Irina Carabali Guerron – Pervis Estupinan Girlfriend, her Family and more
Irina Carabali Guerron – Pervis Estupinan Girlfriend, her Family and more
Irina Carabali Guerron is famous for being the girlfriend of Ecuadorian full-back Pervis Estupinan. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Irina Carabali Guerron is the gorgeous Ecuadorian beauty who is set to become the wife of Villarreal star Pervis Estupinan. He plays for AC Milan and is one of the best players of the league.Despite leading a luxurious life, Irina has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Ecuadorian beauty including her family, education and career information.
As a result of his impressive achievements with the Spanish team Villarreal, Pervis Estupián is currently one of the most sought-after full-backs. In 2020, the Ecuadorian completed his long-awaited transfer from Watford to Villarreal. Since then, he has played a tonne of football in Spain, to the delight of the supporters.
Irina Carabali Guerron Childhood and Family
Irina was born on June 30, 1998, in Ecuador. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Ecuadorian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Pervis Estupinan.
Irina Carabali Guerron Education
Irina completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Estupinan at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Irina Carabali Guerron Career
Irina’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Irina has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Ecuadorian beauty has been with Estupinan from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Ecuadorian goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.
Irina Carabali Guerron Net Worth
Irina’s net worth is unknown to the public. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Ecuadorian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Irina’s boyfriend Estupinan accumulates a significant sum per year through his contract with Villarreal.
Irina Carabali Guerron and Pervis Estupinan Relationship
Pervis Estupinan met his girlfriend in 2015. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Ecuadorian defender wasn’t a part of a prestigious team back then, however, his girlfriend trusted him to make it big.
The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Estupinan is the lucky person from that perspective. However, currently, they are showing no rush to get married.
Irina Carabali Guerron and Pervis Estupinan Children
Pervis and Irina Guerron are the joyful parents of a beautiful baby daughter. The couple’s first child, a daughter they named Sharlotte Estupián, was born to Irina in January 2019.
Irina Carabali Guerron Social media
Irina doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private from the public .
Evan Ferguson – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Evan Joe Ferguson, born on October 19, 2004, is a rising Irish striker currently making waves at Serie A club Roma and representing the Republic of Ireland and in this blog, we will get to know about the striker’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Beginning his football journey at Bohemians, Evan Ferguson’s prodigious talent caught Brighton’s attention, and he joined their academy in January 2021. With an impressive debut season, he secured a long-term contract, showcasing his prowess with 10 goals in 25 appearances.
Ferguson, known for his versatility and goal-scoring ability, has become a key player for both club and country, earning praise from football legends like Alan Shearer.
Evan Ferguson’s Net Worth and Salary
Evan Ferguson’s impressive £7 million net worth at the age of 23 is evidence of his quick ascent in the football world. Although the details of his exact salary are kept confidential, his market value is an impressive €65.00 million. The fact that this young player has achieved financial success in line with his on-field abilities establishes him as a valuable asset in the football landscape with a bright future ahead of him.
Evan Ferguson Club Career
Ferguson’s football heritage comes from his father, former professional football player Barry Ferguson, who was born and raised in Bettystown, County Meath. He developed his talents at the youth departments of St. Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians while growing up as a Manchester United fan.
At the age of 14, Ferguson made waves in senior football and became the youngest player in Bohemian history. After turning down Liverpool’s interest, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion‘s academy in January 2021, continuing his prolific journey. He made his first-team debut in the 2021–2022 season, showcasing his abilities in a 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Cardiff City. His first professional goal came during an incredible performance in the EFL Trophy against Northampton, which marked his breakthrough moment.
In the 2022–2023 season, Ferguson’s profile continued to grow. After signing a long-term deal, he became Brighton’s youngest-ever Premier League goal scorer at the end of the season. After this success, he put on an incredible display against Everton, helping to score and contribute to a 4-1 victory. Brighton signed him until 2028 after realising his potential.
Ferguson maintained his excellent performance in the 2023–24 campaign. He accomplished a hat-trick against Newcastle United, which cemented his place among the Premier League’s rising talents. His contract was extended until 2029 as a result of his consistent contributions.
Evan Ferguson International Career
Having played for Ireland at several youth levels, Ferguson made his senior debut in 2022 and netted his first goal in a competitive match against Gibraltar to qualify for Euro 2024. Ferguson is gaining recognition and admiration from football pundits and legends alike for his dynamic style, goal-scoring prowess, and versatility.
Evan Ferguson Family
Born in Bettystown, Ireland, on October 19, 2004, Evan Ferguson comes from a football-loving family. His father, Barry Ferguson, a former professional football player with an impressive career spanning clubs like Coventry City and Shamrock Rovers, brings a wealth of experience, while his mother, Sarah, provides a solid foundation of support.
Ellie Ferguson, Evan’s 21-year-old sister, is a gifted player who has captained Ireland at several youth levels. The Ferguson family is well-versed in football. A shared love of the beautiful game, in addition to genetics, contributes to the family legacy and creates a unique combination of support, talent, and athletic accomplishment.
Evan Ferguson’s Girlfriend
Evan Ferguson’s relationship is known to the public. He is in a relationship with the social media influencer and footballer, Gracie May Cook. She has been supporting Ferguson throughout his club matches. The couple have been dating for years and will get married soon. Gracie May Cook loves football like her partner and she is a part of a semi professional level football team.
Evan Ferguson Sponsors and Endorsements
Evan Ferguson keeps the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements under wraps, maintaining the privacy of this part of his career. Even though the football player has exceptional skill on the field, he keeps a low profile when it comes to the relationships that could help him succeed off the field, which gives his business relationships an air of mystery.
Evan Ferguson Cars and Tattoos
Evan Ferguson chooses to have no tattoos and to let his football skills define who he is. Details regarding any vehicles he owns are unknown when it comes to his choice of wheels, so the attention is kept on the young football player’s abilities rather than his trinkets.
Bryan Mbeumo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bryan Mbeumo is a French professional football player who plays as a right winger for the Premier League club Manchester United and for the Cameroon national team and, in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo famously called Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford from the French professional club Troyes in 2019. He is playing at a regular level and hopes to continue this form.
He represents the Cameroon football team at the national level and has been a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He plays for the Manchester United club and will receive a salary of £71 million for 5 years. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Bryan Mbeumo Net Worth and Salary
Bryan has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 14 million dollars as of 2025. The market value of the player is valued at 48 million euros in 2026 by Transfermarkt. The French winger earns a salary of 1 million pounds per season at Brentford.
Bryan Mbeumo Club Career
Bryan joined Troyes’s youth academy in 2013 and stayed with the youths till 2016 before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club. He played for two years with the reserve team of the club before getting a chance to represent the first team. He made his senior debut for the club FC Metz in February 2018 which ended in a 1-0 win.
He made three more appearances for the club in that season but ended in a bad way as the club got relegated in that season. He made a breakthrough in the next season for the first team in the next season where he made 40 appearances for the club scoring 11 goals. He signed for the Championship side Brentford in 2019 leaving Troyes with 46 appearances scoring 12 goals in all competitions.
He joined the club on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 5.8 million pounds fee on 5 August 2019. He was named the EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year owing to his performances in the 2019/20 season where he played 47 matches scoring 16 goals. He won the Championship with the club and also won the Championship play-off final and ended the season with 49 appearances with 8 goals.
He scored his first hat trick against Port Vale which was the first hat trick scored by a player coming off the bench. He signed a new contract extension with the club in January 2022. He ended the season with 8 goals in his 38 appearances for the club. In July 2025, Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United on a record deal.
Bryan Mbeumo International Career
Bryan Mbeumo represented France’s national team at the youth level. He played for the U17, U20 and U21 teams of the team. He decided to play for the Cameroon national team as he was eligible to represent the country.
He made his senior debut for the country against Uzbekistan in September 2022 and the match ended in a defeat. He was included in Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Bryan Mbeumo Family and Early Life
Bryan was born on 7 August 1999 in Avallon, France. During childhood, he spent most of his days with his elder sister, Maeva Gouge. He was a great kid with a lot of skills and people around him knew that he would reach heights in the near future. His parents were supportive of his passion.
Bryan Mbeumo Girlfriend
As per reports, Bryan Mbuemo is married and he doesn’t share his private life on social media. There is no information about his wife or child. He doesn’t share pictures on social media as well.
Bryan Mbeumo Sponsors and Endorsements
Bryan is a Nike-endorsed player. As per the sponsorship deal with Nike, he wears the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite soccer cleats to every match he plays for the 2022-23 season and he even endorses the products on his social media account.
Bryan Mbeumo Cars and Tattoos
Bryan Mbeumo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of France. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest towards Audi. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Who is the Girlfriend of Philip Billing?
Philip Billing is a Danish professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for Danish Superliga Club Midtjylland and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Philip Anyanwu Billing famously called Philip Billing joined the club from Huddersfield Town in 2019. He is a regular player for the team and he wants to shine as a player with his hard work. He has been signed by the Midtjylland team for the 2025 season where he will play as a midfielder.
He has represented the Denmark football team at the national level. The player is at the peak of his career and hopes to reach more heights and let us know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Philip Billing Net Worth and Salary
Philip has been making most of his income through footballing. The player has an estimated net worth of 13 Million Pounds as of 2026 as per reports. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 26 million pounds in 2026.
The player is said to earn a reported salary of £2.5 million pounds from the club and this seems to be a good salary from the Championship side.
Philip Billing Club Career
Philip played in the youth academies of Jerne IF and Esberj before joining Huddersfield Town’s youth academy in 2013. Within a year of joining the club, he got promoted to the senior squad at the club at age of 18. He signed a four-year professional contract with the club in 2013. He made his club debut as a substitute against Leicester City which resulted in a 2-0 loss on 26 April 2014.
The player got his first start for the club against Reading in November 2015. He scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest and it was scored from 30-yard from the post. He scored his second goal from a volley from 32-yards out in a match against Cardiff City in November 2016 which ended in a 3-2 loss.
He signed a contract extension with the club in March 2016. The 2016/17 season proved to be a breakout season for the midfielder. He managed to score 2 goals in his 24 games in all competitions and he was named the youth player of the season in Huddersfield. His goal against Cardiff City was voted as the goal of the season.
On 29 July 2019, he signed a long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of 15 million pounds. He had a great start to the club as he was chosen as the club’s player of the month in August 2019. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL cup fixture against Luton Town and ended the match in a 4-0 win.
He scored his first premier league goal against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win in February. He managed to score 8 goals in the 2020/21 Championship league season and it is currently the most goals scored by him in a season.
Philip Billing International Career
Philip has represented the U19 and U21 teams of Denmark before playing for the senior team of the country. He got his first cap for the U21 side against the Faroe Islands in the 2019 European Championship qualifying match on 31 August 2017 which ended in a 3-0 win.
He received his first call-up in March 2019 to represent the Denmark national team in friendly matches. He made his debut for the country against the Faroe Islands in October 2020 and the match resulted in a 4-0 win.
Philip Billing Family and Early Life
Philip was born on 11 June 1996 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The player’s father is from Nigeria and his mom is from Denmark. He went through a lot of racial abuse at a young age and had the strong heart to overcome it to become a professional footballer.
Philip Billing Girlfriend
Philip is focused completely on footballing and was never seen dating a person in the Country. He is currently single as per reports and he is not dating anyone as of now.
Philip Billing Sponsors and Endorsements
Philip has a Puma as his primary boots sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media account.
Philip Billing Cars and Tattoos
Philip is down to Earth and has been seen many times using the metro transport system which proves that he is a humble guy. As per reports, he has a good collection of cars which he rarely uses to roam around. The player has good tattoos on both his arms and on his left leg. He is one of the richest athletes and has an exclusive collection of cars in his garage.
