sporting Director With Mike Cave Taking Over All Sporting Areas
Jason Ayto has departed Brighton after nine months in the role of Sporting Director, an unexpectedly brief tenure for someone who arrived from Arsenal with significant fanfare and a remit to oversee all footballing operations across the club. Mike Cave, the Technical Director, will now assume responsibility for all sporting areas, reporting directly to Chief Executive Paul Barber.
Ayto joined Brighton in September 2025 from Arsenal, where he had spent more than a decade. His appointment was presented as a major coup, with Barber describing him as one of the most talented young sporting directors in the country.
He was tasked with overseeing player recruitment, performance and medical operations across the men’s team, women’s team and academies. That is a significant portfolio for any individual, and clearly the fit was not what either party anticipated.
Nine months is a genuinely short time to make meaningful change in a sporting director role. There are questions about what went wrong so quickly. Brighton have just reached their first FA Cup final and the women qualified for the WSL, so the timing of his exit is puzzling. Either there were strategic disagreements with the board or personal reasons for his departure, but neither party is elaborating beyond polite statements thanking each other.
The Cave Solution
Mike Cave now steps into a role that oversees the entire sporting operation. He joined from Fulham in November 2022 and was promoted to Technical Director just last September, so he is being thrust into significantly expanded responsibilities very quickly. The continuity is there, but the loss of Ayto represents a reset at a critical moment for the club.
Questions About Direction
Brighton’s approach to building their women’s program appeared coherent under Ayto’s watch, but his sudden exit raises uncertainties about long-term strategy heading into the WSL.
Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Brighton
Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season
Brighton Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley and midfielder Libby Bance will leave the club when their contracts expire later this month. Forward Rosa Kafaji is also returning to Arsenal after completing her season-long loan. It marks the end of a historic campaign for the Seagulls, who reached their first-ever FA Cup final.
Baggaley has been central to Brighton’s rise since joining in 2023. She made 42 appearances and was voted players’ player in the 2023/24 season. She was just called up to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine later this month, a testament to the form she has shown. Her departure removes an important presence from the squad.
Kafaji, a Sweden international, scored twice in 24 appearances during her loan spell from Arsenal. She arrived last summer and immediately made an impact, helping Brighton reach the cup final and secure a respectable league finish. Her return to Arsenal was always the plan, but it still represents a loss of experience and goal-threatening ability.
What Bance Meant to Brighton
Bance made her debut in 2020 and became a reliable midfielder through the years. She had loan spells at Rangers, Bristol City and Birmingham City, the latter helping them win promotion back to the WSL. Her journey through Brighton’s academy system made her a proper academy product, the kind of player every club values.
A Natural Transition
Head coach Dario Vidosic spoke warmly of all three departures, acknowledging their professionalism and contribution to the historic FA Cup run. Brighton have built something genuine this season, and losing players of this calibre will require smart recruitment if they are to maintain momentum heading into next year.
Also read: Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley
Brighton
Nadine Noordam Says Winning FA Cup Final at Wembley Would Be Career-Defining Moment for Brighton Women
Nadine Noordam has set her sights on what would be the defining achievement of her career. The Brighton midfielder wants to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy that would rank above everything she has won at Ajax and cement this season as unforgettable for the south coast club.
Brighton have never played in an FA Cup final before, making this Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City genuinely historic. Noordam came off the bench in the semi-final against Liverpool and scored in the fifth minute of added time to send Brighton through 3-2. That kind of moment changes seasons. She has now earned the chance to add to it.
The Wembley Dream Made Real
Noordam visited Wembley as a kid with her mother a decade ago. She remembers the size of the stadium, remembers understanding even then what it would mean to play there. Now she gets that chance. She is right that the FA Cup’s appeal in English football lies in its willingness to let underdogs win.
That tradition matters. Brighton arriving as a team that finished seventh in the WSL are absolutely the underdog here, but underdogs have won at Wembley before.
Two Weeks to Get Ready
Brighton have had a fortnight between the end of the WSL season and this final, which Noordam says allows everyone to properly prepare both physically and mentally. Some players have international commitments waiting for them after Sunday.
Noordam does not, which means she can switch off completely after the final whistle and head on holiday. She can put everything into getting ready for one last moment.
This Means Everything
For Brighton as a club, this is genuinely transformative. For Noordam personally, winning this would trump her entire trophy cabinet at Ajax. That is how big this moment is for everyone involved.
Also read: Brighton vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Final Preview: Seagulls Aim for Historic Upset at Wembley
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